Interview with Leslie Castellano

Interview with Susan Seaman Live at 5pm
Interview with Kim Bergel
Honoring our Veterans at the Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – The Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery was the first formal cemetery in Eureka, established in 1861. Today they honor our veterans in a special way. The cemetery is the resting place for over six thousand people. Three hundred of them are veterans. Milton Phegley, a volunteer at the cemetery, says that the […] The post Honoring our Veterans at the Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt community recognizes November 'Humboldt Hero' on Veteran's Day
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County community gathered in Eureka Friday to honor a special servicemember for Veteran's Day. Col. Ward Mengel was recognized as the November 2022 'Humboldt Hero' for his service to the country. Each month for the past seven years, a Humboldt Hero has been honored...
North Coast Journal
Cervantes Holds Slim Lead, Bongio and Watson Voted Out
With city council seats open in Ferndale and Trinidad and everywhere between, Humboldt County voters hit the polls Tuesday, seemingly in relatively modest numbers, and much like the national results, there didn't seem to be any decisive waves to speak of. When the Humboldt County Elections Office released its final...
Interview with Henry Wotherspoon
Interview with Renee Contreras De Loach
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 266: Embattled candidates lose, pride dispute continues, poodle-pack attack, CBS drama, HBO Max doc
Losses for embattled local candidates, Arcata says no to the earth flag, protestors from a Eureka pride event made a disputed claim they were not the aggressors, a group of poodles was accused of significantly injuring a corgi at Trinidad State Beach, CBN is worried U.S. rep Jared Huffman will inspire other non-Christian politicians, the CBS drama ‘Fire Country’ has been using Rio Dell to depict its fictional town, an allegedly errant driver was reportedly bitten by a pedestrian after an incident near Hydesville, Cal Poly Humboldt’s president clarified comments regarding sexual assault survivors, HBO Max is streaming a new season of the Eureka-set show ‘The Craftsman,’ event suggestions, and more.
thelumberjack.org
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
Celebrate Zero-Waste Day at Recology this Saturday
SAMOA, Calif. (KIEM) – If you’ve ever wondered where your recycling goes after it leaves the bins… it goes to the Recology Center in Samoa. This Saturday is zero-waste day and the city, in collaboration with the recycling center, is inviting the community out for a day of learning and zero-waste activities. Linda Wise, the […] The post Celebrate Zero-Waste Day at Recology this Saturday appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Voters Share Their Thoughts Post Election Day
With election day now passed, voters are now waiting for results of the Midterms. Charles Neher, a retired veteran residing in the Eureka area was a disappointed to find that “Well, I was disappointed in the fact that the republicans didn’t do as good as they thought they would,” Neher said. Maximiliano Gambin who resides […] The post Voters Share Their Thoughts Post Election Day appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley, 1923-2022
Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley passed away November 7 at Granada Rehab and Wellness Center in Eureka. She was 99 years young. Doris was born to John and Norine (Etter) Wahlund on September 6, 1923 and lived her entire life between Frank Street and Ohio Street in Eureka. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Robert and her sister Marjorie (Wahlund) Baker.
North Coast Journal
Bongio Ousted in Community Services District Race
Long-time Humboldt Community Services District Director Alan Bongio has lost his bid to keep the board seat he's held for 24 years. In the final Election Night tally, Bongio finished with 27.55 percent of the 4,174 ballots counted thus far, trailing fellow incumbent Gregg Gardiner and challenger Julie M. Ryan, who finished with 39.55 percent and 32.89 percent, respectively, taking the two open seats in the race.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Stanley Allan Francis, 1947-2022
He was born on August 6, 1947 in Pasadena to Oscar Renfrew Francis Jr. and Bertha Helen Francis. Stanley was only 17 years old when he lost his father. He was responsible for his mother and younger sister, leaving him the only man of the house. Stanley left Gardena High School half way through his senior year to work and care for his family. He went to work for his Uncle Stanley, who owned a refrigeration business. Later, Stanley went to Harbor Junior College to study refrigeration and continued to work for his uncle.
Interview with Raelina Krikston
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Rio Dell Co-Stars in the New Hit CBS Action-Drama ‘Fire Country’
Evidently the top new program on primetime TV, CBS’s action-drama “Fire Country,” features Humboldt County’s own riverside city of Rio Dell!. Fast-forward to the 2:06 mark of the trailer above to see a wall of (thankfully fake) flames encroaching on the city from Bear River Ridge the bluffs northeast of town. You may also spot a couple aerial shots of the Eel River Valley and Wildwood Avenue sprinkled in there, though evidently the bulk of the series is being filmed in Vancouver.
Solstice the Seasonal Pop-Up Shop is Back!
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – A seasonal store that changes location annually. Solstice is a holiday pop-up shop unique to Humboldt County. “It’s a curated shop that features things that you can’t find in Humboldt and also beloved local makers,” said Raelina Krikston, Creative Director of The Stuudiio and owner of Solstice. The business was born […] The post Solstice the Seasonal Pop-Up Shop is Back! appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
North Coast Journal
Humboldt County Updates Election Results, Adding 10K Ballots to
The Humboldt County Elections Office released its first post-election report this afternoon, adding more than 10,000 ballots to the ongoing tally. No races shifted with the additional tally, though some leads grew and others shrank. Most notably, Juan Pablo Cervantes, who ended Election Night with a slim lead over Tiffany Hunt Nielsen in the race to become Humboldt County's next clerk/recorder/registrar of voters, now leads commandingly with 54 percent of the vote.
Interview with Jeffrey Scott Sterling
North Coast Journal
Bears in the Bins
One of the great things about Humboldt County is living close to nature. It's always a thrill to see raccoons, deer, foxes, even an occasional bobcat around the neighborhood. In fact, I just looked out my window and a saw a black bear — jumping up and down on my trash can.
