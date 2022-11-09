Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, falsely claimed on a Fox Business Netowrk programme Monday that fellow Republican Lee Zeldin had been stabbed at a campaign event. Mr Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York, was not stabbed. Ms Lake may have been misrepresenting an event that happened in July, when a would-be assailant rushed the stage at an event Mr Zeldin while brandishing a keychain ring with several sharp edges. The person was tackled to the ground and Mr Zeldin was unharmed. But on Maria Bartiromo’s show on Monday, Ms Lake told a...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO