WTHI
New sheriff elected in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new sheriff is set to take office in Sullivan County. Voters in Sullivan County elected Jason Bobbitt as their new sheriff. Bobbit was elected with 53.36 percent of the vote over Billy Snead. Current Sheriff Clark Cottom reached his two-term limit serving as the...
MyWabashValley.com
Clinkenbeard wins bid for Vigo Co. Commissioner
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In a tight race for Commissioner of District one in Vigo County, Mark Clinkenbeard won with 53% of the votes. He is a lifelong resident of Vigo County, and a small business owner, something he feels will help him in office. “I want Vigo...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/11)
Daelean Skaggs, 38, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Alice Flax, 36, of Washington, was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Christopher Stone, 31, of Shoals, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of...
vincennespbs.org
2022 General Election Results
Here are the unofficial final totals of the 2022 General Election for Knox County. Monica Carpenter Gilmore (R) – 6032 (58.81) Sherry Gregg Gilmore (D) – 4225 (41.19%) Kelly Kopp Hopwood (R) – 7923 (73.03%) Laura A Arial (D) – 2693 (34.29%) Knox County Commissioner District...
WTHI
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is making sure its new facilities meet requirements after moving inmates to its new jail site. The Sheriff's Office moved 369 inmates to its new facilities. This move comes after many construction delays and system check concerns. Vigo County Sheriff John...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results
The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
WTHI
Police in Washington, Ind. investigate series of car break-ins
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana, are asking for your help ending a rash of car break-ins this week. Police say the majority are happening on the east side of town. They're asking you to check your security cameras and report any suspicious activity. You can give that...
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
WTHI
Two Vigo County council races finish with razor-thin margins, 3 of 4 candidates stay silent
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council races in districts two and three were decided by a razor-thin margin. In District 2, the race was decided by just over 200 votes. Republican incumbent Brenda Wilson lost to Nancy Alssup, her Democratic challenger. Allsup didn't want to go on...
vincennespbs.org
Bench dedicated to Vincennes Veterans
Today is Veteran’s Day, a day to honor all military veterans from every branch of service who have served, are serving, and are living or deceased. The Vincennes City Council’s Veterans Recognition Committee did something special to honor all Veterans in Vincennes. A bench with the words “To...
WTHI
Candidate left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts - here's what both candidates said about the problem as the clerk is yet to respond
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local race is drawing attention because of this ballot issue. That race is for Indiana House District 45. Independent candidate Cody Alsman was not listed. That race is against Republican incumbent Bruce Borders. This is only the case in three precincts that are in...
wevv.com
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana
Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County voters elect County Council members Wiltz, Hawk and Crossley
Voters elected Kate Wiltz, Martha Hawk and Jennifer Crossley to the Monroe County Council Tuesday night. The council, made up of seven members, creates the creates the budget, fixes tax rates and appropriates funds for the county. District 2. Democrat Kate Wiltz has been re-elected to the Monroe County Council...
wamwamfm.com
Barn Fire in Washington
A barn fire occurred yesterday at 3312 South State Road 257. Washington Township was requested at approximately 6:20 p.m., and by 6:40 the structure was fully engulfed. Both lanes of Highway 257 had to be shut down for approximately 20 minutes.
wbiw.com
The General Election results are in for Lawrence County
LAWRENCE CO. – The following are the results of the 2022 Lawrence County General Election held on November 8, 2022. 6 out of 6 Voting Centers Reporting (plus absentee) TODD YOUNG-Republican- 75.96% (9696) THOMAS M. MCDERMOTT, JR.-Democrat – 20.50% (2617) JAMES M. SCENIAK-Libertarian – 3.51% (448) SECRETARY...
wbiw.com
Fight and firearms lead to the arrest of two
BEDFORD – On Monday, November 7th at 3:07 p.m. Bedford Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a physical fight occurring near the intersection of 3rd and S streets. When officers arrived four people were standing in the front yard of 329 S Street. The individuals included two...
Police arrest Bedford couple for meth possession
State police have two people in custody after an investigation into tips saying the two were involved in possessing large quantities of meth in and around Lawrence County.
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40
*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Logging Accident in Washington
A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.
WANE-TV
ISP: Expired plate stop turns to two-person drug bust
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police found a variety of drugs, including marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine and methamphetamine, inside one vehicle driving in Vigo County. According to a ISP release, 51-year-old driver Thomas Boatman of Clinton, Indiana was stopped for an expired license plate early Wednesday evening. During...
