Marco Rubio projected to defeat Val Demings and retain U.S. Senate seat
Maxwell Frost wins Florida race, becomes 1st Generation Z member of Congress
Florida House candidate Maxwell Frost won his race on Tuesday, becoming the first Generation Z member of Congress, the Associated Press projected. Frost will represent the state’s 10th Congressional District, which includes Orlando, in the House. He’ll succeed Rep. Val Demings, who is running against Republican Marco Rubio for the Florida Senate seat.
Election results: Lori Berman, a 12-year lawmaker, beats newcomer, Steve Byers in Fla. Senate race
Incumbent State Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat, has secured her seat representing District 26, defeating challenger Steve Byers, according to the unofficial results posted by the county elections supervisor. With all 286 precincts reporting and less than 1% of mail-in ballots uncounted, Berman ended the evening with nearly 55% of the vote, a lead of nearly 21,000...
Charlie Crist drowned by Democrat groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida
Charlie Crist prompts chorus of groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis. Florida governor hopeful Charlie Crist has conceded to his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis, to the dismay of his supporters. Mr Crist, a Democrat, prompted a chorus of groans and boos from his supporters when he stood up on...
Democrat Jared Moskowtiz Looks Ready to Move From DeSantis Administration, Broward County to Congress
After then U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., announced he was leaving Congress to take over as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Democrats quickly found a strong candidate to keep the seat in their column in Broward County, Jared Moskowitz. Only 41, Moskowitz, the son of a prominent Democratic...
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support for Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a man he once campaigned against, and will headline an event for him just days ahead of the midterm elections next month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump applauded Rubio’s lead in the polls against...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
GOP picks up Florida congressional seats, dominates Tampa Bay
Florida is poised to send 20 Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives, an increase of four from the current delegation — and a help to the GOP’s bid to control Congress. National Republicans saw Tampa Bay’s open seats as a path toward reclaiming control of Congress in...
Trump says DeSantis should be reelected one day after labeling him ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’
Former President Trump at a Sunday rally told Floridians they should reelect Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) just one day after Trump had nicknamed his potential 2024 rival “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. Trump held the rally in support of Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) reelection bid, but DeSantis, who will appear alongside Rubio...
After voting for Gov. Ron DeSantis in Palm Beach, former President Donald Trump teases 'exciting' announcement
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump stepped outside his voting precinct at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, briefly spoke to the media Tuesday and then revealed that he voted for Gov. Ron DeSantis as he walked away. Trump hinted at a "big...
WESH
Randy Fine wins Florida House District 33
On Election Day, Floridians in District 33 reelected Randy Fine to the State House. He received 56% of the vote, compared to Anthony Yantz's 44%. This District spans much of the heavily populated mid-to-southern portion of the county, covering Palm Bay and areas of Melbourne near and south of the International Airport, stretching from the beach to the Osceola county line.
Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010 after serving as the Florida House speaker. Once a presidential hopeful in 2016, Rubio’s name is less often mentioned as a potential 2024 candidate. Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border. The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in Florida. The last time Rubio ran for reelection, Democrats had about 327,000 more registered voters than Republicans. That has since flipped, with the GOP now having a nearly 300,000 advantage over Democrats.
Marco Rubio comes out early to claim victory over Val Demings in heated US Senate race
More Than 290,000 Floridians Without Power After Hurricane Nicole
Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane.
Gus Bilirakis Wins Re-Election In Florida 12th Congressional District
BROOKSVILLE, Fla – Incumbent U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis has secured a commanding majority of the electorate in today’s general election contest for Florida’s 12th Congressional District. “I’m humbled by the confidence constituents have placed in me and I thank my opponent for a civil debate
Simon unseats Ausley for Florida’s State Senate, District 3 seat
Corey Simon is projected to defeat incumbent Loranne Ausley in Florida’s State Senate, District 3 election.
WSVN-TV
Trump endorses Rubio at West Miami-Dade rally; DeSantis campaigns on Florida’s west coast
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio received a major endorsement during a rally held in West Miami-Dade with two days to go before the midterm elections, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke with supporters on the west coast of the state. 7News cameras captured former President Donald...
WEAR
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
WASHINGTON (TND) — After millions of Americans started their applications for student loan forgiveness, a federal judge in Texas says not so fast. District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, declared President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program illegal.
Jared Moskowitz beats Trump backer Joe Budd in race to replace U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch
The Democratic candidate is Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz. The Republican candidate is Joe Budd, who has held positions in Palm Beach County Republican Party. Bouyed by voters in his home county, Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz beat Trump supporter Joe Budd to replace departing U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch. With...
WESH
Republican Marco Rubio wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Florida
