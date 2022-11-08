WILLIAMS ADVANCED ENGINEERING (WAE) AND LIEBHERR PAY TRIBUTE TO THEIR JOINT ZERO EMISSIONS WORK AT BAUMA 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
csengineermag.com
LAND & WATER LAUNCHES WHAT A WASTE CAMPAIGN AS IT LEADS THE INDUSTRY TOWARDS BECOMING CARBON NET ZERO
Studying accessible data from the 20 largest contractors in the UK, a shocking fact emerges that wastage in the construction and civil engineering industries falls between 30% and 38%. James Maclean, CEO of leading wet civil and environmental engineering firm Land & Water, has a driving passion to reduce this...
csengineermag.com
AMC Bridge Executive Series: Path to Digital Twins—Hype vs. Reality
Waltham, MA – Our popular executive webinar series of expert panel discussions brought industry leaders together to discuss the goals, needs, uses, and business value of digital twins. But what does it take to get a digital twin up and running and realize value? Continuing the series, AMC Bridge is pleased to host a new session to explore answers to this question. We will break through the hype and focus on what it takes to create practical, achievable digital twins.
csengineermag.com
New TYPAR® Construction Tape Added to List of Approved Products by Canadian Construction Materials Centre (CCMC)
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. – The Canadian Construction Materials Centre (CCMC) recently added the new TYPAR® Construction Tape to its list of approved products, making the complete TYPAR Weather Protection System now available to the Canadian market. Builders throughout Canada can now rely on the company’s industry-leading limited lifetime warranty that covers both labor and materials when the complete TYPAR Weather Protection System—which consists of TYPAR BuildingWrap, Flashing, and Construction Tape—is installed. The system offers superior air and water holdout, exceptional tear strength, and optimal breathability.
Comments / 0