Letter: Bad days ahead after Tuesday’s election
Oh, where to begin, Ohio! Thanks to a gerrymandered state, we get to enjoy basically a total Republican-run state government. Thanks to our Republican legislation, we can introduce three conservative judges to our Supreme Court. Putting an R or a D behind each judge’s name made it easier for the uninformed Republican voter to identify and vote for the Republican judges (supposedly apolitical) to make it possible for our court to approve all the dirty work our Republican legislature does, when challenged. This is the perfect plan for the Republican autocracy we are about to witness for the next decade.
Roger Schroeder: Those Ohio midwest farmer’s daughters
I was born on tax day in 1950. We lived on a small farm in Columbus Grove, I had a great childhood. At age 18, all men had to register for the draft, I missed the draft lottery by about six months. I always heard the stories about boys going to their mailboxes and finding their draft notices. My heart just fell the day I received mine. I was also learning that there were many ways to avoid the draft, including wealth, politics, family, etc.
Students, reenactors join St. Marys veterans memorial dedication
ST. MARYS — Veterans Day is a day that according to a concurrent resolution of Congress on June 4, 1926, ”… should be commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations … inviting the people of the United States to observe the day in schools and churches or other suitable places, with appropriate ceremonies of friendly relations with all other peoples.”
No injuries, $80K in damages after Bath Township fire
LIMA — Bath Township Firefighters fought to contain a 2-alarm fire at 12:56 a.m. today at 510 S. Cool Road. According to a release from the Bath Township Fire Department, no occupants were injured in the fire, which was spotted in the garage area of the residential structure, but the garage suffered heavy damage.
