Cortez secures return as Hidalgo County judge

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Voters handed Hidalgo County Judge Ricardo ‘Richard’ F. Cortez a massive lead to secure his re-election Tuesday night.

Cortez garnered 86,704 votes against Republican challenger Esmeralda Flores’ 50,550 votes. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials.

Flores received an endorsement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Incumbent Cortez has served as the Hidalgo County Judge since 2019 and is a retired Certified Public Accountant. Cortez also served as the 18th McAllen mayor in 2005. He was re-elected for a second four-year term in May of 2009.

After his second four-year term, Cortez went on a political hiatus, until his return in 2015 as McAllen City Commissioner for District 1. He served in that position until he withdrew his seat to run for Hidalgo County Judge in 2019.

