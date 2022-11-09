Graphic shows a balance of power chart for the U.S. House and a congressional district cartogram map of race winners for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. ***EDITORS NOTE: *** The Associated Press has updated its Balance of Power graphics and data visualizations of elections for the U.S. House of Representatives to reflect two uncalled races in California, in which the candidates are both members of the Democratic Party. The ultimate winners in the 15th and 34th Congressional District are not yet clear. What is certain is that the winner will be a Democrat. For that reason, AP is adjusting its presentation of the Balance of Power to add those two seats to the Democratic Party’s tally in the U.S. House. After this change, and as of 4:25p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 11, the current count in the race for control of the U.S. House now stands at 211 for the Republican Party and 196 for the Democratic Party. A total of 218 seats in needed to win control of the chamber. The AP, Washington.

