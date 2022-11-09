Read full article on original website
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding
There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Rafael Devers issues warning to Red Sox amidst fraught negotiations
The Boston Red Sox are officially on the clock. For the second year in a row, Rafael Devers has informed the team that he will engage in extension talks until the end of spring training, but not during the regular season, which begins on March 30, 2023. This is it....
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others
The Boston Red Sox are diving into the pitching market hours before free agency kicks off, and they reportedly are interested in some notable names.
Aaron Judge free agency: 3 reasons Red Sox must sign star slugger
The MLB offseason is officially upon us, and it hasn’t taken long for the rumor mill to be set ablaze in the early going here. The free agent class this offseason is absolutely electric, and it looks like plenty of big name players will be finding new homes this offseason. Of course, it goes without saying that Aaron Judge is the name that will draw the most attention on the market, and for good reason.
Red Sox Reportedly May Look To Japanese Ace To Fix Depleted Starting Rotation
Boston's starting rotation currently is in shambles but the Red Sox may be looking at a major move to fix it
Scott Boras: ‘A very risky proposition’ for Red Sox not to keep Xander Bogaerts
LAS VEGAS -- As he often does at the beginning of free agency, super agent Scott Boras used puns, pop culture references and dad jokes to tout his available clients at the general managers meetings Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts was no exception. Boras referenced Bogaerts’ “uncle” Humphrey (the famous actor, who...
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
Red Sox reveal significant change to starting rotation, bullpen for 2023
The 2023 Boston Red Sox starting rotation isn’t as empty as it seems. After Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, and Rich Hill all became free agents at the end of the season, the Sox seemed faced with a tall order of overhauling most of their rotation this winter. Or not.
If Red Sox sign qualified free agent like Aaron Judge or Brandon Nimmo, what draft picks would they lose?
The Red Sox extended a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to both Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that 12 other players — Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob DeGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo, Willson Contreras, Chris Bassitt, Anthony Rizzo, Tyler Anderson, Martín Pérez and Joc Pederson — also received qualifying offers.
Six realistic free agents Red Sox should target this offseason
This is the offseason for Chaim Bloom to go outside his comfort zone. The Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer has gone bargain hunting since joining the front office in late 2019, but a reluctance to spend in free agency this time around could alter the course of the franchise.
Red Sox to add Enmanuel Valdez (from Christian Vázquez trade) to 40-man roster Thursday, per source
The Red Sox will add second base prospect Enmanuel Valdez to the 40-man roster Thursday, according to an industry source. Boston acquired Valdez with outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu from the Astros for Christian Vázquez on Aug. 1. Baseball America ranks Valdez the No. 16 prospect in the organization. The...
Ex-Red Sox executive: ‘Trying to get Rafael Devers signed should be a top priority’
On this week’s episode of the Fenway Rundown podcast, former Red Sox executive Zack Scott joins the show to go behind the scenes of the annual GM Meetings, which are ongoing in Las Vegas. Scott, who worked for the club from 2004 to 2020 and was an assistant GM under Chaim Bloom, also talks about what the Red Sox should do this winter, moves the club has made in the past and more.
Starter or reliever? Red Sox GM clears up Whitlock's role for 2023
An important question about Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck has been answered. Both Boston Red Sox pitchers entered the offseason uncertain whether they would be used as starters or relievers in 2023. On Wednesday, Red Sox general manager Brian O'Halloran provided some clarity. O'Halloran told reporters the team has informed...
Red Sox Poach Prominent Member Of Yankees' Player Development Staff
The Boston Red Sox are exhausting all options to improve on their last-place finish in the American League East standings last season. Those options apparently now include inter-division player development staff poaching. The Red Sox hired Andrew Wright as their new minor league field coordinator according to The Boston Globe's...
Red Sox Finally Reveal Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck's Roles For 2023
It took two full seasons for Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck, but the Boston Red Sox finally revealed their roles on the roster before Opening Day. "Red Sox told Garrett Whitlock he will almost certainly be a starter in 2023, per (Red Sox general manager) Brian O’Halloran," MassLive's Chris Cotillo tweeted Wednesday. "They also plan to have Tanner Houck build up as a starter but there’s still a chance he could pitch out of the bullpen."
Red Sox, OF Rob Refsnyder agree to $1.2M, 1-year deal
BOSTON -- Outfielder Rob Refsnyder has a $1.2 million salary for his one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox that avoided salary arbitration. The deal includes $100,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $25,000 each for 300, 350, 400 and 450. Refsnyder, 31, hit .307 with six homers and...
Bogaerts joins two ex-Red Sox among Silver Slugger award winners
Xander Bogaerts has added more silver to his collection. The veteran shortstop won his fifth career Silver Slugger award on Thursday as the top offensive shortstop in the American League. Bogaerts, who captured his second consecutive award, hit .307 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs this season. He led all qualified shortstops with a .307 average and a .377 on-base percentage.
Plawecki texted Schwarber about 'Dancing on My Own': 'What the hell's going on here?'
Kevin Plawecki was a guest on the new Audacy Original Podcast “Baseball Isn’t Boring” and revealed what he texted former Red Sox teammate Kyle Schwarber about the Phillies using “Dancing on My Own” as a celebration song.
