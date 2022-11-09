People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is up. Eligible state residents approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive the one-time bonus rebates later this year. Residents who have already filed their 2021 claims do not have to do anything else to receive this rebate, while those who have not filed have until the end of 2022 to do so.

