El Paso, TX

Incumbent Salcido still leading big in D5, Rodriguez leads but below 50% in D6

By Dave Burge
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Incumbent Isabel Salcido continues to hold a big lead in City Council District 5.

Salcido has 6,016 votes or 65.12 percent after updated results were released at 11:30 p.m. Richard Genera has 1,687 votes or 18.26 percent and Felix J. Munoz has 1,535 or 16.62 percent.

District 5 represents the area east of Loop 375 which includes the El Dorado and Pebble Hills high school areas.

District 6

Incumbent Claudia Lizette Rodriguez is leading in District 6, but is below the 50 percent mark needed to avoid a runoff.

Rodriguez has 6,319 votes or 42.68 percent after the latest update on numbers at 11:30.

Art Fierro has 4,652 or 31.42 percent, followed by Cristian Botello at 2,578 votes or 17.41 percent and Benjamin J. Leyva at 1,255 or 8.48 percent.

District 6 consists of the area just west of Loop 375 from Montana Avenue to Interstate 10.

EL PASO, TX
