Nanty-glo, PA

fox8tv.com

Bellefonte Area School Bus Accident

Three children and the driver of a Bellefonte Area School District bus were injured and taken to local hospitals after the bus hit a tree, that’s according to a joint statement from the school district and Spring Township Police Department. The bus reportedly crashed into a tree, trapping the...
BELLEFONTE, PA
wccsradio.com

WHITE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION TABLES TWO SITE PLANS

At their meeting Tuesday night, the White Township Planning Commission continued discussions on two site plans in the township. One was a final look at the final site plan for an Aroma Joe’s that would go along Oakland Avenue near Advance Auto Parts. Township manager Chris Anderson said there some items missing from the plan.
wccsradio.com

WEEKLY FLU REPORT SHOWING INCREASES

Seasonal flu activity continues to increase in Pennsylvania and in Indiana County. The PA Department of Health reports that for the week ending November 5th, the state has seen a total of 12,065 confirmed laboratory tests for influenza since the start of flu season. 11,034 cases were reported as “Type A” flu, with 1018 cases reported as “Type B” and 13 cases classified as “Type U”. Statewide and national flu is now at a high level, and is in fact higher than where it was over the last five years.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

PSP REPORTS: DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Three individuals were charged in connection with an incident outside of a business in White Township. State police say the incident was reported at the URBN distribution center on Windy Ridge Road on November 9th. At that time, three people got into a verbal argument that turned physical as they were leaving the building. Details on the reason for the argument were not released. The three, identified as 24-year-old Fuquanah Seales, 27-year-old Fuqua Seales, and 21-year-old Chad Kerchinsky, all from Indiana, were cited with harassment and disorderly conduct.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
Washington Examiner

Tax Rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania eligible to receive property tax rebate up to $650

People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is up. Eligible state residents approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive the one-time bonus rebates later this year. Residents who have already filed their 2021 claims do not have to do anything else to receive this rebate, while those who have not filed have until the end of 2022 to do so.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games

PITTSBURGH — High school football playoffs continue this weekend in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of WPIAL playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: Laurel Highlands at Central Valley. Bethel Park vs. Upper St. Clair (at Canon-McMillan) Pine-Richland vs....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Neighbors in Braddock react to Fetterman's Senate win

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Neighbors in Braddock are expressing hometown pride after former mayor John Fetterman secured a win in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. "It means we have a chance, and he's going to represent us," Jasmine Bailey said as she was dropping her child off at day care.
BRADDOCK, PA
PennLive.com

After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate

Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

