Jefferson County, NY

WHEC TV-10

35-year-old allegedly rapes 13-year-old he met on social media

FULTON, N.Y. – A man from Oswego County is behind bars after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. News10NBC has details on the frightening case. The suspect is 35-year-old Bernard Hammond III. He lives in the Oswego County City of Fulton, which is about two hours from Rochester. The victim in this case, is 13-years-old.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found

A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
GOSHEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
ERWIN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NOTICE: Police have identified suspect in Lowville Walmart shoplifting case

LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County have identified the suspect in regards to an ongoing shoplifting case from the Lowville Walmart. The Sheriff's Office would like to thank those who reached out with tips. Image provided via Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. This story was updated as of 5:31 a.m. Friday, November...
WHEC TV-10

Oswego County man charged with raping Monroe County teen

FULTON, N.Y. — A man from Oswego County is charged with four counts of rape after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. The Fulton Police Department said that Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, met the victim on social media, picked her up from her school in Irondequoit on Monday, and took the victim to his residence in Fulton.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in local ATV theft investigation

WATSON & DIANA- Authorities in Lowville have announced the arrest of a local man, who is accused in a Lewis County ATV theft investigation. David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Tuesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the fourth-degree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

CNY Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Irondequoit Girl

A Central New York man is accused of raping a 13-year-old Irondequoit girl. Police in Fulton, about half an hour northwest of Syracuse, say they found the girl at the home of 35-year-old Bernard Hammond the Third. This after a call from Irondequoit Police. They say Hammond arranged to meet...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
Syracuse.com

Contractor jailed, faces 21 charges for failing to do work, writing bad checks, troopers say

Alexandria Bay, N.Y. — A Jefferson County contractor was arrested Monday on a 21-count indictment that accuses him of defrauding customers, troopers said. The owner of Bedrock Property Management, Cameron P. Hasner, 34, of Watertown, issued bad checks for goods and services and failed to start and finish work he was hired to do, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One Killed in Crash in Route 31 in Verona

Deputies have identified the victim of the accident as 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona. The accident was caused when Rissman's vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a pickup traveling westbound on Route 31, a release from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said. One passenger is his vehicle, 55-year-old Jean Rissman, was transported by helicopter to SUNY Upstate Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said, but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
VERONA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

