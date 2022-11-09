Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Sanofi & Target
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Sanofi (SNY) and Target Corporation (TGT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
3 Stocks From the Promising SBIC & Commercial Finance Industry
ARCC - Free Report) , Main Street Capital Corporation (. HTGC - Free Report) are likely to gain from these favorable developments. The Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry comprises companies that provide finance to small and mid-sized privately-held developing firms. These firms are typically underserved by traditional banks and other lenders. Additionally, firms suffering from financial distress are the primary target clients of these lenders. The industry players provide customized financing solutions ranging from senior-debt instruments to equity capital. This financing is provided for change of ownership transactions, strategic buyouts, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors, among others. Some of the other products offered by the industry participants are mezzanine loans that typically pay high-interest rates and could be converted into equity in the target firm.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 11th
BGS - Free Report) is a manufacturer, seller and distributor of high quality, shelf stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 60 days. A.O. Smith (
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Nov 11, 2022
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday to record their biggest single-day percentage gains in more than two years as economic data for October suggested inflation may be peaking. Also, falling treasury yields once again sparked speculation that the Fed might now go slow with its aggressive rate-hike policy. All three major indexes ended in positive territory.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 11th
PRDO - Free Report) : This company which provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days. Perdoceo Education Corporation...
Zacks.com
Utilities Earnings Mixed in Q3: ETFs in Focus
The utilities sector has come up with mostly decent results this earnings season. 96.4% of S&P utilities companies in the sector have reported. About 63% beat on bottom line and 92.6% surpassed the top-line estimates, per the Earnings Trends issued on Nov 9, 2022. Earnings in Focus. In early November,...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Stocks up More Than 25% The Past Month
JPM - Free Report) , AT&T (. The chart below illustrates the one-month performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. As we can see, all three stocks are up at least 25% over the last month, indicating that buyers have been busy. And...
Zacks.com
4 Electric Power Stocks to Buy From the Promising Industry
The Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry stocks continue their transition toward clean sources of fuel and focus on lower carbon emissions. Utilities are benefiting from rate hikes and efficient cost management. The utility stocks are also focused on strengthening the grid as well as transmission and distribution infrastructure. The huge infrastructure of the utilities faces the impact of the hurricane season each year. Infrastructure enhancement around the year increases the resilience of the entire system, reduces outages and allows operators to restore power quickly for customers affected by storms.
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock?
LPG - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
What Lies Ahead for Energy Stocks & ETFs
(0:45) - The Future Outlook For Oil: Should Investors Be Buying?. (6:30) - Breaking Down The Energy Sector: The Many Sub-sectors of the Market. (10:45) - What Is The Best Way To Gain Exposure To Energy?. (14:10) - ALPS Alerian MLP ETF: AMLP. (17:15) - Energy Weighting Increased Across Broad...
Zacks.com
MOD vs. GNTX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
MOD - Free Report) or Gentex (. GNTX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
Marathon (MPC) Stock Rises Since Q3 Earnings Beat: Here's Why
MPC - Free Report) , has gained 2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 1. The positive response could be attributed to the company’s comfortable earnings beat and its declaration of a dividend hike. What Did Marathon Petroleum’s Earnings Unveil?. Marathon Petroleum reported adjusted earnings per...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Consol Energy (CEIX) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Zacks.com
Give Your Investments a Boost With These 4 Low P/CF Stocks
The U.S. economy made a sharp comeback in the third quarter, with GDP rising 2.6%, according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The positive reading on the economic front has lessened the longstanding fears of a recession, at least for the time being. Wall Street also looks a bit confident now after a dismal show in the first three quarters of 2022.
Zacks.com
Why Managed Futures ETFs Surged in 2022
2022 has been a very challenging year for investors as most major asset classes are down significantly and there have been very few places to hide. One small area that has managed to shine is managed futures. Managed futures ETFs offer these hedge fund strategies to individual investors in a...
Zacks.com
Is WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend ETF (DGS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
DGS - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy. Because...
Zacks.com
Can Kraft Heinz Stock Rise After Earnings?
KHC - Free Report) . The company is set to report its Q3 earnings on October 26. Kraft Heinz is one of the largest consumer packaged food and beverage companies in North America. The company’s popular brands include Kraft, Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, and Capri Sun. Investors will want to...
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in Paypal (PYPL)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53%
Paypal (PYPL - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $86.80, gaining 3.3% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $133.06 indicates a 53.3% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
Zacks.com
Wall Street Cheers Soft Inflation Data: 5 Growth Picks
For the most part of this year, the U.S. stock market has been bleeding owing to stubbornly high inflation, compelling the Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. Consumer spending slowed down because of a hawkish Fed, and consequently, economic growth was disrupted. However, signs of inflation cooling down in...
Comments / 0