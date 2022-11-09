Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat
It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”
Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
Why AP called Georgia governor race for Brian Kemp
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED GEORGIA FOR BRIAN KEMP. Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp racked up enough of a lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams that she could not catch up given the number of outstanding votes in Democratic strongholds. That’s what led AP to call the gubernatorial contest...
Essence
Peach Better Have My Vote: Some Georgians Didn't Receive Their Absentee Ballots
Election officials acknowledged that Cobb county failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballot requests to voters due to a staff error. A Georgia judge has extended the deadline for voters in a suburban Atlanta county to return absentee ballots because election officials failed to mail them. According to the...
‘We’re in a fight:’ Herschel Walker thanks supporters, says he’s confident in U.S. Senate race
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker briefly addressed his supporters at an election night party in Cobb County. The race between Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock for who will become U.S. Senator remains too close to call. We’re watching for any new developments in this...
Donald Trump Makes A Mockery Of His Election Freakout With Doozy Of A Typo
The former president's online rant packed significantly less of a punch because of a hilariously misspelled word.
MSNBC
Symone Sanders: People need to give Stacey Abrams her flowers
MSNBC's Symone Sanders discusses the impact Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has had on the state of Georgia and on the national Democratic Party.Nov. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor
Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in a Wednesday interview spoke about Gov. Brian Kemp's win in the state and how it indicates that Donald Trump is 'no doubt in the rearview mirror.' The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 9, 2022.
Surging Montana GOP eyes big prize: US Senate seat in 2024
LOCKWOOD, Mont. (AP) — Republicans emboldened by a string of electoral victories in Montana this midterm election are quickly turning their attention to a prize that has repeatedly eluded them: the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term Democrat Jon Tester that is up for grabs in 2024. That sets...
WRAL
When We’ll Know: The Remaining Key Factors in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona
For the second Election Day in a row, election night ends without a clear winner. It could be days until a party is projected to win the House of Representatives. It could be a month until we know the same for the Senate. Here’s the state of the race for...
State Supreme Court wins shaped by abortion, redistricting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republicans have claimed key victories in state Supreme Court races that will give them an advantage in major redistricting fights, while Democrats notched similarly significant wins with help from groups focused on defending abortion access. The expensive fights over court control in several states...
Live updates: Latest on Election Day results in Georgia
Voting locations are open across Georgia, and election officials predict high turnout driven by competitive races for the U.S. Senate and governor.
Forsyth County election results are in; Senate race goes to runoff
The results are in for the 2022 General and Special Election held on Tuesday, November 8(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The results are in for the 2022 General and Special Election held on Tuesday, November 8. With 100 percent of the precincts accounted for, every race has a definitive winner except for the United States Senate seat. A runoff for incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) is now set for December 6.
Warnock-Walker race remains too close to call
ATLANTA — The U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker remained too close to call early Wednesday morning. It’s still unclear if the race will go to a runoff. One candidate has to win by 50% plus one vote to avoid going head-to-head again.
Chuck Todd: Ticket skippers could be ‘the story of tonight’ in Georgia
As early vote tabulations trickle in from Georgia, Chuck Todd says voters in the state may have “skipped” the Senate race and only voted in the governor’s race. It may be an indication that a candidate’s “character” counts, Todd says. Herschel Walker, Georgia Senate Republican nominee, faces allegations that he paid for former girlfriends’ abortions, despite running a pro-life campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say
For years, electric vehicles posed something of a chicken-and-egg problem. Mass adoption, seen as critical to cutting the largest single source of U.S. carbon emissions, couldn’t happen until the infrastructure to allow drivers to recharge wherever they were heading was in place. And those charging stations weren’t coming until more drivers switched to plug-in electric […] The post Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 2