West Virginia State

WSAZ

What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Disability Rights organization asks lawmakers to scrutinize review of DHHR

A nonprofit looking out for the rights of disabled West Virginians is questioning whether a review of the Department of Health and Human Resources is particularly meaningful. Disability Rights West Virginia is urging lawmakers to ask tough questions about how the review was conducted. “West Virginia’s taxpayers paid an estimated...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

State BOE told Amendment 4 rejection should serve as ‘vote of confidence’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Board of Education conducting its regular monthly meeting Wednesday in Charleston where policies were reviewed and plans discussed. The board now knows its decisions cannot be overturned by the state legislature after a statewide vote on Tuesday rejected Amendment 4. The amendment, proposed by...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Review: DHHR needs big improvement but not a split

An outside review of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has rejected a legislative proposal to split the agency, but concludes changes are urgent to knock down silos and improve results. “To improve West Virginia’s health and human services outcomes, the status quo is not an option;...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

West Virginia’s Red Wave

West Virginia voters have propelled the Republican Party to historic numeric advantages in both the state Senate and the House of Delegates. In the Senate, Republicans won 16 of 17 seats up for election and, in the process, defeated four incumbent Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and four-term Senator Ron Stollings.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution on election day. That includes two proposals that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia voters reject Amendment 4

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters have rejected Amendment 4. On the ballot as the Summary of Purpose for the Education Accountability Amendment, the amendment would have made State Board of Education policies subject to legislative review, approval, amendment or rejection. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Amendment Two on personal property taxes is resoundingly defeated

Amendment Two, the hottest issue on West Virginia ballots, was defeated on Election Night. “It was an absolute, ill-fated idea,” said Gov. Jim Justice, who campaigned around the state against the amendment. The governor added, “We’ve heard the voice of the people.”. The MetroNews decision desk called...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Tax reform after Amendment 2′s defeat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice contends a car tax rebate will be his top priority when the Legislature returns in January, yet it remains far from a guarantee. Justice reaffirmed his stance Tuesday night after voters resoundingly rejected Amendment Two. Every county except one, Berkeley, voted...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Secretary of Veterans Affairs is moved by acts of gratitude

CHARLESTON, W.Va.. — The top man with Veterans Affairs in West Virginia, who is also a veteran, believes West Virginia does a very good job of saying thanks and honoring those who have served. Ted Diaz, speaking on MetroNews Talkline on Veterans Day, noted he’s often moved by acts of kindness and respect directed toward West Virginia’s veterans by those of all ages.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Did you know West Virginia is the third most forested state?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Did you know that West Virginia is the third most forested state in the nation? West Virginia ranks as the third most forested state in the nation, just behind New Hampshire as second and Maine as first. West Virginia is also second in standing hardwood volume, according to Stateforesters.org. From the […]
MAINE STATE
WBOY

Which West Virginia breweries have the most beers in the top 30?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We’ve gone through the highest-rated beers in West Virginia, with Chestnut Brew Work’s Halleck Pale Ale being the most consistently highest-rated beer. But which breweries have the best claim to being consistently the best? (By online rating standards of course) Using the beer...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

