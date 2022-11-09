Stabbing Suspect Nabbed By Police In Fairfax County

A man who used a machete to injure two people has been arrested, authorities in Fairfax County said.

Police were called to the Patient First Primary and Urgent Care on Fairfax Boulevard around 1:35 p.m. on Oct. 29 on a report of a malicious wounding.

Responding officers learned that two people had "assaulted two acquaintances with machetes," leaving them with head and hand injuries, police said.

Both victims sustained were taken to Fairfax Hospital, where they were expected to survive.

An ensuing investigation identified one of the suspects as Raul Fernando Morales Chiguela, 39, of Fairfax.

He was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of malicious wounding by mob.

He was remanded to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and was being held without bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Pittman at (703) 385-7907.