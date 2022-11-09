Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce hosts PINK Friday & Saturday, Nov. 18-19, 2022, 2 People Will Win $250 Cash Prizes Each

Read full article on original website
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
thecutoffnews.com
THE GOPHERHOLE - Arts,Crafts,Gifts Show - Saturday, November 12, 2022 - 9 am till 3 pm - Brooklane Commmunity Center - Hueytown
Brooklane Community Center is located at 2500 Brooklane Dr, Hueytown, Al. 35023. FREE Admission - Indoor/Outdoor Booths--Located in Hueytown, AL. We are a one-stop shopping extravaganza that offers unique items just for you or gift giving. This is NOT a Flea Market or a Yard Sale event. All items are brand new or newly crafted by the exhibitor. We welcome all types of Crafters, Home-Based and Commercial Businesses as well. Antiques/Collectibles are acceptable with The GopherHole approval. 43 Vendor Booths on the inside, up to 22 Vendor Booths on the outside (weather permitting) and normally will bring in a crowd of over 850. In addition to Arts, Crafts, Gifts, & Baked Goods we will have FOOD TRUCKS. Handicapped Accessible.
thecutoffnews.com
First Baptist Church of Pleasant Grove Craft Fair - Fri. Nov. 11 9 am - 8 pm & Sat. Nov. 14 9 am - 2pm
First Baptist Church of Pleasant Grove Craft Fair - Fri. Nov. 11 9 am - 8 pm & Sat. Nov. 14 9 am - 2pm. First Baptist Church of Pleasant Grove Craft Fair is the place to be! Looking for ceramics, Boutique Clothing, Handmade jewelry, Alabama/Auburn stuff, Avon. You’ll find it all, as well as works in glass, wood, leather, paper and more at the fair.
wbrc.com
Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
thebamabuzz.com
5 events in Tuscaloosa to get you in the holiday spirit
As holiday decorations are popping up over town and the hot chocolate cravings begin, you know the holiday season is right around the corner. It doesn’t get much better than celebrating the holidays in Tuscaloosa with your family and friends. Tuscaloosa is making sure this holiday season is going to be extra special with several fun events planned. Keep reading for more details.
thecutoffnews.com
Middle Schools From The Cutoff Area Compete In JEFCOED Cheer Exhibition 2022, Two Teams Finish In Top 4
The Pleasant Grove Middle School, Hueytown Middle School, McAdory Middle School and Oak Grove Jr High Cheer Squads competed at the Jefferson County Schools Cheer Exhibition 2022 at Clay Chalkville on Saturday, November 5, 2022. All the teams had amazing performances. All 4 squads competed in the Middle School Small Game Day Division along with Bragg, Corner, Irondale and Fultondale. In the 8 team division Oak Grove finished in 2nd place and Hueytown finished 4th.
Clanton Advertiser
Column: Chilton County makes their voices, support heard
This week in Chilton County was a massive week for many reasons. Election Day on Nov. 8 was the important date that campaigns across the county had been worked towards since the spring. Being from right outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, election days seemed to come and go without much dialogue on it, compared to election day in Chilton County.
apr.org
Fungus fans unite at Alabama's first ever Mushroom Festival
Alabama has its share of annual events. There’s the Boll Weevil festival in Enterprise. The town of Opp holds its rattlesnake rodeo every year. And visitors to Gulf Shores can take in the National Shrimp Festival. If fungus is your thing, you can add the Alabama Mushroom Festival to your list. APR graduate student intern Cori Yonge takes us to the inaugural event where fans, both serious and novice, gathered recently to talk all things mushrooms.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cullman County, AL
Alabama is a beautiful and bountiful state filled with things to do and see. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path activity to enjoy in the area, you'll want to check out these fun activities you can do in Cullman County. From the Clarkson Covered Bridge and St. Bernard Abbey to...
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
Chris Stapleton to headline Rock the South Festival in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Grammy Award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton is one of several artists who will be part of the Pepsi Rock the South festival in Cullman next summer. Stapleton will be the main headliner for the festival, while acts like Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Riley Green will also perform. Other acts include […]
LAWSUIT: City of Tuscaloosa Never Delivered Funds Promised to Offset Road Construction Business Losses
A local business owner sued the city of Tuscaloosa, Mayor Walt Maddox, a city employee and their former landlord this week, alleging that the city broke its promise to offset revenue losses caused by extensive and lengthy road work downtown. Most residents will recall the Alabama Department of Transportation's seemingly...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Cahaba Medial Care to open new clinic in Shelby County
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Alabaster will soon have a new source for primary healthcare when Cahaba Medical Care opens a new clinic in Alabaster later this month. “We are honored to have been invited to be a part of Shelby County,” said Dr. John B. Waits, CEO of Cahaba Medical Care Foundation. “You can expect quality comprehensive, compassionate care for everyone in your family at Cahaba Medical Care.”
wvtm13.com
Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
CBS42.com
Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Women's Cross Country Earns 7th at GSC Championship
Montevallo Women's Cross Country Earns 7th at GSC Championship
wbrc.com
New medical clinic coming to Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new affordable health care option if you live in Alabaster. The Cahaba Medical Care facility will initially provide pediatric care, women’s health services, and mental healthcare. This will be Cahaba’s first location in Shelby County, where they will be establishing comprehensive primary care that...
alreporter.com
Ivey refunds $100,000 donation
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
