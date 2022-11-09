Tayna Fogle wins election to 1st District seat on Lexington Urban County Council

Tayna Fogle will represent District 1 on the Urban County Council, according to unofficial election results.

Fogle is a community organizer and activist. She was facing Rahsaan Berry, a former police officer with the Lexington Police Department, for the seat. Fogle won 55% of the votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State website, with 100% of precincts reporting on Tuesday night.

“I’m feeling excited, and I am feeling ready to go stand up for the people of Lexington, and the marginalized and impacted folks,” Fogle said Tuesday night. “I am ready to be that voice.”

The District 1 seat was open as James Brown, who previously held the District 1 seat, sought election to council-at-large. The first district includes parts of downtown Lexington north of Main Street, the east end neighborhood, parts of the west end, and extends to Interstate 75. It includes Newtown Pike, N. Limestone and N. Broadway.

“Impacted people, marginalized people who have been left out of the process now have a seat at the table,” Fogle said. “We are going to be the change and we will stick by the platform that we put out during the canvassing and during the campaign.”

Despite losing the election, on Tuesday night Berry said the campaign for the council seat was “one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” and congratulated Fogle on her win.

“I think that the first district is in good hands,” Berry said. “I think that we should continue working together and just making our community and our neighborhoods greater and safer.”

Speaking to the Herald-Leader earlier this year, Fogle said she would approach a seat on the council “as an organizer, not a politician.” She also said crime and rebuilding relationships within the district were among the top issues that needed to be addressed.

“I’m familiar with the first district,” Fogle said. “I love the first district. I am the first district. I’m their neighbor.”