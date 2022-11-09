Read full article on original website
Tiffany Smiley Seeks to Become State’s First Republican U.S. Senator Since 2001
Editor's Note: For a story focused on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray's candidacy, click here. Laying equal claim to the relatable mom Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, has long marketed herself as, Tiffany Smiley, R-Pasco, is taking on the sixth most senior senator in the United States in hopes of representing Washington.
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
GOP favored to maintain all 5 US House seats in Oklahoma
Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state’s U.S. House seats on Election Day, but the GOP expects to welcome a new face to the delegation after U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe's plan to retire shook up the political scene. Only one of the five...
Poll shows Mullin, Lankford with big leads in races for Oklahoma's US Senate seats
Republican Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin hold big leads in a new poll and in fundraising for the two U.S. Senate seats on the Nov. 8 ballot in Oklahoma, as Democratic candidates face long historical odds and headwinds created by President Joe Biden’s low approval in the state.
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Ex-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled Tuesday to campaign for Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, just days after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. Lake's campaign said Gabbard would introduce Lake at a GOP forum in Chandler. Gabbard tweeted out a statement early Tuesday...
Markwayne Mullin wins Oklahoma Senate seat vacated by Jim Inhofe
Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R) defeated his Democratic challenger, former Rep. Kendra Horn, in the race for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. Mullin, 44, will end his fifth term in the House next year and complete the remainder of Inhofe's six-year term. As the owner of a local plumbing business in tandem with his role as a lawmaker, Mullin has been firmly focused on deregulation as one of his leading policies.
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
After reelection win, Stitt targets schools and 'more options' for parents
A day after his commanding reelection victory, Gov. Kevin Stitt said his focus was on "continuing the momentum" of the last four years, along with increasing efforts to improve Oklahoma's schools. Stitt, 49, beat his Democratic challenger by nearly 14 percentage points, a bigger margin than his 2018 election when...
Veronica Escobar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 16th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Veronica Escobar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 16th Congressional District. Escobar faced challenger Republican Irene Armendariz Jackson. Escobar took office on Jan. 3, 2019, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in...
Congress To Make Decision On Cherokee Delegate Soon
Congressional lawmakers will soon decide whether to seat an official delegate for the Cherokee Nation. If seated Kim Teehee would be the voice of the Cherokee Nation in congress. Teehee would be a non-voting delegate but could sit on committees and introduce legislation. Her hearing will be next Wednesday, before the House Rules Committee, where Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole is the ranking member.
Blumenthal re-elected to U.S. Senate seat, AP reports
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut voters picked who will represent them in Washington. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will keep his seat in the U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press. He declared victory in Hartford Tuesday night:. Connecticut voters elected Blumenthal for a third term. Democratic incumbent Blumenthal defeated Republican...
Markwayne Mullin defeats Kendra Horn in Oklahoma US Senate race
Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a 10-year veteran of Congress and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, easily won the race on Tuesday to succeed Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. With 99% of the votes counted, unofficial returns showed Mullin with 62% of the vote and winning 76 of the...
Boozman elected for third Senate term
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With polls closing, the election for U.S. Senator from Arkansas has been called by Associated Press for Sen. John Boozman. Boozman defeated Democrat Natalie James and Libertarian Kenneth Cates in an election called at 7:30 p.m. after the polls closed, one of the first elections called in the nation.
Senator John Thune easily wins re-election bid
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Senator John Thune is heading back to Washington D.C. to represent South Dakota in the U.S. Senate. The Associated Press called the race at 8:01 p.m., just one minute after the polls closed in western South Dakota. With 67 precincts of 687 reporting, Thune...
Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House
Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won reelection in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, beating her challenger, Republican April Becker, in one of the most competitive House seats this cycle. Lee's seat was considered vulnerable after the Democratic-led state legislature in Nevada redrew the district last year, adding more Republican voters. Lee...
James Lankford wins another term in US Senate
Republican Sen. James Lankford won a second full term handily on Tuesday, dispatching Democrat Madison Horn and two other challengers, and will become the state’s senior senator in January just 12 years after going to Washington. With 100% of the vote counted, Lankford won 64% of the vote and...
