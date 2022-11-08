Interview with Leslie Castellano

He was born on August 6, 1947 in Pasadena to Oscar Renfrew Francis Jr. and Bertha Helen Francis. Stanley was only 17 years old when he lost his father. He was responsible for his mother and younger sister, leaving him the only man of the house. Stanley left Gardena High School half way through his senior year to work and care for his family. He went to work for his Uncle Stanley, who owned a refrigeration business. Later, Stanley went to Harbor Junior College to study refrigeration and continued to work for his uncle.

