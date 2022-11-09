Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Several South Bay Races Still Undecided as Vote Count Continues
The ballots are in and being counted carefully, which also means slowly. In the South Bay, several races were still too close to call as of Thursday afternoon, leaving candidates and supporters waiting anxiously for each new update. As of Thursday, the total ballot count was just above 51%. The...
NBC Bay Area
Taylor Holds Lead Over Thao in Oakland Mayor's Race
The Oakland Mayor’s race was still too close to call Thursday night. Thursday night numbers showed that Loren Taylor was slowly moving ahead with 53.31% and Sheng Thao 46.69%, a difference of just over 2,700 votes as they try to calculate the numbers in this rank choice voting race for mayor.
Election: Officials work to process ballots as San Jose mayoral race remains tight
With focus on the tight race, Santa Clara County elections officials say an automatic recount could be triggered if there are 0.025%, or 25 votes separating the two candidates.
sfstandard.com
With 40% of San Francisco Ballots Uncounted, Here Are the Paths to Victory
The SF Department of Elections announced this morning that 40% of San Francisco ballots remain uncounted, which means that there’s still plenty of room for movement in close races. From here on in, it’s a slow bandage-ripping-off process as we’ll receive results every day at 4 p.m. from Thursday...
The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?
The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile. Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
Jenkins declares victory but Hamasaki waits for full vote count
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declared victory in her bid for a four-year term on Wednesday, but her leading challenger, civil rights attorney John Hamasaki, declined to concede the race. As of Tuesday night, Jenkins won 48% of first-choice votes, compared to 34% for Hamasaki. The remainder was split between two other candidates. Jenkins remains below the 50% threshold necessary to avoid ranked-choice voting, in which trailing candidates’ supporters have their...
kalw.org
Oakland’s Fair Elections Act passes by a wide margin in Alameda county race
Every person who is registered to vote in Oakland will get 100 democracy dollars to put toward a community-funded candidate (basically any candidate who is certified to run). The goal of the measure is to make participation in campaign financing more equitable. Oakland Rising-- one of the main supporters of the initiative, says it will shift the current power imbalance in elections funding. Voters will now see greater transparency in who funds elections. At the same time, all Oakland residents will have a chance to contribute toward a candidate of their choice.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
KSBW.com
Central Coast election: See the latest results, how many ballots are left to count
SALINAS, Calif. — The Nov. 8 midterm election concluded at 8 p.m. on Tuesday but results on the Central Coast won't be known for at least another week. (Looking for election results, scroll down) As of Wednesday morning, more than 70,000 votes had been counted between Monterey, Santa Cruz...
gilroylife.com
2022 General Election Results for South Valley Races
For updated results, visit https://sccvote.sccgov.org/elections/november-8-2022-general-election. The 2022 General Election night results for local races are now being counted by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, with 49 percent of precinct votes counted as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. The race for three Gilroy City Council seats is competitive....
NBC Bay Area
Taylor Leading in Ranked-Choice Voting Results for Oakland Mayor
The latest ranked-choice results on Wednesday morning in Oakland's mayor's race show City Councilmember Loren Taylor widening his lead with 53 percent of the vote, ahead of City Councilmember Sheng Thao's 47 percent. By late Tuesday, Taylor had garnered the most first-choice votes, with 34 percent of the vote, among...
Incumbent Lisa Gillmor leading by just 53 votes in Santa Clara mayoral race
SANTA CLARA -- Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor appeared on track late Tuesday to be reelected by just over 50 votes.With 35 of 36 precincts in the city reporting, Gillmor held a tentative 50.1-percent to 49.8-percent lead over Santa Clara City Councilman Anthony Becker, with the two separated by only 53 votes.Click here for election results from Bay Area, CaliforniaBecker, a content moderator at an information technology company, ran against Gillmor, a real estate broker, for mayor in 2018 and was elected to the council in 2020.In their 2018 contest, Gillmor beat Becker in a blowout with 74.2 percent of the vote. Just under half of ballots countywide have been counted as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. Santa Clara County election officials plan to issue updated vote totals by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, governors races, California overview
The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics. Here's a roundup of interactive maps that show where we stand.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara Mayor Race: Lisa Gillmor Holds Slim Lead Over Anthony Becker
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor appeared on track late Tuesday to be reelected by fewer than 100 votes. With 35 of 36 precincts in the city reporting, Gillmor held a tentative 50.1-percent to 49.8-percent lead over Santa Clara City Councilman Anthony Becker, with the two separated by only 53 votes.
San Francisco hits low of 46 degrees: Why has November been so cold?
California's San Francisco Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November: When will things warm up?
'Insider' or 'outsider'? Here's who is on track to win key SJ mayor, Santa Clara Co. Sheriff races
The race for Mayor of San Jose and Sheriff of Santa Clara County featured two candidates with years of experience working in the South Bay and two relatively new faces to the area.
NBC Bay Area
Several Santa Clara County Races Still Too Close to Call
Several races in Santa Clara County were still neck-and-neck Wednesday, with just a handful of votes making a difference, bringing up the question: Will there be recounts?. Recounts are rare but they do happen, especially with really close and high-stake races. With races so close and more than 240,000 ballots left to count in Santa Clara County, they may take days to resolve.
The latest election results from Bay Area and California
Ballots continue to be counted across the Bay Area after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Click on the links below to view the most up to date election results for every race and ballot measure both statewide and in all seven Bay Area counties.
San Jose's contentious mayoral race coming down to wire
After a year of campaigning and record breaking spending, the San Jose mayoral race – one of the most closely watched elections in the Bay Area – remains too close.
Why we may not know Oakland mayor and other Alameda County race results right away
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – If you were hoping to know who’d be elected Oakland mayor right away tonight, take a breath. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters told KRON4 News that it will be counting people who voted for just one candidate first, then ranked-choice votes later. Like many races in the Bay Area, voters […]
