Read full article on original website
Related
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
Kameron Nelson is making history in the South Dakota House of Representatives as the first out gay legislator.
KELOLAND TV
IM-27 failure may see South Dakota fall behind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the 2022 midterm election, IM-27, a measure to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana failed with 52.9% of South Dakota voters in opposition. This leaves South Dakota as it is today, with a burgeoning medical marijuana industry, and a number of businesses that were poised...
dakotanewsnow.com
Attorney General’s wording on petition stalls petition signatures, as group desires to eliminate South Dakota food and beverage tax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Although we’re a long way from the 2024 election, efforts are underway to gather signatures for several measures to get on the ballot, including a repeal of the State food tax. But there is a possible roadblock. Organizers of the ballot measure to...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Farmers Union approve the vote on Amendment D
HURON, S.D.(Press Release) – Following the Nov. 8 vote, South Dakota Farmers Union members join with the majority of South Dakotans in celebrating the passage of Amendment D. “Medicaid expansion keeps our tax dollars in South Dakota and it will help farm and ranch families access healthcare,” said Doug...
40% sat out this election in South Dakota
Of the state's 597,073 active voters, 354,256 voted to account for 59.33% of all active voters, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.
KEVN
South Dakota midterm elections saw smaller percentage of voters in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While some states experienced high, and some times record, voter turnout, South Dakota voters were not as enthusiastic about trudging to polling stations Tuesday. The state saw a 59% turnout; a drop of nearly 6% from the previous midterm election in 2018. Although the turnout...
Washington Examiner
South Dakota voter turnout not a factor in outcome, expert says
(The Center Square) - Just a little over half of South Dakota's voters turned out to cast their ballot to reelect Republican Gov. Kristi Noem for a second term but one expert believes that voter turnout had little to do with her win. Noem's victory over Democrat Jamie Smith and...
How legal marijuana failed in South Dakota
IM 27 won Brookings, Buffalo, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd and Ziebach Counties.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
KELOLAND TV
Cold temperatures ahead across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended forecast is quite cold for KELOLAND. While there’s no snow yet for these holiday decorations at Falls Park that won’t prevent the cold air from becoming a big story. As it turns out, the lack of snow is our only saving grace from preventing even harsher conditions.
KELOLAND TV
How accurate were polls in South Dakota elections?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One pre-election poll showed a close race while another showed a double-digit lead from the gubernatorial incumbent. Both predicted the winner accurately. KELOLAND News partnered with Emerson College and The Hill to conduct a poll of 1,500 registered South Dakota voters in the weeks...
gowatertown.net
Judge Robert Spears wins close race but faces mandatory retirement age
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A contested judicial race in northeast South Dakota was decided by voters Tuesday. In the Watertown-based Third Circuit, 68-year-old incumbent Robert Spears defeated Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore in a very close race. The election saw Spears come out ahead with 15,536 votes, compared to 14,799...
14 Things South Dakotans Hate About South Dakota
If you're a west-river resident you may turn your nose up at east-river life. And east-river folks may look down their noses at their western brothers and sisters. But, in the end, we are all South Dakotans. Bound by our unique place in the world. We are the mountains (kinda)...
KEVN
South Dakota Department of Corrections cuts commissary purchases by nearly half at Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Department of Corrections continues to make changes at the South Dakota State Penitentiary, affecting both correctional officers and inmates. As inmates spend up to 23 1/2 hours in their cells daily and face canceled or reduced recreation time, religious events, and even showers,...
KELOLAND TV
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
KELOLAND TV
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers
PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
ktwb.com
South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
kotatv.com
South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
KELOLAND TV
National Guard soldiers returning to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 soldiers from the National Guard in Rapid City will be welcomed back at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 13. The ceremony for the 109 soldiers South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company will be at The Monument Theater in Rapid City.
Comments / 3