Interview with Kim Bergel

Interview with Susan Seaman Live at 5pm
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O'Connor is joined live in the studio for the 5pm show by Eureka Mayor Susan Seaman, who is about to leave office after completing her term.
Honoring our Veterans at the Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – The Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery was the first formal cemetery in Eureka, established in 1861. Today they honor our veterans in a special way. The cemetery is the resting place for over six thousand people. Three hundred of them are veterans. Milton Phegley, a volunteer at the cemetery, says that the […]
Interview with Henry Wotherspoon
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O'Connor is joined live in the studio by Henry Wotherspoon, a candidate for the Fortuna City Council election.
Celebrate Zero-Waste Day at Recology this Saturday
SAMOA, Calif. (KIEM) – If you've ever wondered where your recycling goes after it leaves the bins… it goes to the Recology Center in Samoa. This Saturday is zero-waste day and the city, in collaboration with the recycling center, is inviting the community out for a day of learning and zero-waste activities. Linda Wise, the […]
Voters Share Their Thoughts Post Election Day
With election day now passed, voters are now waiting for results of the Midterms. Charles Neher, a retired veteran residing in the Eureka area was a disappointed to find that "Well, I was disappointed in the fact that the republicans didn't do as good as they thought they would," Neher said. Maximiliano Gambin who resides […]
Interview with Arlene Spiers
EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O'Connor is joined live in the studio by Arlene Spiers, candidate for the Fortuna City Council election.
Solstice the Seasonal Pop-Up Shop is Back!
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – A seasonal store that changes location annually. Solstice is a holiday pop-up shop unique to Humboldt County. "It's a curated shop that features things that you can't find in Humboldt and also beloved local makers," said Raelina Krikston, Creative Director of The Stuudiio and owner of Solstice. The business was born […]
Interview with Kimberley White
EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O'Connor is joined live in the studio by Kimberley White. A candidate for the Arcata City Council election.
Interview with Meredith Matthews
EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O'Connor is joined live in the studio by Councilor Meredith Matthews. An incumbent candidate for the Arcata City Council election.
Interview with Mike Johnson
EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O'Connor is joined live in the studio by councilor Mike Johnson, incumbent candidate for the Fortuna City Council election.
Interview with Dana Quillman
EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O'Connor is joined live in the studio by Dana Quillman, a candidate for the Arcata City Council election.
Interview with Brett Watson
EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O'Connor is joined live in the studio by Brett Watson, the incumbent candidate for the Arcata City Council election.
Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted
MANILA, Calif. (KIEM) – Residents of an unlicensed and unpermitted RV park in Manila were served an eviction notice by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office this Wednesday. The tenants claim they were not notified of the eviction by their landlord, some finding out just days before it was to happen. About a week ago many […]
A New Visitor Center is Now Open in Old Town Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – Eureka's new Visitor Center had its grand opening Saturday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The facility, which is located in the Old Town, is a place where tourists and locals alike can explore the city. We talked to Sarah West, the City's Economic Development Coordinator about the new center. "It's an […]
Fortuna Senior Center Holds Annual Veteran’s Day Event
This Veterans Day the Fortuna Senior Center is inviting the community over at the Veterans building in Fortuna for their annual "A Salute to Veterans" event. Former president of the Fortuna Senior Center, Carol Kinser, was excited to announce the news as the center was not able to hold this now 18 year traditional event […]
Interview with G. Mario Fernandez
Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- John Kennedy O'Connor is joined in the studio by G. Mario Fernandez. One of the two candidates running for the Ward Three seat in the Eureka City Council November 8th election.
Interview with Nicholas Kohl
Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- John Kennedy O'Connor is joined live in the studio by Nicholas Kohl. One of the two candidates running for the Ward Five seat in the Eureka City Council November 8th election.
The Annual Truckers Christmas Parade is Coming Soon
Make sure to mark your calendars on Dec. 10th for the 34th annual Trucker's Christmas Parade. Trucks of all shapes and sizes will be lit up top to bottom with decorative Christmas lights. In a press conference this afternoon, District 1 Supervisor, Rex Bohn expressed his excitement for this year's truck parade. Bohn mentioned that […]
Interview with John Fullerton
Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- John Kennedy O'Connor is joined in the studio by John Fullerton. One of the two candidates running for the Ward Three seat in the Eureka City Council November 8th election.
NCIDC Da’Luk Youth Program Holds 1st Annual Film Showcase this Saturday
The Northern California Indian Development Council's (NCIDC) Da'luk Youth Program, is presenting their first annual Native American film showcase. Da'luk Youth Program coordinator, Vincent Feliz, is looking forward to the outcome tomorrow, as it will touch on what local tribal youth and elders are doing to help spread awareness; as well as finding ways to […]
