Read full article on original website
Related
Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot
SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
Solano County Election Results 2022
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Solano County voters will vote on several candidates at both the county and city levels during the 2022 November general election. The Solano County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the ballot, as are Dixon City Council District seats 1 and 2. Residents of Fairfield will choose among […]
KCRA.com
State Assembly District 7: Close race with incumbent Ken Cooley with the edge against Josh Hoover
One of the closest races KCRA 3 is following in the Golden State is the race to represent District 7 of the State Assembly. The district covers areas including Folsom, Citrus Heights and Rancho Cordova. Incumbent Democrat Ken Cooley was in the lead by 343 votes at 12 p.m. on Wednesday against Republican Josh Hoover.
San Joaquin County Election Results 2022
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 general elections. The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 2 and 4 seats are on the ballot. Residents of Escalon will be voting for both a City Council seat and a City […]
Sacramento-area election results, county by county
(KTXL) — There are multiple races in Sacramento and surrounding counties for the 2022 midterm election. Races in this election will include seats in Congress, the State Senate, city council, and measures throughout the counties. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close in California at 8 p.m. Results for all 11 counties can be […]
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Elk Grove Citizen
Election '22: Ashby, Nguyen lead in local state races
In early returns from the 2022 General Election, Stephanie Nguyen and Angelique Ashby have the lead in the California State legislative office races which represent Elk Grove. In State Senate District 8, Ashby, who is the Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem and a Sacramento City Council member, had 52% of the vote. Her opponent, Dave Jones, a former State Insurance Commissioner and also a Democrat, had 48%.
Results: California Assembly Districts 1,5,6,7 and 10
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento-area voters will decide who will represent them in the State Assembly. The races for the State Assembly are in Districts 1,5,6,7 and 10 for the 2022 General Election. After the June primary, candidates are settled for the November ballot and there are two candidates in each of those districts. Four […]
KCRA.com
California November Election 2022 results: San Joaquin County races
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day across the country, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in San Joaquin County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in after 8 p.m. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to see the results.)
The latest election results from Bay Area and California
Ballots continue to be counted across the Bay Area after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Click on the links below to view the most up to date election results for every race and ballot measure both statewide and in all seven Bay Area counties.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022
(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California. California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative. At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, governors races, California overview
The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics. Here's a roundup of interactive maps that show where we stand.
KCRA.com
What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
'Ramifications will be devastating' | Mixed reactions to Measure O in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ballots are still being counted for Sacramento’s Measure O, the Emergency Shelter Act. The controversial measure continues to make waves in the community. At the intersection of Arden Way and Colfax Street, a homeless community is showing their strong opposition for Measure O. Sharon Jones...
KCRA.com
We asked all California school districts if they had doors that lock from the inside. Here's what we found
As the number of school shootings in the United States rises to its highest level in two decades, student safety is top of mind. School and district leaders are constantly trying to determine the best ways to protect students and teachers if there were an active threat. But KCRA 3 Investigates found some of the largest districts in our area are missing a basic safety feature: interior door locks.
Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville. Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
vallejosun.com
Video of Fairfield police shooting in Vallejo shows chaotic scene
FAIRFIELD – Two Fairfield police officers fired from behind other officers, prompting a colleague to shout for them to stop, after they pursued a driver to Vallejo and he allegedly fired at them in June, body camera video obtained by the Vallejo Sun shows. Newly released video of the...
EXCLUSIVE: Fired Vallejo officer involved in fatal shootings gets job with Broadmoor police
Ryan McMahon was one of six Vallejo officers who shot Willie McCoy more than 50 times in a Taco Bell drive-thru in 2019. After being fired for unsafe conduct, he now has a job with another police department.
Comments / 1