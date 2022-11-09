ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

IM-27 failure may see South Dakota fall behind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the 2022 midterm election, IM-27, a measure to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana failed with 52.9% of South Dakota voters in opposition. This leaves South Dakota as it is today, with a burgeoning medical marijuana industry, and a number of businesses that were poised...
South Dakota Farmers Union approve the vote on Amendment D

HURON, S.D.(Press Release) – Following the Nov. 8 vote, South Dakota Farmers Union members join with the majority of South Dakotans in celebrating the passage of Amendment D. “Medicaid expansion keeps our tax dollars in South Dakota and it will help farm and ranch families access healthcare,” said Doug...
South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
Cold temperatures ahead across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended forecast is quite cold for KELOLAND. While there’s no snow yet for these holiday decorations at Falls Park that won’t prevent the cold air from becoming a big story. As it turns out, the lack of snow is our only saving grace from preventing even harsher conditions.
How accurate were polls in South Dakota elections?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One pre-election poll showed a close race while another showed a double-digit lead from the gubernatorial incumbent. Both predicted the winner accurately. KELOLAND News partnered with Emerson College and The Hill to conduct a poll of 1,500 registered South Dakota voters in the weeks...
Judge Robert Spears wins close race but faces mandatory retirement age

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A contested judicial race in northeast South Dakota was decided by voters Tuesday. In the Watertown-based Third Circuit, 68-year-old incumbent Robert Spears defeated Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore in a very close race. The election saw Spears come out ahead with 15,536 votes, compared to 14,799...
How the vote is going across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
National Guard soldiers returning to Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 soldiers from the National Guard in Rapid City will be welcomed back at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 13. The ceremony for the 109 soldiers South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company will be at The Monument Theater in Rapid City.
