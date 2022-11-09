Read full article on original website
All but 5 Texas counties swung toward Ken Paxton in attorney general race
Paxton improved on his 2018 performance in all but five counties.
How a 19 year old with no experience beat an incumbent for political office
This year, Beverly Crumley ran for reelection and lost by just over two percentage points or around 2,500 votes. The candidate who Hays County voters elected to be their next District Clerk spent $0 on his campaign, has no experience in a political office and only just recently graduated High School. His name is Avrey Anderson.
Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session
There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
Why did 11 million eligible Texans choose not to vote in the midterms
"A state record 9.6 million registered voters did not vote, breaking the previous mark of 9.3 million set in 2014. Combined with the estimated 1.4 million Texans who are eligible to vote but aren't registered, almost 11 million Texans who could have voted didn't." Texas Election Source.
Why can’t Texas Democrats win? State stays ‘solidly’ red
While Democrats have been outperforming expectations nationally in a midterm election, Texas' statewide candidates took another hit as Texas Republicans are maintaining what is now a near-three-decade grasp on statewide offices.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Greg Casar is projected to fill the U.S. Congress seat for District 35 — which spans from northeast Austin to Central San Antonio. This is the first election to take place since the congressional districts were redrawn by state legislators in 2021. See latest election...
O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S.More than 5 million early votes had already been cast ahead of Election Day in Texas, where anger over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May intensified an already heated contest in which both candidates' campaigns combined spent more than $200 million.Five months later, Texas state police still face pressure for failing to confront the gunman...
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslims and openly gay Black men to Legislature
The election of two Democrats to the Texas House will triple the number of openly gay Black lawmakers in the Legislature.
KHOU
Texas Republicans against 'critical race theory' win seats on the State Board of Education
TEXAS, USA — Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ. Most notably, Republicans successfully flipped District 2, which covers...
KENS 5
GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat
MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
KSAT 12
Monica De La Cruz becomes first Republican to win in 15th Congressional District in South Texas
MCALLEN — For the first time in its history, Texas’ 15th Congressional District will be represented by a Republican. Monica De La Cruz won her bid to represent the district Tuesday in the traditionally Democratic stronghold of South Texas, according to Decision Desk HQ. In the most competitive...
Top Texas Democrat Reacts to GOP Valley Win With Expletive Laced Tirade
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa late Tuesday released the following statement on the election results in the South Texas Congressional races – TX-28, TX-15, and TX-34: “Tonight, Texas Republicans will tell you that picking up TX-15 shows that they’re gaining ground with Hispanics in South Texas. Let me be clear: that’s complete bullshit..." "...It was in the one district that national Democratic organizations inexplicably decided to all but abandon for the final stretch of the campaign." “There was no red wave in South Texas. There wasn’t even a…
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
WFAA
Texas Election Results: Latest vote totals in the biggest races across the state
TEXAS, USA — Texas Election Day 2022 is here. And when the polls closed at 7 p.m., the results started streaming in from across the state, including results for the race for Texas governor between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke. Our election results page will update in real-time...
Months after Massacre, Uvalde County Turns Out for Greg Abbott
Uvaldeans voted resoundingly for the incumbent—who opposes even common sense gun control—over Democrat Beto O’Rourke by a 22-point margin. Five and half months after the worst school shooting in Texas history took place in their backyard, Uvalde County voters turned out resoundingly Tuesday night for GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who opposes even common-sense gun control measures. Republican domination in the county prevails despite months of agitation for gun control and transparency by the families of children lost at the Robb Elementary massacre on May 24.
Dan Patrick is projected to win over Democrat Mike Collier for Texas Lieutenant Governor
Republican incumbent Dan Patrick claims third victory after going head-to-head with Democrat Mike Collier for the 2022 Texas Lieutenant Governor race.
KHOU
Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals
EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas Governor
Beto O'Rourke at the Houston Willing Workers Church on November 6Screenshot from Twitter. Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke campaigned all across the state holding rallies to encourage voters to support him on election day. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott as election day is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
