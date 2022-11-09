ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Several South Bay Races Still Undecided as Vote Count Continues

The ballots are in and being counted carefully, which also means slowly. In the South Bay, several races were still too close to call as of Thursday afternoon, leaving candidates and supporters waiting anxiously for each new update. As of Thursday, the total ballot count was just above 51%. The...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Taylor Holds Lead Over Thao in Oakland Mayor's Race

The Oakland Mayor’s race was still too close to call Thursday night. Thursday night numbers showed that Loren Taylor was slowly moving ahead with 53.31% and Sheng Thao 46.69%, a difference of just over 2,700 votes as they try to calculate the numbers in this rank choice voting race for mayor.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?

The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile.  Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
ALAMEDA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Jenkins declares victory but Hamasaki waits for full vote count

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declared victory in her bid for a four-year term on Wednesday, but her leading challenger, civil rights attorney John Hamasaki, declined to concede the race. As of Tuesday night, Jenkins won 48% of first-choice votes, compared to 34% for Hamasaki. The remainder was split between two other candidates. Jenkins remains below the 50% threshold necessary to avoid ranked-choice voting, in which trailing candidates’ supporters have their...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Oakland’s Fair Elections Act passes by a wide margin in Alameda county race

Every person who is registered to vote in Oakland will get 100 democracy dollars to put toward a community-funded candidate (basically any candidate who is certified to run). The goal of the measure is to make participation in campaign financing more equitable. Oakland Rising-- one of the main supporters of the initiative, says it will shift the current power imbalance in elections funding. Voters will now see greater transparency in who funds elections. At the same time, all Oakland residents will have a chance to contribute toward a candidate of their choice.
OAKLAND, CA
gilroylife.com

2022 General Election Results for South Valley Races

For updated results, visit https://sccvote.sccgov.org/elections/november-8-2022-general-election. The 2022 General Election night results for local races are now being counted by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, with 49 percent of precinct votes counted as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. The race for three Gilroy City Council seats is competitive....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Taylor Leading in Ranked-Choice Voting Results for Oakland Mayor

The latest ranked-choice results on Wednesday morning in Oakland's mayor's race show City Councilmember Loren Taylor widening his lead with 53 percent of the vote, ahead of City Councilmember Sheng Thao's 47 percent. By late Tuesday, Taylor had garnered the most first-choice votes, with 34 percent of the vote, among...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Incumbent Lisa Gillmor leading by just 53 votes in Santa Clara mayoral race

SANTA CLARA -- Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor appeared on track late Tuesday to be reelected by just over 50 votes.With 35 of 36 precincts in the city reporting, Gillmor held a tentative 50.1-percent to 49.8-percent lead over Santa Clara City Councilman Anthony Becker, with the two separated by only 53 votes.Click here for election results from Bay Area, CaliforniaBecker, a content moderator at an information technology company, ran against Gillmor, a real estate broker, for mayor in 2018 and was elected to the council in 2020.In their 2018 contest, Gillmor beat Becker in a blowout with 74.2 percent of the vote. Just under half of ballots countywide have been counted as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. Santa Clara County election officials plan to issue updated vote totals by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Several Santa Clara County Races Still Too Close to Call

Several races in Santa Clara County were still neck-and-neck Wednesday, with just a handful of votes making a difference, bringing up the question: Will there be recounts?. Recounts are rare but they do happen, especially with really close and high-stake races. With races so close and more than 240,000 ballots left to count in Santa Clara County, they may take days to resolve.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

