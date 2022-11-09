Read full article on original website
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the...
Wisconsin marks Veterans Day with message from governor, Capitol ceremony
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is joining people across the state in thanking Wisconsin’s veterans for their service. Gov. Evers’ office released a video message Friday morning marking Veterans Day ahead of a ceremony scheduled at the state capitol. “As a state, we’re proud to be...
Here’s why Arizona and Nevada results are taking so long; plus, where those key races stand
Polls closed over two days ago in Arizona and Nevada, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continues today in two Senate races that could determine which party will control the chamber, plus two key governors’ races. Here’s a closer look at where things stand in the two states.
Hurricane bears down on Florida: Trump estate advised to evacuate
A Florida-bound storm has strengthened into Hurricane Nicole after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee...
Wisconsin now accepting ornaments for State Capitol Holiday Tree
MADISON, Wis. — Students across Wisconsin will once again have the opportunity to help decorate the State Capitol Holiday Tree this year. Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Friday that the tree will once again be in the Capitol rotunda this year and that this year’s decoration theme will be “Wisconsin Waters.”
