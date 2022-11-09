Read full article on original website
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Police Arrest Man for Pointing Airsoft Gun at Fort Worth Elementary SchoolMark Randall HavensFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory BoardLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Hendon Hooker expects ‘bittersweet’ sendoff in Neyland finale after sparking Vols’ turnaround
There figures to be plenty of big cheers before Tennessee kicks off its home finale against Missouri on Saturday when the Vols hold their Senior Day festivities, but the biggest reaction is guaranteed to come when Hendon Hooker runs through the T for the final time. The quarterback will be playing in just his 15th game at Neyland Stadium – some of his fellow senior seasons have been at Tennessee since 2017 – but few players have made the kind of momentous impact in such a short time as he has at Tennessee. The turnaround the Vols have undergone over the past two seasons under head coach Josh Heupel has been a collective effort, but the primary ignition of this rapid rise has been the play and leadership of Hooker.
LOOK: Vols reveal uniform combination for home finale against Missouri
Tennessee's home finale Saturday against Missouri will be the final game at Neyland Stadium for many of the Vols' current seniors. Fittingly, it will give them one last chance to wear their traditional home uniforms. In a post on its official Twitter account, Tennessee revealed Thursday evening that it will...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay announces this week's guest picker
College GameDay is in Austin on Saturday for undefeated No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas. ESPN announced this week’s guest picker. It’s going to be golfer Jordan Spieth, who is a Texas alum. The 29-year-old Spieth is a 3-time major winner and the 2015 FedEx Cup champion....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Mizzou
Tennessee revealed the uniform combo the team will be wearing in Week 11 when they take on the Mizzou Tigers. The Volunteers will be wearing the classic home combo for Senior Day, with white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the 4th time wearing the traditional home...
Five-star, other highly ranked targets set to attend Vols' home finale
GoVols247 takes a look at the noteworthy prospects who are scheduled to attend Tennessee's home finale Saturday against Missouri.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees
Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. Missouri: Prediction and preview
Tennessee and Missouri are set to battle this Saturday with different, yet achievable, objectives in mind. The Vols host the Tigers at noon Eastern time on CBS at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee vs. Missouri preview. This one could get ugly. No, not because Mizzou is the vastly inferior team. The Tigers...
Vol great Todd Helton donates $1 million to Tennessee baseball stadium renovations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The University of Tennessee baseball program has received a $1 million contribution from Vol for Life and Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton and his wife, Christy.
Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral
When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
Memphis fan calls Tennessee coaches' show to praise Josh Heupel
When “Vol Calls” is the name of your show, you expect most of the show to be just that — calls from Vols asking about the Vols. That’s the name the University of Tennessee’s weekly, statewide show, and the name is indeed an apt description of the presentation. The show is hosted by Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling, and it features calls from Tennessee fans and interviews with Tennessee coaches and players.
wvlt.tv
Basketball Vols sign highly touted 2023 class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee welcomed four dynamic players to its men’s basketball signing class Wednesday, Vols’ head coach Rick Barnes announced. Made up of guards Cameron Carr and Freddie Dilione and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips, Tennessee currently has the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation, according to both 247Sports and Rivals.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day
The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
utsports.com
Weekly Signs Three To Class of 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly has announced the addition of three signees for the program's 2023 recruiting class. The newest Lady Vol trio includes top-rated shortstop Bella Faw and twin outfielders Alannah Leach and Gabby Leach. "We are very excited to welcome these three young...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
WATE
Jaylen McCoulough's case sent to Grand Jury
A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning. A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 11-13
There are some free events to attend this weekend, including events that honor the U.S. military.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville heat study reveals some areas run almost 16 degrees hotter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the weather is cooling down now, a summer study revealed how much Knoxville can heat up. After months of work, the “Heat Watch” results are in, and now the focus on what needs to be done to protect the health of people in certain parts of town.
WATE
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
wvlt.tv
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
