South Carolina State

news8000.com

Hurricane bears down on Florida: Trump estate advised to evacuate

A Florida-bound storm has strengthened into Hurricane Nicole after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee...
FLORIDA STATE
Wisconsin now accepting ornaments for State Capitol Holiday Tree

MADISON, Wis. — Students across Wisconsin will once again have the opportunity to help decorate the State Capitol Holiday Tree this year. Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Friday that the tree will once again be in the Capitol rotunda this year and that this year’s decoration theme will be “Wisconsin Waters.”
WISCONSIN STATE

