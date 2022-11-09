Incumbent Salcido still leading big in D5, Rodriguez leads but below 50% in D6
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Incumbent Isabel Salcido continues to hold a big lead in City Council District 5.
Salcido has 6,016 votes or 65.12 percent after updated results were released at 11:30 p.m. Richard Genera has 1,687 votes or 18.26 percent and Felix J. Munoz has 1,535 or 16.62 percent.
District 5 represents the area east of Loop 375 which includes the El Dorado and Pebble Hills high school areas.
District 6
Incumbent Claudia Lizette Rodriguez is leading in District 6, but is below the 50 percent mark needed to avoid a runoff.
Rodriguez has 6,319 votes or 42.68 percent after the latest update on numbers at 11:30.
Art Fierro has 4,652 or 31.42 percent, followed by Cristian Botello at 2,578 votes or 17.41 percent and Benjamin J. Leyva at 1,255 or 8.48 percent.
District 6 consists of the area just west of Loop 375 from Montana Avenue to Interstate 10.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0