Voters support city, Corpus Christi ISD bonds, oppose some school measures

Voters supported the city of Corpus Christi's $125 million bond proposals, funding improvements for streets, parks and public safety, and showed mixed support for bonds from area school districts, according to complete, unofficial returns.

Voters approved Corpus Christi ISD's bond measure by a slim majority but opposed Gregory-Portland ISD's and Tuloso-Midway ISD's bond proposals.

Voters also opposed a property tax rate increase in Flour Bluff ISD and a measure to determine whether Robstown ISD should be included in the Del Mar College tax district.

City bond proposals — streets, parks, safety and more

Complete, unofficial returns show that Corpus Christi voters supported bond proposals.

The city of Corpus Christi put four proposals to voters totaling $125 million. The funds will support a wide range of goals in transportation, recreation and safety, with the majority of dollars earmarked for road projects.

Proposition A called for $92.5 million for road projects, including $20 million for reconstruction of Yorktown Boulevard between Rodd Field Road and Oso Bridge. Other smaller reconstruction projects across town are also covered.

A majority of voters, 66.88% of 74,450 votes, supported Proposition A.

Proposition B is focused on parks and recreation, with $20 million dedicated to designing a new North Beach Eco Park, constructing a new swimming pool at Bill Witt Park, expansions and improvements at Labonte Park, Cole Park, St. Denis Park and Greenwood Sports Complex and design of a Oso Golf Center club house.

Of 74,195 votes, 61.63% were in favor of Proposition B.

The proposition also includes preliminary design to convert a damaged railroad crossing to an accessible 0.67-mile hike and bike trail with fishing and kayak launching access.

Proposition C, at $10 million, covers land acquisition and design costs for police substations and fire station replacements, as well as improvements at the Fire Department Resource Center.

A large majority, 74.13% of 74,671 votes cast, were in support of Proposition C.

Proposition D will cover renovations to La Retama Central Library for $2.5 million. About 59% of 73,947 voters supported Proposition D.

More information about each project can be found online at www.cctexas.com .

Corpus Christi ISD

The complete, unofficial voting returns showed a close race for the Corpus Christi ISD bond proposition. Of the 53,122 votes cast, 51.41% were in favor of the proposition.

Corpus Christi ISD sought approval to borrow $220 million without increasing the debt tax rate. The focus of the projects is primarily on improving middle school facilities, but it includes projects across the district.

The district hopes to replace Hamlin Middle School for $82 million and to build a new middle school in southeast Corpus Christi for $84 million.

Hamlin Middle School is 68 years old and currently features an open-wing design, which the district plans to replace with a single-building design to improve safety and security.

The district also plans to renovate Allen Elementary School, add a second gym to both Adkins and Driscoll middle schools and complete playground and marquee upgrades across the district.

Over the past 14 years, voters have supported bond projects five times.

"We are just so excited and thankful and appreciative of our voters," Superintendent Roland Hernandez said. "It just continues to show, just as in our previous bond elections, how supportive our community is of our schools and public education in general."

Gregory-Portland ISD

Complete, unofficial returns showed opposition to Gregory-Portland ISD's bond proposals.

Gregory-Portland ISD proposed more than $242 million for new and renovated facilities, at no tax rate increase.

Proposition A included a slew of academic facility improvements, including nearly $45 million to rebuild T.M. Clark Elementary School and millions more for a family resource center, cafeteria additions at Gregory-Portland High School and Stephen F. Austin Elementary school, new turf fields, security updates and other additions. In complete, unofficial returns, a slight majority of voters, 51.6%, opposed the proposition.

Proposition B would focus over $43.3 million on a multipurpose center and field house. A majority of voters, 55.3%, opposed the proposition, according to unofficial complete vote counts.

Proposition C included over $53.5 million for a new visual and performing arts center, including a band hall. A slight majority of voters, 51.2%, opposed the proposition, according to unofficial complete counts.

In a news release Tuesday night, Superintendent Michelle Cavazos expressed gratitude for voters and disappointment at the final results. She said the school district eventually will not be able to offer bonds with no increase to the total tax rate.

“We are in a unique period of time, financially, for G-PISD," Cavazos said. "Our financial situation will inevitably change, as we’ve seen happen in countless other districts across the state, and our window of opportunity to have industry fund 89 percent of school bonds will close for us. It’s important for our community to understand that reality.”

Board of trustees president Tim Flinn said he was "perplexed" by the results and that this year's bond election would not be the district's last.

"We can’t afford not to plan for the future of our children,” he said in the news release.

Tuloso-Midway ISD

A majority of voters, 57.88% of 3,428 votes, opposed Tuloso-Midway ISD's bond proposal.

Tuloso-Midway's first bond initiative in years asked voters to consider $98.5 million for maintenance; the construction of an early childhood center; band, choir and music programs; and security upgrades across the district.

This included a slight tax rate increase of 5.3 cents over the course of three years.

Flour Bluff ISD tax rate

The Flour Bluff ISD tax election was opposed by 64.76% of voters with 10,246 total votes cast, according to complete, unofficial returns.

Flour Bluff ISD sought voter approval to adjust the tax rate to $0.9986 from $1.0063.

Though the proposed rate for 2023 is lower than the 2022 rate, the district was required to seek voter approval to set a rate higher than $0.9286.

Increases in property values, which jumped by 13% in Flour Bluff ISD this year, result in lower amounts of state funding for the district. The state also mandates that districts reduce maintenance and operations tax rates in response to property value growth.

The new rate would have added $3.4 million to the budget, which would have gone toward teacher and staff pay raises and other academic and safety initiatives.

Robstown ISD for Del Mar College

A majority of voters denied the annexation of Robstown ISD into the Del Mar College taxing district, according to unofficial complete returns. Of 2,851 votes recorded, 62.33% were in opposition to the proposition.

This spring, residents of Robstown submitted a petition to Del Mar College calling for an expansion of the college's tax district to include Robstown ISD.

The college's service area already includes Robstown ISD, but it has not supported the college through taxes in the past. Inside the tax district, residents of the area pay $50 less per credit hour and the college offers more in-depth services.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Voters support city, Corpus Christi ISD bonds, oppose some school measures