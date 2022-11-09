ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 28

Bill Peace
3d ago

What? After all the money she spent on obtaining her college doctorate in "Angry Black Woman"?! Oh well, there's always MSNBC...

Reply
9
Pablo Curley
3d ago

Hahahahaha the Cholate girl loss bad cop anyway. Hey Val Deming's, You're are FIRED! Hahahaha Go back your friggin Orlando trash can You always will be a Losers. Go back feeds your Folk's. Good Bye Val. Hahahahaha I knew this was Coming????? 👋👋👋👋👋👋👋👹👹👹👹👹👹👹 Chocolate 🍫🍫🍫 Girl.

Reply
5
Pablo Curley
3d ago

Val Deming's is very bad person? People needs to learn to listen 👂👂👂 👂 About her pass about her Job back round She's was FIRED from City of Orlando for Killing a Black Citizen in Orlando Florida She's ordered her Officer's Open fired and Killing a Black Citizen Man up to 19 Times. Go See her Records? It's Horrible Corruptions democrats getting away?

Reply(1)
4
Related
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT

Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Charlie Crist says 40,000 Floridians would be alive if not for Ron DeSantis’s Covid policies

Former Democratic Representative Charlie Crist slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in their sole gubernatorial debate on Monday night, saying 40,000 Floridians died unnecessarily during the pandemic because of the governor’s policies. The debate moderator asked if each of the candidates was satisfied with their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Yeah, I’m satisfied with my approach, I would have listened to scientists unlike the governor,” Mr Crist said. He noted how Mr DeSantis largely kept the state open throughout the pandemic.Mr DeSantis has also blasted White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci for his counsel during the pandemic, selling gear...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: If we Re-elect DeSantis, Florida Will Have an Absent Governor.

DeSantis(via Sports Illustrated) It is no secret Ron DeSantis has his eyes on the White House, and why shouldn’t he? I assume it’s the ultimate goal for a National Politician of his stature. It seems everything he does is with the intention of garnering media attention and attracting Trump’s disenfranchised supporters. Remember the time he turned around in a public news conference and screamed at a child for wearing a mask at the height of Covid? Trump’s supporters loved every minute of that theater.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida election results: State Legislature

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races for Florida’s state House and tate Senate, including every race across Florida. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy