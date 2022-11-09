Monarrez wins Lexington Council District 4 seat over Marquette

In a race that landed in Fayette Circuit Court in the primary because of a balloting error, Brenda Monarrez won over J. “Brack” Marquette for the 4th District seat on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council.

Monarrez received 3,084 votes, or 55%. Marquette got 2,557 votes, or 45%.

Monarrez raised $1,870.35 and spent $1,100.19, state election finance records said.

Monarrez, 50, a small business owner, said “ I want to thank the voters of the fourth district for selecting me as their representative.”

“I am truly honored to be the first Latina elected to council. I’m excited to bring my voice and experience to the table, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on behalf of the 4th district voters who have entrusted me with this responsibility,” Monarrez said.

Marquette, 68, is a retired higher education department chair who has served as a government agency official and a government affairs executive.

Marquette raised $9,045.32 and spent $2,913.86 in the race, according to state registry of election finance records.

“I have already congratulated Brenda Monarrez on her victory,” Marquette said Tuesday night. “But I will miss the opportunity to help address the important issues facing Lexington, and working with our neighborhoods in the 4th District. I deeply appreciate all the support.”

Crime , traffic, affordable housing and planning have emerged as the key issues for city council candidates who want to represent the district south of New Circle Road between Nicholasville and Tates Creek roads in Lexington.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council races are nonpartisan. The fourth council district seat was an open seat. Councilwoman Susan Lamb, who was first elected to the position in 2014, announced last year she was not going to run for re-election.