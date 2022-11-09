ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Cortez secures return as Hidalgo County judge

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsVdJ_0j3nZ8nN00

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Voters handed Hidalgo County Judge Ricardo ‘Richard’ F. Cortez a massive lead to secure his re-election Tuesday night.

Cortez garnered 86,704 votes against Republican challenger Esmeralda Flores’ 50,550 votes. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials.

Flores received an endorsement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Incumbent Cortez has served as the Hidalgo County Judge since 2019 and is a retired Certified Public Accountant. Cortez also served as the 18th McAllen mayor in 2005. He was re-elected for a second four-year term in May of 2009.

After his second four-year term, Cortez went on a political hiatus, until his return in 2015 as McAllen City Commissioner for District 1. He served in that position until he withdrew his seat to run for Hidalgo County Judge in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
utrgvrider.com

Hidalgo County midterm election unofficial results

Unofficial results for county, state and federal general election races have been released in Hidalgo County, including the highly contested Congressional District 15 seat. With 100% of 293 precincts reporting in the U.S. Representative District 15 contest, Republican Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo with 80,869 votes to Vallejo’s 67,913, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
wfxrtv.com

GOP redistricting ‘weakened’ Hispanic vote in South Texas, groups say

Democrat wins district's only border county by 11,000 votes. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Redistricting by the Republican-led Texas Legislature diluted and “weakened” the Hispanic vote, especially in South Texas where two Latinas faced off to become the first woman ever to represent a border district, a pair of nonpartisan civil rights organizations say.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Palacios rises as victor in Hidalgo County DA race

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios finished Election Day as the clear winner in the battle to helm the county’s prosecutorial office. Former Edinburg Judge Toribio “Terry” Palacios ran as the Democratic candidate in the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney race, besting his Republican challenger Juan Tijerina. The […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Treviño beats Cascos for Cameron County judge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. will return for another term after defeating Republican challenger Carlos Cascos. With 100% of 101 precincts reporting, Democratic incumbent Treviño garnered 40,260 votes against Cascos’ 36,036 votes. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials. Treviño has held the seat as Cameron County Judge […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Texas Observer

‘Red Wave’ Makes Modest Splash in South Texas

The GOP took just one of three Congressional seats ranging from Brownsville to Laredo, and short-lived incumbent Mayra Flores has been sent packing. Out of three key Congressional races, the GOP notched one victory—in the district where they concentrated their gerrymandering energies back in 2021, creating a seat that Trump would have carried by 3 points the year prior. On Tuesday, second-time GOP hopeful Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by 9 points in the race to represent the McAllen-based Congressional District 15. De La Cruz kept a laserlike focus on border security in her campaign and significantly outraised her opponent. Vallejo, a progressive who was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, was given short shrift by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the election’s final days. Far South Texas has long been one-party Democratic territory: De La Cruz will now likely be the second Republican to represent Texas’ Rio Grande Valley since Reconstruction.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Elizondo returns to BISD board; Brown, Tipton ousted

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Brownsville Independent School District trustee Carlos A. Elizondo was voted back on the board after having been away for years. The former fire chief and BISD trustee collected nearly 50% of the votes for the Place 1 seat defeating current board member Drue Brown and Philip T. Cowen. Elizondo garnered […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Republican Lopez Flips Valley State House Seat

Republicans gained a state House seat in the Rio Grande Valley. Janie Lopez edged out a victory over Luis Villareal to flip House District 37 – a seat long held by Democrats, the last being Alex Dominguez. Lopez, a San Benito school trustee, won with 52 percent of the...
SAN BENITO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Vallejo: I am proud of the campaign we ran

MCALLEN, TEXAS – The two Congressional District 15 candidates have commented on Tuesday night’s general election result. Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who lost, said she is proud of the race she and her team ran. Republican Monica De La Cruz, who won, said she will fight for all South Texans.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

De La Cruz scores historic win in U.S. Congressional District 15

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley native Monica De La Cruz has become the first Latina and first Republican to win a congressional district in Hidalgo County. De La Cruz says there are many goals she would like to accomplish while she is in Washington D.C. In this historic race for U.S. Congressional District 15, […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley war memorials continue to honor veterans

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Veterans Day marks a time to honor and remember the men and women who have fought for our freedom. Across the Valley, there are various sites where people can go to honor these heroes. “We fought together to get our democracy. We fought, and we died, and we continue […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Local clinic ensures healthcare for Valley Veterans

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is ensuring Valley Veterans are receiving the care they need during and after serving the country. Ronald Griffin, a U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran, said is receiving medical care at the VA clinic. “I’ve been to the VA, and they checked my […]
HARLINGEN, TX
MySanAntonio

City Council revisits plastic bag ordinance

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo is considering following the lead of Brownsville and implementing a modified version of its previous attempt at a plastic bag ban which was struck down by the Texas Supreme Court in 2018. The City Council...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Former President Bill Clinton visits Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former President Bill Clinton is speaking in the Rio Grande Valley ahead Election Day. Clinton was scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance. His stop in Edinburg was in support of Democratic nominee Michelle Vallejo, campaigning for U.S....
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

“Handle with Care” initiative makes its way across the Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts and law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are working together to help students in distress through the “Handle with Care” initiative. School and law enforcement officials said this initiative is an additional layer of support for students. “When a student experiences a traumatic event it’s […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy