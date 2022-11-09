Read full article on original website
fox8tv.com
Bellefonte Area School Bus Accident
Three children and the driver of a Bellefonte Area School District bus were injured and taken to local hospitals after the bus hit a tree, that’s according to a joint statement from the school district and Spring Township Police Department. The bus reportedly crashed into a tree, trapping the...
WLTX.com
Pennsylvania student struck by car while waiting for school bus succumbs to injuries
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Northeastern School District student involved in an October crash in Newberry Township has died of her injuries. Arianna Landis was waiting to board her bus the morning of Oct. 26 when she was struck by a car traveling the opposite direction in the 500 block of York Haven Road, police said.
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
wccsradio.com
WHITE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION TABLES TWO SITE PLANS
At their meeting Tuesday night, the White Township Planning Commission continued discussions on two site plans in the township. One was a final look at the final site plan for an Aroma Joe’s that would go along Oakland Avenue near Advance Auto Parts. Township manager Chris Anderson said there some items missing from the plan.
PennDOT has warning for drivers
Following Friday's heavy rainfall, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning drivers of standing water on roads.
WPIAL keeps football games on Friday despite rain; Westinghouse now Thursday
Don’t forget to bring an umbrella or two. The WPIAL plans to keep its playoff football games on Friday night as scheduled despite a weather forecast that predicts heavy rains across Pennsylvania from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Another PIAA district moved games to Thursday, but the WPIAL is standing firm.
wccsradio.com
WEEKLY FLU REPORT SHOWING INCREASES
Seasonal flu activity continues to increase in Pennsylvania and in Indiana County. The PA Department of Health reports that for the week ending November 5th, the state has seen a total of 12,065 confirmed laboratory tests for influenza since the start of flu season. 11,034 cases were reported as “Type A” flu, with 1018 cases reported as “Type B” and 13 cases classified as “Type U”. Statewide and national flu is now at a high level, and is in fact higher than where it was over the last five years.
wccsradio.com
PSP REPORTS: DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Three individuals were charged in connection with an incident outside of a business in White Township. State police say the incident was reported at the URBN distribution center on Windy Ridge Road on November 9th. At that time, three people got into a verbal argument that turned physical as they were leaving the building. Details on the reason for the argument were not released. The three, identified as 24-year-old Fuquanah Seales, 27-year-old Fuqua Seales, and 21-year-old Chad Kerchinsky, all from Indiana, were cited with harassment and disorderly conduct.
‘Massive forest fire’ contained in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Fire crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spent Thursday afternoon mopping up hotspots and monitoring the scene of what had been a “massive forest fire” burning through the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range a half-day earlier. The fire, which burned a couple of...
Glenn Thompson keeps his seat in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District
The lawmaker was elected to his eighth term in the U.S. House.
Washington Examiner
Tax Rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania eligible to receive property tax rebate up to $650
People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is up. Eligible state residents approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive the one-time bonus rebates later this year. Residents who have already filed their 2021 claims do not have to do anything else to receive this rebate, while those who have not filed have until the end of 2022 to do so.
wtae.com
Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games
PITTSBURGH — High school football playoffs continue this weekend in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of WPIAL playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: Laurel Highlands at Central Valley. Bethel Park vs. Upper St. Clair (at Canon-McMillan) Pine-Richland vs....
Pa. Game Commission notifies hunters about virus spreading among deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Another round of deer hunting season is starting soon, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is notifying hunters about two viruses affecting deer populations: Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and Bluetongue Virus. The diseases were found in deer at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and...
Control of Pa. House comes down to two excruciatingly close contests
There was no finality today in the battle for majority control of the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives.
How much rain will Hurricane Nicole bring to Pennsylvania and how to prepare
Penn State has announced changes to parking for Saturday’s game against Maryland.
wtae.com
Neighbors in Braddock react to Fetterman's Senate win
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Neighbors in Braddock are expressing hometown pride after former mayor John Fetterman secured a win in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. "It means we have a chance, and he's going to represent us," Jasmine Bailey said as she was dropping her child off at day care.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2022 Western Pennsylvania general election results in charts
After voters cast their votes, elections are all about the data. Here’s a look at the 2022 general elections in Western Pennsylvania in a series of charts and maps.
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate
Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
