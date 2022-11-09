ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WLTX.com

Full Results | Henry McMaster wins SC governor's race

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Voters in South Carolina have made their pick of who they want to be the next governor of South Carolina between incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster and challengers Joe Cunningham and Morgan Reeves. We have the latest South Carolina governor election results posted here and we’ll be updating those throughout the evening.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wgac.com

7 Crazy South Carolina Laws

Recently, we took a look at 7 Georgia laws that are a bit out there. And now it’s time to check out these 7 crazy South Carolina laws. As we all know, laws are created for various reasons. And they vary around the country. But it’s amazing to see that some states have created what seem like the most random laws. You have to wonder where these even came from. What happened to make them say, “Yes, we need to create a law to keep people from putting their horse in a bathtub”?
GEORGIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Lisa Ellis thanks supporters, concedes from race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today in a statement made on her official Facebook campaign site, Lisa Ellis reflected on the midterm elections and formally conceded from the South Carolina Superintendent of Education race. She thanked supporters and stated that the fight for public education is not over. “Thank you...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida, affecting residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A nerve-wracking night for residents in Florida, thanks to Hurricane Nicole. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane packing heavy winds and a potentially devastating storm surge and has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm is so large, it will affect most...
FLORIDA STATE
abccolumbia.com

SC Good Samaritan Clinic granted $100,000 by Aflac

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Good Samaritan Clinic was gifted a $100,000 CareGrant by Aflac. Officials say the aid helps support the organization’s mission of providing accessible healthcare to underserved communities. In addition to the funding, a commemorative park bench was installed at Riverfront Park’s Columbia Canal. Councilman...
COLUMBIA, SC
ValueWalk

Deadline for South Carolina Tax Rebate Past, But You Can Still Claim It

South Carolina taxpayers had until November 1 to provide their updated information to the state authorities to get the $700 tax rebate. Although the November 1 deadline has passed, taxpayers can still furnish their information, if they haven’t already, to get the South Carolina tax rebate. However, the tax rebate for such taxpayers could be delayed a bit.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Forest Acres releases final plans for Richland Mall site

Forest Acres, S.C. (WOLO)– Its official, Richland Mall’s days are numbered. Wednesday the city of Forest Acres released the final plans for the property and artists renderings of what the area could look like in the future. A spokesperson for Forest Acres says Southeastern Development out of Augusta,...
FOREST ACRES, SC
Outsider.com

WATCH: Baby Alligator Spotted at South Carolina Starbucks

A baby alligator was spotted running on the loose outside of a South Carolina Starbucks recently. Sure, the baby alligator is certainly not a common sight at the popular coffee shop. However, it certainly gets a lot of attention while it’s hanging out near the entrance of the South Carolina business. Perhaps this little guy was ready to try some of this year’s seasonal Starbucks drinks.
abccolumbia.com

SC gas prices on the rise again, average $3.32 per gallon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices are on the rise again. The average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular is $3.80, according to AAA. Officials say that’s about a four cent hike from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year. South Carolina drivers...
GEORGIA STATE

