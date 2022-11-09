OHIO — Across the nation, the public will honor U.S. military service members on Veterans Day on Friday. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Day came to be on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally, the holiday was called Armistice Day. That's because World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO