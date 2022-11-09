Read full article on original website
Police: Monmouth woman, 62, found dead under suspicious circumstances
The Monmouth Police Department is investigating after a 62-year-old woman was found dead under what they called suspicious circumstances Wednesday evening.
kptv.com
‘Just numb’: North Portland family heartbroken after losing daughter in shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Shirlene Beaver turned 35 years old less than a week before her life was cut short. Portland police said she was shot and killed last Wednesday before 8:30 p.m. in Northeast Portland. A man was also shot and sent to the hospital. “I think we all...
Teen girl severely injured in shooting near elementary school in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 15-year-old girl was severely injured in a shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood of Northeast Portland and she is expected to recover. The shooting happened late Wednesday afternoon near Northeast 80th Avenue and Couch Street, in an area where it's more common to hear the sound of children playing at nearby Vestal Elementary School.
Homicide investigation underway after Oregon man found dead in parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a 33-year-old man was recently discovered in a parking garage. On Friday, Nov. 4, at approximately 11:25 p.m., North Precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau responded to a parking lot on the 2200 block of Lloyd Center to perform a welfare check, police said. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found a deceased male.
kptv.com
Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
Charges dropped against three Portland teens arrested in Mount Tabor arson investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Prosecutors have dropped all charges against three Portland teenagers arrested in connection with a string of fires on Mount Tabor over the summer. On Wednesday, prosecutors dismissed a single count of first-degree arson against 18-year-old Samuel Perkins. Last month, a similar felony charge was dismissed against 18-year-old Malik Hares. A third suspect, Wayne Chen, had his charges dropped shortly after the three teenagers were arrested in September.
Police ID pedestrian who was struck, killed in Northeast Portland crash
The woman who was hit and killed by a car in Northeast Portland has been identified, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
kptv.com
2 arrested after stolen truck smashed through weed store, Vancouver police led on foot chase
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday after a stolen truck was smashed into a Vancouver, Wash. cannabis store, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 4:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm at Orchards Cannabis Market at 11800 Northeast 65th Street. When the first...
kptv.com
Police searching for suspect after 15-year-old girl shot in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are still searching for who shot a 15-year-old girl in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon. PPB officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 80th Ave. Neighbor Ezra Johnson-Greenough says he was outside walking his dog mere minutes before the shooting. “I noticed...
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.
TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
Clutter-filled home heavily damaged by fire in NE Portland
No one was injured in the Thursday evening blaze that displaced the house's residents.A fire heavily damaged a home in Northeast Portland Thursday evening. No one was injured in the blaze in the Cully neighborhood. It is not immediately clear how many people were displaced. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, at 6:09 p.m. Nov. 10, firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire near the intersection of Northeast Emerson Street and Cully Boulevard. The first arriving firefighters found smoke pushing out of the home under pressure at the eave line. There was a glow of fire in a window on the back of the house and firefighters forced entry at the back door. The second engine established a water supply. Crews found excessive clutter inside the home, which was making progress difficult. PF&R said there was concern that the fire had moved into the attic space, so crews opened access holes in the roof to allow water access. The fire was extinguished after about 10 minutes. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KGW
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
Driver sought in hit-run that badly injured woman on SE Powell
A driver is being sought after allegedly hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian in Southeast Portland Wednesday night.
kptv.com
Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking Wednesday morning. At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. According to police, a person had their car stolen at gunpoint.
Man grazed during drive-by shooting in SE Portland: Officials
A man was injured Tuesday morning after authorities said he was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in Southeast Portland.
kptv.com
Firefighter falls through floor during house fire in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A firefighter is doing okay after he fell through the floor of a northeast Portland home while battling a fire Wednesday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 4800 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home and then found an active fire when they entered the home.
KGW
Top 5 Portland holiday light displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
kptv.com
Anarchist member arrested for disorderly conduct on election night
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An anarchist member was arrested on election night after trying to block a street near an election event, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Jarrid Bailey Huber, age 23, and his associates were allegedly preparing for a direct-action event and pushed multiple large...
KATU.com
Three arrested in Southwest Portland for disorderly conduct, no damage reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested three people who they say “were being encouraged to engage in property destruction.”. Police say about 7 p.m., on November 8, a member of the directed patrol came across signs that were pulled into Southwest Park Avenue to block traffic. As...
KGW
