The transition from military service to civilian life presents numerous challenges as, oftentimes, opportunities for employment are difficult to find. It also is difficult for servicemen and servicewomen to replicate the camaraderie and challenge present while serving in the military. However, the construction industry can be an outlet for transitioning military members and veterans to recapture the camaraderie, challenge, and rewarding work that is absent after they leave the services as well as provide a career path with limitless potential. While the construction industry is facing a labor shortage that is at a “crisis level”—with the Home Builders Institute (HBI) estimating 2.2 million additional positions are needed to be filled in the next three years—veterans represent an underrepresented group with the skills and work ethic to thrive in the sector.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO