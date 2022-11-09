Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce hosts PINK Friday & Saturday, Nov. 18-19, 2022, 2 People Will Win $250 Cash Prizes Each

Brooklane Community Center is located at 2500 Brooklane Dr, Hueytown, Al. 35023. FREE Admission - Indoor/Outdoor Booths--Located in Hueytown, AL. We are a one-stop shopping extravaganza that offers unique items just for you or gift giving. This is NOT a Flea Market or a Yard Sale event. All items are brand new or newly crafted by the exhibitor. We welcome all types of Crafters, Home-Based and Commercial Businesses as well. Antiques/Collectibles are acceptable with The GopherHole approval. 43 Vendor Booths on the inside, up to 22 Vendor Booths on the outside (weather permitting) and normally will bring in a crowd of over 850. In addition to Arts, Crafts, Gifts, & Baked Goods we will have FOOD TRUCKS. Handicapped Accessible.

HUEYTOWN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO