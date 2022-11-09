ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

FOX Carolina

Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina

Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
foxwilmington.com

McMaster re-elected as governor of South Carolina, unofficial results show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Henry McMaster will keep his title as governor of South Carolina, according to unofficial results. Both NBC and Associate Press projected that McMaster defeated his Democratic challenger, Joe Cunningham. During the campaign, McMaster reminded South Carolinians that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he fought to keep...
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in South Carolina

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
FOX Carolina

McMaster and Cunningham face off in SC gubernatorial race

Margaret Pinney, who lived through the Toccoa Falls dam break in 1977, recounts the event. Sam Thompson, who lived through the Toccoa Falls dam break in 1977, recounts the event. SC Superintendent of Education seat up for grabs. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following a heated race to see...
FOX Carolina

Veteran underemployment trends and finding the ‘right fit’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The national veteran unemployment rate has fallen more than 2% over the last year. But according to the Housing Assistance Council the unemployment rate for veterans in South Carolina is significantly higher. Especially for veterans under 35. Some studies suggest nearly one-in-three veterans are underemployed...
FOX Carolina

SLED reports highest murder rate in state in three decades

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report shows murder rates are at their highest in South Carolina in three decades. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released its 2021 crime report Thursday. The report says murders are at their highest rate since 1991. Other statistics of note included weapon law...
ValueWalk

Deadline for South Carolina Tax Rebate Past, But You Can Still Claim It

South Carolina taxpayers had until November 1 to provide their updated information to the state authorities to get the $700 tax rebate. Although the November 1 deadline has passed, taxpayers can still furnish their information, if they haven’t already, to get the South Carolina tax rebate. However, the tax rebate for such taxpayers could be delayed a bit.
FOX Carolina

SC, GA districts announce schedule changes due to possible severe weather

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple school districts are announcing class schedule changes for Friday, Nov. 11 due to possible severe weather. Stephens County Schools and Franklin County Schools in Georgia will be closed Friday. The following districts have announced they will switch to e-Learning on Friday:. Greenwood School District...
communitytimessc.com

Fresh Produce Boxes Available to Students, Staff at Four Colleges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $800 payment coming to South Carolina residents soon

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here is some great news for your wallet if you live in South Carolina and have filed your taxes recently. Some money is likely coming your way. According to the South Carolina Department of​ Revenue, the state will be issuing close to one billion dollars to eligible taxpayers. There is an overage and this money will be issued before the end of the year to taxpayers.

