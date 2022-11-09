ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WOWK 13 News

What bills Ohio lawmakers could pass before the end of the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Republicans retained their stronghold on Ohio’s state legislature Tuesday, House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz cautioned his Democratic colleagues: “It’s time to lower your expectations.” Ohio voters kept intact the GOP’s supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the party up to dominate the cycle of legislation that […]
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection

Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
OHIO STATE
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

JD Vance beats Tim Ryan in Ohio’s Senate race

CINCINNATI — Republican J.D. Vance has been elected as Ohio’s new senator in the 2022 midterm elections, ABC News projects. Vance was running against Democrat Tim Ryan. He is filling outgoing Sen. Rob Portman's seat. Vance won with 53% of the vote, while Ryan had 47%. The Marine...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races

All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Supporting the leaders of tomorrow

Seven years ago, I started the Propel Leadership Conference to bring together student leaders from all around Ohio and help them make connections with each other and with leaders in public service, business, and nonprofits. We had to take a hiatus for two years because of the pandemic – but...
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House

MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio deer poachers convicted

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Here's what's closing across Ohio for Veterans Day

OHIO — Across the nation, the public will honor U.S. military service members on Veterans Day on Friday. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Day came to be on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally, the holiday was called Armistice Day. That's because World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Billy Joel, Steve Nicks coming to Ohio on joint tour in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Music icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are coming to Ohio on their joint tour in 2023. Stevie Nicks announced the tour stop Thursday. The two music legends will perform at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5. The duo will also be performing in Inglewood, California, Arlington,...
NASHVILLE, TN
13abc.com

Fire officials stress the importance of Ohio’s burn ban

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s burn ban goes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November, and it’s the law for a good reason. Due to our very dry fall, there’s plenty of dry leaves, corn stubble, and dry grass for fuel. When it you add a windy day, it can be frightening how fast a fire can take off.
OHIO STATE
fishgame.com

Deer Processor Busted In Major Incident

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned a particular processor in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
butlerradio.com

Closure Of Ohio Propane Company Could Impact Energy Prices

Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement official is alerting residents about a recent bankruptcy filing in Ohio that could affect the availability of fuel this winter. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Thrifty Propane closed its doors and ceased operations at the end of October. In addition to Ohio residents, many Pennsylvania customers could be impacted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

