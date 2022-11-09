Read full article on original website
Surging Montana GOP eyes big prize: US Senate seat in 2024
LOCKWOOD, Mont. (AP) — Republicans emboldened by a string of electoral victories in Montana this midterm election are quickly turning their attention to a prize that has repeatedly eluded them: the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term Democrat Jon Tester that is up for grabs in 2024. That sets...
Fox17
Live Results: House, Senate remains up for grabs 3 days after Election Day
Three days after Election Day and there is no definitive answer on which party will control the House and Senate come December. Republicans seem to be poised to claim the House as they have clinched 211 seats, based on Associated Press projections. They need just seven more to claim a majority. Democrats have won 194 seats. Thirty-one seats have yet to be called as of early Friday afternoon.
Fox17
How have the midterms impacted the 2024 race for the White House?
WASHINGTON, D.C. — If you thought you would be getting a break from politics simply because Election Day is over, don't hold your breath. An important runoff election in Georgia is poised to take place, and the 2024 presidential contest is set to begin soon. Former President Donald Trump...
State Supreme Court wins shaped by abortion, redistricting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republicans have claimed key victories in state Supreme Court races that will give them an advantage in major redistricting fights, while Democrats notched similarly significant wins with help from groups focused on defending abortion access. The expensive fights over court control in several states...
Fox17
Federal judge strikes down Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in court
A federal judge in Texas declared a Biden administration student debt relief plan illegal, on Thursday, halting the program in federal court again. Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Texas struck the plan down calling it unconstitutional, Axios reported. The Job Creators Network Foundation filed a lawsuit last month...
