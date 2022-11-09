Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Election night proves to be a big night for Pennsylvania Democrats
(WJAC) — Election Night was a good night to be a Democrat in Pennsylvania. In the hotly contested U.S. Senate race, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was projected as the winner in the 1:00 a.m hour Wednesday over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, buoyed by better-than-expected results in rural counties, especially across western Pennsylvania.
WJAC TV
Arizona's largest county has 400k votes still left to count, won't be done until next week
PHOENIX (TND) — There are around 400,00 ballots still left to count in Arizona’s Maricopa County, which will take until early next week to get through, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates told CNN. “We will be going into next week,” Gates told CNN Thursday afternoon....
WJAC TV
Why some races in Arizona still aren't called
Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested state as former President...
WJAC TV
What impact will election results have on the economy?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Polls showed the economy was a top concern for many voters in Monday's midterm elections. It was a platform many Republicans ran on, some of whom accused Democrats of causing inflation. “I am optimistic that the inflation rate is going to go down. Is it...
