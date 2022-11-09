ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Washington Examiner

Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat

It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
Vibe

Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”

Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
The Associated Press

State Supreme Court wins shaped by abortion, redistricting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republicans have claimed key victories in state Supreme Court races that will give them an advantage in major redistricting fights, while Democrats notched similarly significant wins with help from groups focused on defending abortion access. The expensive fights over court control in several states...
Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County election results are in; Senate race goes to runoff

The results are in for the 2022 General and Special Election held on Tuesday, November 8(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The results are in for the 2022 General and Special Election held on Tuesday, November 8. With 100 percent of the precincts accounted for, every race has a definitive winner except for the United States Senate seat. A runoff for incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) is now set for December 6.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Warnock-Walker race remains too close to call

ATLANTA — The U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker remained too close to call early Wednesday morning. It’s still unclear if the race will go to a runoff. One candidate has to win by 50% plus one vote to avoid going head-to-head again.
NBC News

Chuck Todd: Ticket skippers could be ‘the story of tonight’ in Georgia

As early vote tabulations trickle in from Georgia, Chuck Todd says voters in the state may have “skipped” the Senate race and only voted in the governor’s race. It may be an indication that a candidate’s “character” counts, Todd says. Herschel Walker, Georgia Senate Republican nominee, faces allegations that he paid for former girlfriends’ abortions, despite running a pro-life campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
Kansas Reflector

Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say

For years, electric vehicles posed something of a chicken-and-egg problem.  Mass adoption, seen as critical to cutting the largest single source of U.S. carbon emissions, couldn’t happen until the infrastructure to allow drivers to recharge wherever they were heading was in place. And those charging stations weren’t coming until more drivers switched to plug-in electric […] The post Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
