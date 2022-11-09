ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CandysDirt

Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session

There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
DALLAS, TX
People

Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.  Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
TEXAS STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Greg Casar is projected to fill the U.S. Congress seat for District 35 — which spans from northeast Austin to Central San Antonio. This is the first election to take place since the congressional districts were redrawn by state legislators in 2021. See latest election...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S.More than 5 million early votes had already been cast ahead of Election Day in Texas, where anger over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May intensified an already heated contest in which both candidates' campaigns combined spent more than $200 million.Five months later, Texas state police still face pressure for failing to confront the gunman...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
MCKINNEY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Top Texas Democrat Reacts to GOP Valley Win With Expletive Laced Tirade

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa late Tuesday released the following statement on the election results in the South Texas Congressional races – TX-28, TX-15, and TX-34:   “Tonight, Texas Republicans will tell you that picking up TX-15 shows that they’re gaining ground with Hispanics in South Texas. Let me be clear: that’s complete bullshit..." "...It was in the one district that national Democratic organizations inexplicably decided to all but abandon for the final stretch of the campaign." “There was no red wave in South Texas. There wasn’t even a…
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Months after Massacre, Uvalde County Turns Out for Greg Abbott

Uvaldeans voted resoundingly for the incumbent—who opposes even common sense gun control—over Democrat Beto O’Rourke by a 22-point margin. Five and half months after the worst school shooting in Texas history took place in their backyard, Uvalde County voters turned out resoundingly Tuesday night for GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who opposes even common-sense gun control measures. Republican domination in the county prevails despite months of agitation for gun control and transparency by the families of children lost at the Robb Elementary massacre on May 24.
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals

EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
TEXAS STATE

