Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
James Craig, Matt DePerno could run for Michigan Republican Party chair
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and attorney general candidate Matt DePerno are considering launching campaigns to be the Michigan Republican Party's next chairman as a fight begins to unfold over who will lead the GOP after historic losses in Tuesday's election. Craig, who ran for governor...
Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?
After right-to-work passed in 2012, union membership fell dramatically in Michigan hitting a new low last year of 13.3%.
FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
Detroit News
Michigan GOP memo blames Tudor Dixon's performance for lost majorities
Lansing — A Thursday memo from Paul Cordes, the chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party, blamed the party's historic midterm election losses on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's performance and an internal power struggle. On Tuesday, Michigan Democrats won majorities in the Michigan Legislature for the first...
bridgemi.com
Michigan blue wave foils GOP plans to enact voter ID, school choice this year
LANSING — A Republican petition to tighten election rules is effectively dead, and another to create a voucher-like scholarship program faces a dim future after Michiganders on Tuesday chose to add voting rights to the state constitution and gave Democrats complete control in Lansing next year. Organizers had hoped...
wdet.org
Democrats carried younger voters and capitalized on abortion restriction fears
In Michigan, political majorities favored Democrats in ways that were not anticipated. High prices and historically bad years for the party in power during the midterms were thought to hurt them — but that didn’t seem to happen. Democrats won the attorney general, secretary of state and governor’s...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
Tudor Dixon fights back after MI GOP memo blames her for Republican losses
(WXYZ) — Michigan GOB Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon is fighting back after an internal memo from the state's Republican Party blamed losses in the Midterm Election on her performance. The memo, from MI GOP Chief of Staff Paul Cordes on Thursday, was tweeted out by Dixon. She said the...
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Republican John James appears to win race for Michigan 10th US House district by 1,600 votes
Republican John James has won election to Michigan’s 10th district in Macomb County, defeating Democrat Carl Marlinga in a hotly contested race, with 100% of precincts reporting. MI U.S. House District 10 (James vs. Marlinga) Candidate. Votes. %. John James(R) 159,20349%. Carl Marlinga(D) 157,60248%. 100% of Precincts Reporting. (301...
Election results cause turmoil within Michigan GOP
MICHIGAN, USA — After Tuesday's midterm election, Democrats have control of all three branches of state government for the first time in 40 years—and this may be what’s causing some tension within the Michigan Republican Party. Tudor Dixon, who challenged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the gubernatorial seat,...
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Leadership changes coming in Lansing after Democrats flip Michigan House, Senate
DETROIT – While everyone was consumed with watching the results of the top-of-the-ticket races Tuesday night, the real change was happening farther down the ballot as Michigan Democrats seized power in both legislative chambers. To put that into perspective, the last time the Democrats had control of the Michigan...
Dem mayor sued after interrupting citizens, talking over constituents in city council meeting
A rights advocacy group has announced a lawsuit against Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens and the city of Eastpointe for allegedly denying the First Amendment rights of residents.
Michigan Republican Party blames election losses on Tudor Dixon, Trump
Less than 48 hours after polls closed and Democrats emerged from the midterm election poised to take control of every branch of state government, the Michigan Republican Party released a scathing memo blaming their electoral failures largely on Tudor Dixon, her campaign and former president Donald Trump. There’s a forest...
Michigan 2022 election results: State House districts 1-55
Below are live race results for Michigan’s state House, districts 1-55, in the 2022 general election. A link to results for districts 56-110 follows. State House (56-110) | Gov., AG, SOS, ballots | U.S. House. STATE RACES. LOCAL RACES.
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 election results: Michigan US Rep. Rashida Tlaib wins re-election in newly-drawn 12th congressional district
Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has won re-election in the state’s newly-drawn 12th congressional district, defeating Republican opponent Steven Elliot. The race for U.S. rep in Michigan’s 12th congressional district was called in favor of Democratic incumbent Rep. Tlaib, who defeated GOP opponent Elliot. Tlaib has served as a U.S. Michigan rep. in the state’s 13th congressional district since 2019, but has shifted to the 12th district due to redistricting.
thelivingstonpost.com
Is Livingston County becoming more Democratic?
Is the Livingston County GOP's stranglehold on local politics starting to break? Recent election numbers seem to suggest so. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a subscriber to read this and other premium content on our site.
wtvbam.com
Branch County shows it is not Whitmer Country, Dixon wins Branch by nearly 2-1 margin
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson were re-elected on Tuesday but they were beaten soundly in the Branch County balloting. Republican challenger Tudor Dixon defeated Whitmer 10.131 to 5,674. Benson lost in Branch County to Republican challenger...
Comments / 5