A recount in a northern Delaware state representative race confirmed the earlier reported results. Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek, defeated Democrat Frank Burns by 41 votes in the recount — up from 35 votes in the earlier count. The initial results published by the Department of Elections showed Ramone with 4,381 votes (50.2%). Burns was reported to have received 4,346 ... Read More

DELAWARE STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO