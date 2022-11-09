Read full article on original website
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan says he'd 'probably' be a 'royal pain in the ass' in the Senate, doesn't commit to supporting Sen. Chuck Schumer as caucus leader
Rep. Tim Ryan said he'd "probably" be a "royal pain in the ass" if elected to the Senate next month. Ryan made the comment during an interview with Politico, where he remarked on his tight Senate race. The lawmaker also told Politico that he was unsure if he'd back Chuck...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
Lee Zeldin surge in New York governor race prompts Democrats to create Hochul super PAC
Democrats, fearful of a major upset in New York’s gubernatorial race, have created a super PAC to help incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of the Empire State, has sounded increasingly bullish in recent days of his midterm chances as polls show him gaining ground on Hochul.
Republicans' New York upset may have been 'Pyrrhic victory,' Pelosi says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler's victory over incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was potentially "Pyrrhic" in nature. "Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney has been an outstanding leader of the (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee). It is a credit to his vision, his...
New York Election Results for Governor Made History
When Kathy Hochul stepped into the governor role approximately 14 months ago, everyone seemed to have a critique. One of the most common lines was: “New York did not elect you. You just got lucky.”. After 14 months of serving as the Governor of New York, Hochul was able...
NY-21 Congressional Race: Rep. Elise Stefanik shares priorities
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the 2022 election only days away, candidates running for New York’s 21st Congressional District are making their final push. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, one of the top Republicans in the House of Representatives, is running for reelection for the fifth time, facing Democrat Matt Castelli.
Biden will be in 'desperate circumstances' if GOP wins one or both chambers of Congress: Politico chief
Politico founding editor John F. Harris said that President Biden will have to navigate "desperate circumstances" if the GOP is victorious in Tuesday's midterms.
AP: Hochul Wins NY Governor’s Race, Zeldin Yet To Concede
As of early morning on November 9th, the Associated Press has called the 2022 New York governor’s race in favor of Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul over Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. This will be Hochul’s first full term as governor, after replacing Andrew Cuomo in the wake of his resignation from the office.
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
Rubio calls for delay in Senate GOP leadership elections, in apparent swipe at McConnell
Sen. Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republicans to delay their leadership elections, as more members of the party's conference in the Senate appear to be bucking Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. "The Senate GOP leadership vote next week should be postponed," Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted Friday. "First we need to make...
Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see
After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
Democrat supporter of Lee Zeldin says GOP must move on from Trump after midterm election results
A Democratic supporter of Lee Zeldin said it is time for the GOP to "move on" from former President Trump following a disappointing night for Republicans in the midterm elections, which included Zeldin's loss in the New York gubernatorial race. Dov Hikind joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss why...
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Kari Lake falsely claims Lee Zeldin was stabbed during appearance in New York
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, falsely claimed on a Fox Business Netowrk programme Monday that fellow Republican Lee Zeldin had been stabbed at a campaign event. Mr Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York, was not stabbed. Ms Lake may have been misrepresenting an event that happened in July, when a would-be assailant rushed the stage at an event Mr Zeldin while brandishing a keychain ring with several sharp edges. The person was tackled to the ground and Mr Zeldin was unharmed. But on Maria Bartiromo’s show on Monday, Ms Lake told a...
Schumer ‘feeling good’ as Democrats have chance to keep Senate majority
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters at the Capitol Wednesday morning that he is “feeling good” after Democrats won retiring Sen. Pat Toomey’s (R) seat in Pennsylvania, giving them a better chance of keeping their Senate majority. Schumer kept his remarks brief and stopped well...
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, leader of the House Democrats' campaign arm, conceded to a New York Republican in a shocking upset
"Last night, House Democrats stood our ground," Maloney said bragging about Democrats' overall showing before conceding that he himself fell short.
Business Insider
Trump challengers should be 'ready for war' as he is expected to 'come out swinging' in anticipated 2024 announcement, adviser says
"I'm sure there will be challengers" to Trump, an adviser told the Daily Beast. "They better show up ready for war, because nothing is off the table."
Maloney Loses NY House Seat in One Bright Spot for GOP
It was a good night for Democrats, but for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the DCCC lost its most important race: his own. Maloney, the New York Democrat charged with leading the House Democrats’ re-election efforts, lost his seat in an upset on Tuesday night. He called his Republican opponent, Mike Lawler, Wednesday morning to concede.
