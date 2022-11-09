Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Lawmakers will have to “step up” for West Virginia as state loses a member of Congress next year
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As West Virginia loses a lawmaker in Congress next year, political experts say the newly-elected U.S. Representatives will have to “step up” to make sure West Virginia’s voice remains strong in Washington DC. Because West Virginia has lost population, the election map was...
GOP increases supermajorities in West Virginia House, Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans tightened their grip on the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, adding historic gains to their supermajorities in the general election. Eight years since taking control of both chambers for the first time in eight decades, the GOP now has its most lopsided...
Surging Montana GOP eyes big prize: US Senate seat in 2024
LOCKWOOD, Mont. (AP) — Republicans emboldened by a string of electoral victories in Montana this midterm election are quickly turning their attention to a prize that has repeatedly eluded them: the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term Democrat Jon Tester that is up for grabs in 2024. That sets...
In blue-turned-red West Virginia, voters on both sides head to the polls with a sense of dread
Voters are worried about inflation, abortion, a raging culture war and clashing views over the future of U.S. democracy.
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
Days after election, Kentucky Democrats lose first battle in legal redistricting war
Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled Thursday that Kentucky’s GOP-drawn House and U.S. Congressional District maps are constitutional. Wingate filed the order in response to a lawsuit brought forward by the Kentucky Democratic Party shortly after the House and Senate GOP rushed through their new, constitutionally-required, redistricting maps early this year.
eenews.net
Manchin unloads on Biden over coal plant comments
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin unleashed a broadside against President Joe Biden this weekend over the commander-in-chief’s comments on coal — an unprecedented intraparty attack just days before the midterm elections that will determine whether the Democrats continue to control Congress. “President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and...
State Supreme Court wins shaped by abortion, redistricting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republicans have claimed key victories in state Supreme Court races that will give them an advantage in major redistricting fights, while Democrats notched similarly significant wins with help from groups focused on defending abortion access. The expensive fights over court control in several states...
Comments / 0