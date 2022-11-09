ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Lexington Herald-Leader

Days after election, Kentucky Democrats lose first battle in legal redistricting war

Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled Thursday that Kentucky’s GOP-drawn House and U.S. Congressional District maps are constitutional. Wingate filed the order in response to a lawsuit brought forward by the Kentucky Democratic Party shortly after the House and Senate GOP rushed through their new, constitutionally-required, redistricting maps early this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
eenews.net

Manchin unloads on Biden over coal plant comments

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin unleashed a broadside against President Joe Biden this weekend over the commander-in-chief’s comments on coal — an unprecedented intraparty attack just days before the midterm elections that will determine whether the Democrats continue to control Congress. “President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

State Supreme Court wins shaped by abortion, redistricting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republicans have claimed key victories in state Supreme Court races that will give them an advantage in major redistricting fights, while Democrats notched similarly significant wins with help from groups focused on defending abortion access. The expensive fights over court control in several states...
KANSAS STATE

