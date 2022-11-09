ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey Weinstein accuser describes the Hollywood mogul's 'chopped off' genitalia in graphic testimony — a recurring tactic the prosecution says will prove the accusers saw him naked

By Lauren Frias,Azmi Haroun
 2 days ago

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York.

Associated Press/John Minchillo

  • In court Monday, an accuser testified about the alleged sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein.
  • She described Weinstein's genitalia in graphic detail, saying "something wasn't right about it."
  • Asking about his appearance has been a tactic used by prosecutors to prove accusers saw him naked.

A woman described disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's "disgusting" genitalia in graphic testimony Monday as she detailed a sexual assault at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013.

Content note: This article contains graphic descriptions of genitalia.

The accuser, known as Jane Doe 2, described Weinstein's penis in detail, saying it "looked like it had been chopped off and sewn back on, like something wasn't right about it," per a report by Law & Crime .

Weinstein is on trial in Los Angeles , facing 11 counts of sexual assault stemming from allegations by five different women , one of whom was Jane Doe 2, who accused him of sexually assaulting them between 2004 to 2013. He is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after he was convicted of sexual assault and rape.

The specific appearance of Weinstein's genitalia, including his penis and inner thigh area where his testicles were surgically inserted to treat a bacterial infection known as Fournier gangrene, has been a recurring tactic used by Los Angeles County and New York prosecutors to prove the accusers saw him naked. Weinstein's lawyers agreed with requests from prosecutors to submit 30 photos of Weinstein's body as evidence.

Since opening arguments, Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson has made clear that Weinstein's genitalia will be discussed as victims would describe "unique things about his body."

"Because of an infection, his testicles were actually taken from his scrotum and put into his inner thighs," Thompson said in late October, referring to Weinstein's 1999 surgery. "None of the Jane Does will describe his anatomy perfectly, but most of them will be able to describe these abnormalities that they observed during the assaults."

Weinstein's lawyers have grilled the memories of the accusers – in particular Jane Doe 1 so far – claiming her recollections about his genitalia were inconsistent between statements made in the trial, in front of a grand jury and in a 2017 LAPD interview.

Weinstein attorney Alan Jackson asked Jane Doe 1 if she had "changed her story," citing Weinstein's surgery and her comments to the LAPD that he forced her to give him oral sex.

"I described that he had a problem, that it wasn't the testicles but it was a part of him," Jane Doe 1 told the court in early November, adding that his testicles were "in his skin."

Jane Doe 2 offered similar testimony in court this week.

"I didn't really see a full sack. I literally just saw a penis. I wasn't trying to look at it, but it was something I hadn't seen before," Jane Doe 2 testified in court on Monday, per Law & Crime, noting also that she saw Weinstein had "rolls and he was really hairy and there was moles on his body."

In her testimony that began on Friday and continued into Monday, Jane Doe 2 described in harrowing detail the 2013 encounter she had with Weinstein.

Jane Doe 2, who was then 23 years old and had just moved to the Venice Beach area to pursue a career in entertainment, met with one of Weinstein's executive assistants, Claudia Salinas, who texted her "out of the blue" that she would bring Jane Doe 2's script to the movie mogul, she testified Tuesday.

She went on to say in her testimony that Salinas brought up to his room at the Maybourne, then known as the Montage, because Weinstein was getting ready to present an award to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. She said she was led into Weinstein's bathroom and left alone when he started the shower and took off his clothes.

"I had never seen someone that big naked so I just couldn't fathom what was even happening to me right now," she said in court as tears started to well up in her eyes, per a report by The Wrap . "I actually laughed nervously and thought 'No, no, no.'"

"He was just talking about the business and other actresses. And saying, 'This is what they do. This is how I know you can act,'" she continued.

Jane Doe 2 testified that she attempted to leave the bathroom when Weinstein blocked the entryway, saying he told her they were "just gonna talk" and "was just going on about movie stuff, acting, rambling on" before he "started touching" her.

She said he unzipped her dress and pulled it down to her hips, adding that he was groping her and "jerking off, like squinting at me, not looking at me. Holding me there and talking to me."

Jane Doe 2 testified that the encounter continued for several minutes before Weinstein ejaculated on a towel and left the bathroom, after which she said she pulled up her dress and left the bathroom.

"I was in so much shock, I was wondering how I was going to leave, and if they were going to let me leave," she said. "I just wanted to get out of there as soon as possible."

The woman said, following the incident, she went to her car and cried, saying she did not immediately report the incident to police because "this guy is so powerful, I didn't know what to do."

"I was scared at that point that he might have an in with the cops or was corrupt like that," she said. "I knew he had a lot of power I was really scared."

A lawyer for Salinas denied her involvement in the sexual assault allegation, saying in a statement to The Wrap : "Ms. Salinas has previously testified credibly and under oath regarding this matter in New York. This allegation by Jane Doe 2 is false; her narrative never happened. I am sure her credibility will be called into question."

A representative for Salinas did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Jane Doe 2 said, out of fear of retaliation, she agreed to meet with Salinas and another Weinstein assistant Barbara Schneeweiss the day after the alleged assault to talk about "job offers they wanted to give" her, per Law & Crime .

"I was scared to not go to the meeting that they set up, of fear of retaliation, that they would call my agency and say 'Drop her,'" she said. "I didn't know if not going would be worse, so I went because I was scared. I thought he was going to be there and I could have maybe told him off. I didn't know if it was best to not go."

The woman said Schneeweiss asked her to send headshots but never did: "I didn't want to work with her because of what they did to me."

