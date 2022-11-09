Read full article on original website
Elections 2022 House Results Nov11 4PM
Graphic shows a balance of power chart for the U.S. House and a congressional district cartogram map of race winners for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. ***EDITORS NOTE: *** The Associated Press has updated its Balance of Power graphics and data visualizations of elections for the U.S. House of Representatives to reflect two uncalled races in California, in which the candidates are both members of the Democratic Party. The ultimate winners in the 15th and 34th Congressional District are not yet clear. What is certain is that the winner will be a Democrat. For that reason, AP is adjusting its presentation of the Balance of Power to add those two seats to the Democratic Party’s tally in the U.S. House. After this change, and as of 4:25p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 11, the current count in the race for control of the U.S. House now stands at 211 for the Republican Party and 196 for the Democratic Party. A total of 218 seats in needed to win control of the chamber. The AP, Washington.
Surging Montana GOP eyes big prize: US Senate seat in 2024
Republicans emboldened by a string of electoral victories in Montana this midterm election are quickly turning their attention to a prize that has repeatedly eluded them: the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term Democrat Jon Tester that is up for grabs in 2024
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Opinion: Post mortem
As of Thursday morning, we're still not entirely sure which party is going to control Congress after the midterm elections. My guess is that the Republicans control the House by about 10 seats and perhaps the Senate by one. The outcome in the Senate will take some time to determine because it comes down to a runoff election in Georgia that won't happen for a few weeks.
Veterans 'best of America,' VP Harris says in laying wreath
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work and your...
Opinion: When you can’t vote Jimmy Carter out
“As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.” — H.L. Mencken.
Pelosi faces uncertain future weeks after attack on husband
WASHINGTON (AP) — The morning after the midterm election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slipped on a sterling silver whistle given to her by her husband, who was attacked last month by an intruder at their San Francisco home. The whistle was similar to those worn by coaches or drill...
Opinion: Flat pink champagne
One thing that has become evident in recent elections is that it’s dangerous to predict outcomes. Many pundits and columnists proclaimed a red wave would wash across the country during the midterms — a more accurate, but still developing post-election description is that of a glass of flat, pink champagne.
DC attorney general to make announcement about Commanders
WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia said he is holding a news conference about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, the latest off-field development for the NFL franchise that is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations. The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine...
