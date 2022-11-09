ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Hendon Hooker expects ‘bittersweet’ sendoff in Neyland finale after sparking Vols’ turnaround

There figures to be plenty of big cheers before Tennessee kicks off its home finale against Missouri on Saturday when the Vols hold their Senior Day festivities, but the biggest reaction is guaranteed to come when Hendon Hooker runs through the T for the final time. The quarterback will be playing in just his 15th game at Neyland Stadium – some of his fellow senior seasons have been at Tennessee since 2017 – but few players have made the kind of momentous impact in such a short time as he has at Tennessee. The turnaround the Vols have undergone over the past two seasons under head coach Josh Heupel has been a collective effort, but the primary ignition of this rapid rise has been the play and leadership of Hooker.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Does Oregon Have a Real Shot to Flip 5-Star David Hicks?

Oregon is doing everything it can to push for some fireworks ahead of the early signing period next month. That starts with bringing in elite talent for visits, and they're certainly doing that this weekend. This recruiting weekend is a prime opportunity for the Ducks to gain ground as well as circle back with some of their top targets in 2023.
EUGENE, OR
rockmnation.com

Three and Out: Tennessee

Each game has certain matchups within it that are oh so very important to the outcome. Matchups so important that they can be the difference in a win and a loss. For every game this season, I’ll be taking a look at the three most important matchups regarding an individual or even between position groups.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Mizzou

Tennessee revealed the uniform combo the team will be wearing in Week 11 when they take on the Mizzou Tigers. The Volunteers will be wearing the classic home combo for Senior Day, with white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the 4th time wearing the traditional home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees

Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
KNOXVILLE, TN
HuskyMaven

Oregon Began UW Coaching Purge — Here's How These Guys Landed

Three hundred and seventy-one days between games, the University of Washington football team will play Oregon once more in Eugene on Saturday afternoon with a new coaching staff, starting quarterback, offense and attitude. Change was necessary because the Huskies last year put on their all-purple uniforms hoping to pull off...
EUGENE, OR
wvlt.tv

Basketball Vols sign highly touted 2023 class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee welcomed four dynamic players to its men’s basketball signing class Wednesday, Vols’ head coach Rick Barnes announced. Made up of guards Cameron Carr and Freddie Dilione and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips, Tennessee currently has the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation, according to both 247Sports and Rivals.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral

When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel reflects on time at Missouri, heaps praise on the strong Tigers defense

Josh Heupel understands the challenge Tennessee faces this week in a Missouri defense that has proven to be one of the best around. “They got some different personnel from the previous year on their roster,” Heupel said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… Guys who were there a year ago did a good job developing. … They’ve handled everything offenses are throwing at them extremely well. It’s difficult to run the football and they’re really efficient against the pass, as well. … Third downs, they’re making it difficult on the quarterbacks.”
COLUMBIA, MO
kcfmradio.com

Ducks Move Up in Playoff Picture; Sports Break

Georgia remains atop the AP poll and now has superseded Tennessee as the number one ranked in the College Football Playoff poll. With a couple of top tier losses over the weekend the Oregon Ducks have moved up two spots to number 6 in the CFP rankings which matches their AP spot. Tennessee’s loss to Georgia dropped them to number 5. The Ducks have three games left and have to get by Washington, Utah and Oregon State.
EUGENE, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day

The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
KNOXVILLE, TN
EUGENE, OR

