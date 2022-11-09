Palacios rises as victor in Hidalgo County DA race

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios finished Election Day as the clear winner in the battle to helm the county’s prosecutorial office.

Former Edinburg Judge Toribio “Terry” Palacios ran as the Democratic candidate in the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney race, besting his Republican challenger Juan Tijerina.

The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials.

Palacios was first elected as City of Edinburg Municipal Court Judge in June of 1994 and served consecutively for 27 years as the sole elected municipal judge for the City of Edinburg, according to the Texas Border Business website.

The Edinburg native is a practicing criminal defense attorney and served his 30-year tenure as a partner with the Law Office of Garcia Quintanilla & Palacios.

Tijerina is a criminal defense attorney, family and wills-trusts-probate lawyer who practices out of the Law Office of Juan Tijerina.

Current DA Ricardo Rodriguez, announced he would not be running for reelection last November. He’s been the district attorney since 2015.

