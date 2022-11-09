ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Election results: Lori Berman, a 12-year lawmaker, beats newcomer, Steve Byers in Fla. Senate race

Incumbent State Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat, has secured her seat representing  District 26, defeating challenger Steve Byers, according to the unofficial results posted by the county elections supervisor.  With all 286 precincts reporting and less than 1% of mail-in ballots uncounted, Berman ended the evening with nearly 55% of the vote, a lead of nearly 21,000...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WESH

Randy Fine wins Florida House District 33

On Election Day, Floridians in District 33 reelected Randy Fine to the State House. He received 56% of the vote, compared to Anthony Yantz's 44%. This District spans much of the heavily populated mid-to-southern portion of the county, covering Palm Bay and areas of Melbourne near and south of the International Airport, stretching from the beach to the Osceola county line.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010 after serving as the Florida House speaker. Once a presidential hopeful in 2016, Rubio’s name is less often mentioned as a potential 2024 candidate. Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border. The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in Florida. The last time Rubio ran for reelection, Democrats had about 327,000 more registered voters than Republicans. That has since flipped, with the GOP now having a nearly 300,000 advantage over Democrats.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

WASHINGTON (TND) — After millions of Americans started their applications for student loan forgiveness, a federal judge in Texas says not so fast. District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, declared President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program illegal.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy