Abbott wins re-election for Texas governor, defeating O'Rourke: FOX News, AP projects

Big changes are right around the corner for all of SE Texas as a strong cold front races into the state. Enjoy our last mild night for awhile with lows in the 60s. Look for patchy fog and a few showers Veterans Day morning with showers and storms increasing for the second half of the day. There's even a low category 1 risk out of 5 for an isolated severe storm Friday with a brief damaging wind gust the main threat along with some hail. Best chance for storms will be from around 2-8 pm. Showers fade early Saturday just as chilly air enters. We'll start off in the 40s and 50s Saturday and only climb to near 60. with the gusty north breeze, it will feel even colder than that. 30s and 40s are likely early Sunday so prepare to bundle up! Another decent round of rain is expected by Monday. Nicole has now weakened to a Tropical Storm with winds of 45 mph on the west coast of Florida and is expected to weaken to a Tropical Depression tonight as it moves inland into southern Georgia.

