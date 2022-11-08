Read full article on original website
Related
Double contract success for engineering company￼
AN INDEPENDENT engineering firm is celebrating winning two major nuclear contracts. Cumbria-based Forth has secured two separate contracts to carry out work on behalf of governmental nuclear decommissioning company Magnox. The team at Forth has successfully tendered to design, manufacture and provide waste retrieval solutions in Magnox wet vaults at...
DSC Experts were busy in September Attending Conferences, Teaching and Receiving Awards: This is What Professionals Do.
RESERVE, LA – Often, September is associated with new beginnings, playing host to the start of the school year, the reappearance of football season, the emergence of the harvest, Labor Day and more. For DSC, September marked the opportunity to share their experiences, enthusiasm and knowledge with others in their community and industry attending and speaking at conferences, receiving awards and inspiring tomorrow’s leaders (the youth).
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
QBE North America and Leading Cities Select the 2022 QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge Winner
The 2022 QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge, hosted by Leading Cities in partnership with QBE North America, concluded today with the City Solution of the Year award and grand prize winnings of $100,000 presented to Automedi. Automedi is the world’s first decentralized circular microeconomy converting plastic waste into community products at the actual point of use. By capturing waste when it is discarded and turning it into functional products, Automedi is committed to shaping new standards of care through health science innovation and paving the way to a more sustainable future.
Embattled interim director defends herself and the Office of Unified Communications
WASHINGTON — Amid calls for D.C.'s 911 call center to make changes, the embattled interim director is defending herself and her agency. Karima Holmes returned to the Office of Unified Communications in March. Since then, OUC has been plagued with a series of mistakes, including ambulances being sent to the wrong addresses and at least five D.C. residents dying while waiting for help to arrive.
Insurance Veteran George Kotsiopoulos Joins Resilience as EVP Global Head of Distribution & Strategy
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience is rewriting the rules of how cyber risk is assessed, measured, and managed to help solve security and insurance challenges for enterprises at scale. Critical to this effort are Resilience's broker partners, who help clients think holistically about their cyber risk. To support and grow these relationships, Resilience is pleased to announce that.
Have a Year of Customer Service Experience? This WFH Job Includes Benefits
Sutherland, a digital transformation company, is hiring a customer care representative to work remotely full time. You will be helping customers via phone, chat and email. You must have a high school degree or the equivalent, and at least one year of experience in customer service. Since you will be working from home, you must have a good work-from-home setup, including a smartphone, a computer, fast internet and a headset.
Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, along with Footprint Project today announced their work to develop and deploy mobile, cloud-connected microgrids for disaster relief was named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 which features “200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005967/en/ Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief (Graphic: Business Wire)
Joel Sheets Elected as Chair ￼of National Precast Concrete Association
Tindall Infrastructure Vice President of Operations JOEL SHEETS was elected Saturday, Nov. 5, as Chair of the Board for the National Precast Concrete Association during its 57th Annual Convention in Amelia Island, Fla. Sheet’s will serve a one-year term. Sheets has worked at Tindall since graduating from Clemson University...
Reprise Expands Leadership Team to Meet Growing Demand for Demo Creation
The leading demo creation platform provider rounds out executive team to support exponential SaaS growth predicted in 2023. Reprise, the industry-leading demo creation platform provider, announces the appointment of its Chief Revenue, Financial and Marketing officers rounding out its robust leadership team. This addition comes on the heels of Reprise’s sustained growth and recent customer partnerships with Talkdesk, Bonusly and Medius; underscoring the rising demand for enterprise-ready solutions for leading SaaS organizations.
Wipro Appoints Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director, Africa
Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director for Africa. Zambelli has over 20 years of experience spanning capital markets, banking, insurance, telecom and retail. His formative years were spent in various front-office environments affording...
Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, today announced the appointment of Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture, supporting the platform’s fast growth trajectory and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005690/en/ Abby Gates, Vice President of People and Culture, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
Sustainable Logistics Center Coming to New York Metro Area
Businesses looking to provide same-day delivery on the East Coast are getting a new logistics center, the Goodman Industrial Center Carlstadt II, in northern New Jersey. The facility, to be developed and managed by Goodman Group, is strategically located for last-mile logistics delivery to over 15 million people in the New York City metro area. “The launch of our latest development in New Jersey will unlock a new strategic location, making it highly sought after by customers servicing New York City and the surrounding communities,” Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America, said. “Goodman Industrial Center Carlstadt II is a great example...
Aurecon makes key appointment to spearhead water, sustainability and climate change practice in Greater China
Hong Kong – International design, engineering and advisory company Aurecon has appointed Vivian Lee as its Executive Director, Water, Sustainability and Climate Change for Greater China to lead its environment and sustainability business in the region. This strategic appointment aligns with Aurecon’s commitment to support its clients transition to...
Housing Industry Provides Employment Opportunities for Veterans
The transition from military service to civilian life presents numerous challenges as, oftentimes, opportunities for employment are difficult to find. It also is difficult for servicemen and servicewomen to replicate the camaraderie and challenge present while serving in the military. However, the construction industry can be an outlet for transitioning military members and veterans to recapture the camaraderie, challenge, and rewarding work that is absent after they leave the services as well as provide a career path with limitless potential. While the construction industry is facing a labor shortage that is at a “crisis level”—with the Home Builders Institute (HBI) estimating 2.2 million additional positions are needed to be filled in the next three years—veterans represent an underrepresented group with the skills and work ethic to thrive in the sector.
TAPCO Selects LYT Intelligent Traffic Technologies to Move Emergency and Transit Vehicles to Destinations Safer and Faster
LYT, a leader in intelligent connected traffic technology solutions, and Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of traffic safety and parking control products, have agreed that TAPCO will integrate LYT solutions into public transportation agencies across the US. TAPCO is representing LYT.emergency next-generation Emergency...
11:FS and Griffin join forces to bring the power of embedded finance to UK businesses
Today, UK BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech firm Griffin and global FS OS (Financial Services Operating System) 11:FS Foundry announced a new partnership to help businesses actualise the benefits of embedded finance – the process of building new fintech products and embedding financial services directly into non-financial applications. The partnership will expand 11:FS Foundry’s current integrations, adding Griffin’s BaaS products. The two companies will also leverage their collective capabilities to shape the industry’s thinking and understanding of embedded finance through helpful content, allowing those looking to embed financial products to understand revenue opportunities, and how to serve their customers better.
Mayer Brown expands digital infrastructure capabilities with addition of three-lawyer team led by Emily Naughton in DC
Mayer Brown announced today that Emily Naughton has joined the firm as a partner in its Real Estate Markets practice and Projects & Infrastructure team in Washington DC, along with associates Whitney Smith and Sarah Mernin. They join from Greenberg Traurig, LLP. “Structuring and negotiating transactions to support real estate...
We are not a Chinese military company, drone giant DJI releases new statement
Last month, DJI found itself on the US Department of Defense’s official blacklist for seemingly having close ties to China’s military. The tech giant has since denounced those allegations, stressing it would formally challenge its inclusion on the list. And now, the world’s largest consumer drone maker has released another, detailed statement on the matter, explaining how it cannot influence how its products are used once they leave the company’s compounds.
