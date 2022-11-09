ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MetroTimes

This Mid-century Ann Arbor home is a time capsule

This house could be one of the best preserved examples of Mid-century modern architecture in southeast Michigan. It was designed by noted architect Ted Smith, and according to its listing, it has been meticulously maintained by its owner for the past 62 years, including an original kitchen. The 1,611-square-foot home, located at 900 Pine Tree Dr., Ann Arbor, has three beds, two baths, and a wide open living spaces with gorgeous floor-to-ceiling views. It’s listed by Nancy Bishop at Realtor.com and has an asking price of $395,000.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Smart Solutions: Couple decks out house for Northville Holiday Home Tour

There will be plenty of inspiration at the 2022 Northville Holiday Home Tour on Nov. 18 and 19 featuring five privately owned homes filled with seasonal decorations. “It’s really exciting having the tour after a two-year hiatus,” says Diana Wallace, executive director of the Northville Community Foundation and Maybury Farm and a committee member for the tour. “We did it virtually last year, but people really want to see the homes in person. People are ready to go out and get back into the holiday spirit.”
NORTHVILLE, MI
metrodetroitmommy.com

2022 Detroit Urban Craft Fair: Amazing Maker-Driven Holiday Fair

Are you looking for a new holiday tradition? Maybe the perfect shopping tradition for your family? When it comes to holiday shopping events in Metro Detroit, only one has become a tried and true tradition for those looking to support local artists and makers. Handmade Detroit established the Detroit Urban Craft Fair in 2005 and it remains the premiere maker-driven holiday market in the city 17 years later.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Novi Pet Expo set for this weekend

NOVI — The 17th annual Novi Pet Expo, presented by Pet Supplies Plus, will be held Nov. 11-13 at the Suburban Collection Showplace. The 2022 Novi Pet Expo will feature new attractions and training workshops with Sara Carson from “America’s Got Talent.” A special feature stage, wiener dog races and national traveling acts will be among the new features and attractions.
NOVI, MI
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Howell Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Howell gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Columbia Sportswear, Under Armour and Levi’s– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
HOWELL, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

8 places to eat walking distance from the Monroe Street Midway

Opening today, the winter Monroe Street Midway in downtown Detroit has transformed into a Winter Wonderland. There are rides, games, snacks, and more. I thought I would give you a sneak peek at where you can go out to eat before or after enjoying all the festivities. Keep in mind Cadillac Square with its pop-up shops, and Campus Martius with its giant Christmas tree and ice skating rink will be just a short walk away too. There is a lot of fun to be had in downtown Detroit this holiday season!
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This Detroit ‘castle’ is for sale – let’s take a look

Sometimes when we see historic Detroit homes for sale, a lot of the home's character has been replaced with white or gray paint and subway tile. That's not the case in this Indian Village home located at 1089 Iroquois St. The home was designed by architect Louis Kamper, who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower, and Broderick Tower. The seven-bedroom house has four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a three bedroom carriage house.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get a view beneath the surface of a pond at this Metropark

When it comes to Metroparks, you probably know of all the big ones - Kensington Metropark in Milford, Stony Creek in Shelby Township, or Lower Huron in Belleville. Well, one park that doesn’t get much attention is Indian Springs Metropark in White Lake, and it has one of the coolest views around!
BELLEVILLE, MI
dbusiness.com

Metro Detroit Home Sales Take Largest Hit Since May 2020

Home sales across southeast Michigan took the largest year-over-year hit in October since May 2020, falling 28.3 percent, according to the regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy. Last month’s sales fell from 4,149 units to 2,973 unit year-over-year, and dropping from 3,431 from September 2022.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Co-owner of well-known Miller’s Bar in Dearborn died on Thursday

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dennis Miller, the co-owner of Miller’s Bar in Dearborn, died on Thursday. The bar, known for its award-winning burgers, announced the death of its co-owner on Facebook Friday morning. “We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff...
DEARBORN, MI

