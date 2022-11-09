ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Markwayne Mullin wins Oklahoma Senate seat vacated by Jim Inhofe

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R) defeated his Democratic challenger, former Rep. Kendra Horn, in the race for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. Mullin, 44, will end his fifth term in the House next year and complete the remainder of Inhofe's six-year term. As the owner of a local plumbing business in tandem with his role as a lawmaker, Mullin has been firmly focused on deregulation as one of his leading policies.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Business Insider

Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Congress To Make Decision On Cherokee Delegate Soon

Congressional lawmakers will soon decide whether to seat an official delegate for the Cherokee Nation. If seated Kim Teehee would be the voice of the Cherokee Nation in congress. Teehee would be a non-voting delegate but could sit on committees and introduce legislation. Her hearing will be next Wednesday, before the House Rules Committee, where Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole is the ranking member.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Eyewitness News

Blumenthal re-elected to U.S. Senate seat, AP reports

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut voters picked who will represent them in Washington. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will keep his seat in the U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press. He declared victory in Hartford Tuesday night:. Connecticut voters elected Blumenthal for a third term. Democratic incumbent Blumenthal defeated Republican...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WREG

Boozman elected for third Senate term

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With polls closing, the election for U.S. Senator from Arkansas has been called by Associated Press for Sen. John Boozman. Boozman defeated Democrat Natalie James and Libertarian Kenneth Cates in an election called at 7:30 p.m. after the polls closed, one of the first elections called in the nation.
ARKANSAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senator John Thune easily wins re-election bid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Senator John Thune is heading back to Washington D.C. to represent South Dakota in the U.S. Senate. The Associated Press called the race at 8:01 p.m., just one minute after the polls closed in western South Dakota. With 67 precincts of 687 reporting, Thune...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WEKU

Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House

Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won reelection in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, beating her challenger, Republican April Becker, in one of the most competitive House seats this cycle. Lee's seat was considered vulnerable after the Democratic-led state legislature in Nevada redrew the district last year, adding more Republican voters. Lee...
NEVADA STATE
The Oklahoman

James Lankford wins another term in US Senate

Republican Sen. James Lankford won a second full term handily on Tuesday, dispatching Democrat Madison Horn and two other challengers, and will become the state’s senior senator in January just 12 years after going to Washington. With 100% of the vote counted, Lankford won 64% of the vote and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say

For years, electric vehicles posed something of a chicken-and-egg problem.  Mass adoption, seen as critical to cutting the largest single source of U.S. carbon emissions, couldn’t happen until the infrastructure to allow drivers to recharge wherever they were heading was in place. And those charging stations weren’t coming until more drivers switched to plug-in electric […] The post Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
COLORADO STATE

