Gainesville, FL

Ten players to watch in Florida’s week 11 clash with South Carolina

It’s gameday in Gainesville. Florida is recognizing 18 seniors in the Swamp on Saturday afternoon before their week 11 clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gators are seeking their sixth win and bowl eligibility in this SEC East matchup. Gator Country gives you ten players to look out...
Florida Gators recruiting visitors list for the South Carolina game

The Florida Gators will take the field one final time in the Swamp on Saturday as the Gators will finish the 2022 football season with two straight road games following Saturday’s game. Billy Napier and the Gators’ coaching staff will have one final time to impress recruits with the...
Quarterback Jaden Rashada flips from Miami to Florida

November and December are always months to watch as guys decommit and look for new schools but it’s usually because of a coaching change but on Thursday a prospect decommitted for other reasons. Miami quarterback Jaden Rashada (6-4, 185, Pittsburg, CA. High) decommitted from Miami and flipped to Florida...
Part two of our Florida Football Mailbag / Nov. 10th edition

The Florida Gators are 3/4ths of the way through the 2022 college football season. Florida holds a record of 5-4 with three games left on their schedule. Gator Country provides part two of our November 10th Florida Football Mailbag, answering all your Gator football questions. MrB-Gator- Do you think Paul...
Call Billy Napier the Fireman for having to put out so many crises

Everyone knew that Florida football had a lot of issues after the end of the Dan Mullen era. Call Billy Napier the Fireman, as he and his staff have successfully put out a lot of the fires. There are more to go, but it’s remarkable how many issues they’ve successfully addressed. Some of them are still provisional extinguishments, but here’s a rundown of some of the fires they’ve had to fight and what their status is now.
