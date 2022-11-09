Read full article on original website
What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
Disability Rights organization asks lawmakers to scrutinize review of DHHR
A nonprofit looking out for the rights of disabled West Virginians is questioning whether a review of the Department of Health and Human Resources is particularly meaningful. Disability Rights West Virginia is urging lawmakers to ask tough questions about how the review was conducted. “West Virginia’s taxpayers paid an estimated...
Consultants don’t suggest splitting West Virginia’s DHHR
A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia's health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted.
Here are north central West Virginia’s voter turnout rates
Midterm Election voter turnout appeared to return to normal levels in 2022 after 2018's spike to 50%, preliminary numbers suggest.
State BOE told Amendment 4 rejection should serve as ‘vote of confidence’
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Board of Education conducting its regular monthly meeting Wednesday in Charleston where policies were reviewed and plans discussed. The board now knows its decisions cannot be overturned by the state legislature after a statewide vote on Tuesday rejected Amendment 4. The amendment, proposed by...
Review: DHHR needs big improvement but not a split
An outside review of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has rejected a legislative proposal to split the agency, but concludes changes are urgent to knock down silos and improve results. “To improve West Virginia’s health and human services outcomes, the status quo is not an option;...
Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election...
West Virginia Amendment 4 fails—here’s what that means
There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot for West Virginia voters this year.
Senate Finance chairman says governor ‘has disenfranchised himself’ in setting agenda
After a fierce battle with Gov. Jim Justice over a constitutional amendment, the Senate Finance chairman says the new 30-member caucus will be under no obligation to consider any policy the governor backs. “He has come out and disenfranchised himself and his ability to deal honestly with this Legislature,” said...
West Virginia’s Red Wave
West Virginia voters have propelled the Republican Party to historic numeric advantages in both the state Senate and the House of Delegates. In the Senate, Republicans won 16 of 17 seats up for election and, in the process, defeated four incumbent Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and four-term Senator Ron Stollings.
Justice ready to move on with car tax rebate plan, path toward income tax elimination
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice says he won’t delay in giving his car tax rebate bill to state lawmakers when next year’s regular session begins. “I will send up a bill on day one of the session in getting rid of the car tax forevermore,” Justice said Wednesday on MetroNews “Talkline.”
W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution on election day. That includes two proposals that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention...
Republicans to control 118 of 134 seats in state legislature
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There will only be a total of 16 Democrats in the 134 member state legislature when next year’s regular session begins after Republicans picked up 7 seats in the state Senate and 10 seats in the House of Delegates in Tuesday’s General Election. If...
West Virginia voters reject Amendment 4
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters have rejected Amendment 4. On the ballot as the Summary of Purpose for the Education Accountability Amendment, the amendment would have made State Board of Education policies subject to legislative review, approval, amendment or rejection. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
Amendment Two on personal property taxes is resoundingly defeated
Amendment Two, the hottest issue on West Virginia ballots, was defeated on Election Night. “It was an absolute, ill-fated idea,” said Gov. Jim Justice, who campaigned around the state against the amendment. The governor added, “We’ve heard the voice of the people.”. The MetroNews decision desk called...
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
Tax reform after Amendment 2′s defeat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice contends a car tax rebate will be his top priority when the Legislature returns in January, yet it remains far from a guarantee. Justice reaffirmed his stance Tuesday night after voters resoundingly rejected Amendment Two. Every county except one, Berkeley, voted...
Secretary of Veterans Affairs is moved by acts of gratitude
CHARLESTON, W.Va.. — The top man with Veterans Affairs in West Virginia, who is also a veteran, believes West Virginia does a very good job of saying thanks and honoring those who have served. Ted Diaz, speaking on MetroNews Talkline on Veterans Day, noted he’s often moved by acts of kindness and respect directed toward West Virginia’s veterans by those of all ages.
Did you know West Virginia is the third most forested state?
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Did you know that West Virginia is the third most forested state in the nation? West Virginia ranks as the third most forested state in the nation, just behind New Hampshire as second and Maine as first. West Virginia is also second in standing hardwood volume, according to Stateforesters.org. From the […]
Which West Virginia breweries have the most beers in the top 30?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We’ve gone through the highest-rated beers in West Virginia, with Chestnut Brew Work’s Halleck Pale Ale being the most consistently highest-rated beer. But which breweries have the best claim to being consistently the best? (By online rating standards of course) Using the beer...
