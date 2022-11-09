ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHI

New sheriff elected in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new sheriff is set to take office in Sullivan County. Voters in Sullivan County elected Jason Bobbitt as their new sheriff. Bobbit was elected with 53.36 percent of the vote over Billy Snead. Current Sheriff Clark Cottom reached his two-term limit serving as the...
MyWabashValley.com

Clinkenbeard wins bid for Vigo Co. Commissioner

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In a tight race for Commissioner of District one in Vigo County, Mark Clinkenbeard won with 53% of the votes. He is a lifelong resident of Vigo County, and a small business owner, something he feels will help him in office. “I want Vigo...
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/11)

Daelean Skaggs, 38, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Alice Flax, 36, of Washington, was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Christopher Stone, 31, of Shoals, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

2022 General Election Results

Here are the unofficial final totals of the 2022 General Election for Knox County. Monica Carpenter Gilmore (R) – 6032 (58.81) Sherry Gregg Gilmore (D) – 4225 (41.19%) Kelly Kopp Hopwood (R) – 7923 (73.03%) Laura A Arial (D) – 2693 (34.29%) Knox County Commissioner District...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results

The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
WTHI

Police in Washington, Ind. investigate series of car break-ins

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana, are asking for your help ending a rash of car break-ins this week. Police say the majority are happening on the east side of town. They're asking you to check your security cameras and report any suspicious activity. You can give that...
WASHINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Bench dedicated to Vincennes Veterans

Today is Veteran’s Day, a day to honor all military veterans from every branch of service who have served, are serving, and are living or deceased. The Vincennes City Council’s Veterans Recognition Committee did something special to honor all Veterans in Vincennes. A bench with the words “To...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana

Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Barn Fire in Washington

A barn fire occurred yesterday at 3312 South State Road 257. Washington Township was requested at approximately 6:20 p.m., and by 6:40 the structure was fully engulfed. Both lanes of Highway 257 had to be shut down for approximately 20 minutes.
WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

The General Election results are in for Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO. – The following are the results of the 2022 Lawrence County General Election held on November 8, 2022. 6 out of 6 Voting Centers Reporting (plus absentee) TODD YOUNG-Republican- 75.96% (9696) THOMAS M. MCDERMOTT, JR.-Democrat – 20.50% (2617) JAMES M. SCENIAK-Libertarian – 3.51% (448) SECRETARY...
wbiw.com

Fight and firearms lead to the arrest of two

BEDFORD – On Monday, November 7th at 3:07 p.m. Bedford Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a physical fight occurring near the intersection of 3rd and S streets. When officers arrived four people were standing in the front yard of 329 S Street. The individuals included two...
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40

*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Logging Accident in Washington

A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.
WASHINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Expired plate stop turns to two-person drug bust

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police found a variety of drugs, including marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine and methamphetamine, inside one vehicle driving in Vigo County. According to a ISP release, 51-year-old driver Thomas Boatman of Clinton, Indiana was stopped for an expired license plate early Wednesday evening. During...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

