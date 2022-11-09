ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Jordan, Latta keep U.S. House seats

By David Trinko
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znVg1_0j3nXHj500
Jim Jordan, left, and Bob Latta, right, were both re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

LIMA — The region’s representatives to the U.S. House of Representatives will remain the same, as voters handily approved the Republican incumbents Tuesday.

The Associated Press declared Jim Jordan the winner in the 4th District and Bob Latta the winner in the 5th District around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

With all precincts reporting, Jim Jordan held a 69% to 31% lead over Democratic challenger Tamie Wilson, a businesswoman from Delaware. Jordan will serve his ninth term in Congress starting in January.

The 4th District of Jordan, R-Urbana, now includes Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Logan and Shelby counties and stretches east to Ashland County.

With all precincts reporting, Bob Latta held a 67% to 33% lead over Craig Swartz, a Democrat from Upper Sandusky with a varied work history, from driving trucks to owning a restaurant to writing a novel. Latta will serve his eighth term in Congress starting in January.

“Democrat leadership has made it more expensive to feed our families, fill up our tanks, and heat our homes,” Latta said in a press release. “Liberal policies leave Americans worried about our country’s security at home and abroad. There is a lot of work that must be done to get our country back on track.”

The 5th District for Latta, of Bowling Green, now includes Hancock, Putnam, Mercer and Van Wert counties and stretches east to Lorain County.

Jordan’s largest previous win was 46.75 percentage points back in 2010, when he earned 71.49% of the district’s votes in a three-way race. His closest race was his first, back in 2006, when he beat Richard Siferd, of Lima, by 19.98 percentage points to replace the retiring Michael Oxley, of Findlay.

Latta’s largest previous win was by 41.8 percentage points in 2016, when he picked up 70.9% of the district’s votes. His closest race was back in 2012, when he picked up an 18.1 percentage-point win in a three-way race against Democrat Angela Zimmann and Libertarian Eric Eberly.

Reach David Trinko at 567-242-0467 or on Twitter @Lima_Trinko.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term Tuesday, defeating Republican J.R. Majewski after his campaign was derailed by reports that he had misrepresented his military service. Kaptur, facing her toughest challenge since first being elected in 1982, beat Majewski, a political newcomer backed by former President Donald Trump, in a congressional district redrawn this year and considered a political toss-up. Majewski was forced to defend himself in September after The Associated Press reported that he had misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service, including his story of being a combat veteran who served a tour of duty under “tough” circumstances in Afghanistan. He denied lying about his record and said he proudly served his country. But the National Republican Campaign Committee canceled TV ads it had booked to support his campaign.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

U.S. House: Five central Ohioans re-elected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five incumbents from central Ohio were re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, according to early unofficial results. The Associated Press has projected that all five congressional officeholders whose districts touch parts of central Ohio – Reps. Brad Wenstrup (R-Cincinnati), Jim Jordan (R-Urbana), Troy Balderson (R-Zanesville), Mike Carey (R-Columbus) and Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) – successfully fended off their challengers at the ballot box in this year’s midterm elections.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Long-time political bomb-thrower Rep. Jim Jordan has a huge national profile. What do Northeast Ohioans think of him?

WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News. He’s a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He’ll chair the House Judiciary Committee and conduct high profile hearings if his party takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Voices: I never liked JD Vance. But now he’s won, I have something to tell him

I don’t like JD Vance. I’ve spenta lot of time and energy explaining why. So, considering my own bias might get in the way, I asked my friends what they thought of Ohio’s newest US Senator, who last night declared victory over Democratic challenger Tim Ryan.“JD Vance is using the demise of Middletown to market himself,” my friend Jessica – who, like me, grew up in Dayton – said. “He’s simply a kid who was enabled by the women in his family to make the life he wants no matter the cost to others… I’m worried for the future of...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Gerrymandering reform? - Unofficial returns show GOP congressional candidates faring better than the party’s overall vote total

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican U.S. House candidates won 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules, unofficial results showed Wednesday. This means that under the Republican-drawn maps, Democrat...
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'

Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1

(The Center Square) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ending Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen Nov. 29.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Ohio Senate for JD Vance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican JD Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties and performed similarly to former President Donald Trump two years ago in the state. That’s what led the Associated Press to declare Vance the winner over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan. Vance had the backing of...
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

In the wake of GOP Supreme Court sweep, Ohio activists plan ballot initiative

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. When Republicans swept all three races for the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday, they swept away hopes that the court would find that the state Constitution protects the right to an abortion.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Eminent domain case gets sent back by the Ohio Supreme Court

A Mahoning County landowner who is fighting an eminent domain case over a bike trial expansion lost his appeal with the state’s highest court. The Nov. 1 decision by the Ohio Supreme Court didn’t address the issue at the heart of the case: whether Mill Creek MetroParks can take control of Edward Schlegel’s land to expand its rails-to-trails bike path through rural Green Township. The court instead batted the case back down to a lower court.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Trump ally Bob Paduchik, leader of Ohio GOP, plans to step aside in January

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The top ally and advisor to Donald Trump who chairs the Ohio Republican Party said Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in January. Robert Paduchik's announcement came in a letter to members of the State Executive and Central Committees following Tuesday night's sweeping GOP victories for U.S. Senate, governor and Ohio Supreme Court and Ohio Legislature.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
298
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy