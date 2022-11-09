Read full article on original website
Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
What bills Ohio lawmakers could pass before the end of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Republicans retained their stronghold on Ohio’s state legislature Tuesday, House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz cautioned his Democratic colleagues: “It’s time to lower your expectations.” Ohio voters kept intact the GOP’s supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the party up to dominate the cycle of legislation that […]
WFMJ.com
Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection
Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
JD Vance beats Tim Ryan in Ohio’s Senate race
CINCINNATI — Republican J.D. Vance has been elected as Ohio’s new senator in the 2022 midterm elections, ABC News projects. Vance was running against Democrat Tim Ryan. He is filling outgoing Sen. Rob Portman's seat. Vance won with 53% of the vote, while Ryan had 47%. The Marine...
wosu.org
Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races
All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
wnewsj.com
Supporting the leaders of tomorrow
Seven years ago, I started the Propel Leadership Conference to bring together student leaders from all around Ohio and help them make connections with each other and with leaders in public service, business, and nonprofits. We had to take a hiatus for two years because of the pandemic – but...
richlandsource.com
Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House
MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio deer poachers convicted
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of...
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
spectrumnews1.com
Here's what's closing across Ohio for Veterans Day
OHIO — Across the nation, the public will honor U.S. military service members on Veterans Day on Friday. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Day came to be on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally, the holiday was called Armistice Day. That's because World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919.
Wild turkeys are making themselves at home in Northeast Ohio’s suburbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Humans aren’t the only creatures that feel at home living in suburbia. Wild turkeys – like whitetail deer before them - are finding life can be cozy in the land of bird feeders and backyard gardens. Completely driven from Ohio more than a century...
WLWT 5
Billy Joel, Steve Nicks coming to Ohio on joint tour in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Music icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are coming to Ohio on their joint tour in 2023. Stevie Nicks announced the tour stop Thursday. The two music legends will perform at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5. The duo will also be performing in Inglewood, California, Arlington,...
13abc.com
Fire officials stress the importance of Ohio’s burn ban
JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s burn ban goes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November, and it’s the law for a good reason. Due to our very dry fall, there’s plenty of dry leaves, corn stubble, and dry grass for fuel. When it you add a windy day, it can be frightening how fast a fire can take off.
fishgame.com
Deer Processor Busted In Major Incident
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned a particular processor in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
Watch Ohio State Troopers Chase 7 Cars at 120 MPH
Multiple vehicles in Ohio were involved in a high-speed freeway chase last weekend. Bodycam footage from state troopers captured some of the intense moments.
Comedian Gallagher dies at 76, Veterans Day deals in Northeast Ohio, Cleveland Sports golden ticket, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, November 11, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the death of comedian Gallagher. Plus, hear why a Geauga County judge has to answer...
Gobble it up! This is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Ohio
It's an age-old debate and we all may never fully agree as we gather around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table, but recent data suggests stuffing is Ohio's most popular Thanksgiving side dish.
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store location in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
butlerradio.com
Closure Of Ohio Propane Company Could Impact Energy Prices
Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement official is alerting residents about a recent bankruptcy filing in Ohio that could affect the availability of fuel this winter. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Thrifty Propane closed its doors and ceased operations at the end of October. In addition to Ohio residents, many Pennsylvania customers could be impacted.
