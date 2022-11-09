Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Lowe's (LOW) Lined Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
LOW - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top and the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s respective readings when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Nov 16, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $23,102 million, indicating a 0.8% rise from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for FREYR Battery (FREY) in Q3 Earnings?
FREYR Battery (. FREY - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14 before the opening bell. FREYR Battery has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 63.65%, on average. Factors to Note. Due to recovering economic activities lately, the higher demand for battery storage is...
Zacks.com
Star Bulk (SBLK) to Report Q3 Earnings:What's in Store?
SBLK - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 16, after market close. SBLK has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average beat is 13.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Star Bulk’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 4.8% downward in the past 60 days.
Zacks.com
Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LBAI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4%. A...
Zacks.com
Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AAWW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Breaking Down Target (TGT) Stock Before Q3 Earnings
TGT - Free Report) trading 39% off its high, investors are eagerly looking toward its Q3 earnings report on November 16. The better than expected consumer price Index (CPI) numbers for October should boost optimism surrounding the retail giant’s report. TGT’s third quarter report will also give further insight into consumer spending amid an economic downturn.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Thermo Fisher (TMO) in Q3 Earnings?
TMO - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, before market open. In the last reported quarter, Thermo Fisher’s earnings of $5.51 per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.5%.
Zacks.com
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRAI - Free Report) , reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
Zacks.com
Will Segmental Performance Aid Huntington's (HII) Q3 Earnings?
HII - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 before market open. Huntington Ingalls delivered an earnings surprise of 29.45% in the last reported quarter. The company came up with a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 12.38%. Strong sales growth across most of its segments may have benefited its top line in the third quarter.
Zacks.com
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
THMO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ALHC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for NVIDIA (NVDA) This Earnings Season?
NVIDIA Corporation (. NVDA - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16. For the fiscal third quarter, the company expects revenues of $5.9 billion (+/-2%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.99 billion, indicating a 15.7% decline from the year-ago reported figure.
Zacks.com
Ashland's (ASH) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag
ASH - Free Report) recorded profits from continuing operations of $60 million or $1.09 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending Sep 30, 2022), up from $33 million or 55 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at $1.46 per share, up...
Zacks.com
Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
FEMY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Chemung Financial (CHMG) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
CHMG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 37.93%. A...
Zacks.com
Alkermes (ALKS) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Miss
ALKS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The adjusted earnings were higher than our estimate of 1 cent per share. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The...
Zacks.com
Flowers Foods (FLO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales View Up
FLO - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the former increasing year over year. The top line increased due to growth in Branded retail, Store branded retail, and Non-retail and other sales. Quarterly sales benefited from pricing actions to counter increased inflation.
Zacks.com
Marathon (MPC) Stock Rises Since Q3 Earnings Beat: Here's Why
MPC - Free Report) , has gained 2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 1. The positive response could be attributed to the company’s comfortable earnings beat and its declaration of a dividend hike. What Did Marathon Petroleum’s Earnings Unveil?. Marathon Petroleum reported adjusted earnings per...
Zacks.com
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SLCA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.16%. A...
Zacks.com
Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
WRBY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
Comments / 0