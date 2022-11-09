Jordan, Latta keep U.S. House seats

Jim Jordan, left, and Bob Latta, right, were both re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

LIMA — The region’s representatives to the U.S. House of Representatives will remain the same, as voters handily approved the Republican incumbents Tuesday.

The Associated Press declared Jim Jordan the winner in the 4th District and Bob Latta the winner in the 5th District around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

With all precincts reporting, Jim Jordan held a 69% to 31% lead over Democratic challenger Tamie Wilson, a businesswoman from Delaware. Jordan will serve his ninth term in Congress starting in January.

The 4th District of Jordan, R-Urbana, now includes Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Logan and Shelby counties and stretches east to Ashland County.

With all precincts reporting, Bob Latta held a 67% to 33% lead over Craig Swartz, a Democrat from Upper Sandusky with a varied work history, from driving trucks to owning a restaurant to writing a novel. Latta will serve his eighth term in Congress starting in January.

“Democrat leadership has made it more expensive to feed our families, fill up our tanks, and heat our homes,” Latta said in a press release. “Liberal policies leave Americans worried about our country’s security at home and abroad. There is a lot of work that must be done to get our country back on track.”

The 5th District for Latta, of Bowling Green, now includes Hancock, Putnam, Mercer and Van Wert counties and stretches east to Lorain County.

Jordan’s largest previous win was 46.75 percentage points back in 2010, when he earned 71.49% of the district’s votes in a three-way race. His closest race was his first, back in 2006, when he beat Richard Siferd, of Lima, by 19.98 percentage points to replace the retiring Michael Oxley, of Findlay.

Latta’s largest previous win was by 41.8 percentage points in 2016, when he picked up 70.9% of the district’s votes. His closest race was back in 2012, when he picked up an 18.1 percentage-point win in a three-way race against Democrat Angela Zimmann and Libertarian Eric Eberly.

