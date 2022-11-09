Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
fox2detroit.com
Eastern Market Holiday Markets return soon to get you ready for the season
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Seven Holiday Markets at Detroit's Eastern Market are scheduled to make sure you're ready for the season. The first market is Nov. 20. Most markets will be on Sundays except for the Thanksgiving food shopping event Nov. 22 and the last minute gift and food market on Christmas Eve.
MetroTimes
This Mid-century Ann Arbor home is a time capsule
This house could be one of the best preserved examples of Mid-century modern architecture in southeast Michigan. It was designed by noted architect Ted Smith, and according to its listing, it has been meticulously maintained by its owner for the past 62 years, including an original kitchen. The 1,611-square-foot home, located at 900 Pine Tree Dr., Ann Arbor, has three beds, two baths, and a wide open living spaces with gorgeous floor-to-ceiling views. It’s listed by Nancy Bishop at Realtor.com and has an asking price of $395,000.
Ann Arbor brewery hopes new location will bring creative flair to area
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- An Ann Arbor brewing company is set to pass another hurdle this week as it continues to pursue opening a new campus. Mothfire Brewing Co., currently at 2290 S. Industrial Highway, has plans to move to a new location at 713 W. Ellsworth Road in Pittsfield Township.
Pop on Main Street bringing a downtown shopping extravaganza to Milan
MILAN, MI -- Pop on down and support local businesses at an upcoming Milan event. Pop on Main Street will bring special deals, promotions, artisans, vendors, food trucks and more to downtown Milan from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Milan Main Street started the event six years...
Detroit News
Smart Solutions: Couple decks out house for Northville Holiday Home Tour
There will be plenty of inspiration at the 2022 Northville Holiday Home Tour on Nov. 18 and 19 featuring five privately owned homes filled with seasonal decorations. “It’s really exciting having the tour after a two-year hiatus,” says Diana Wallace, executive director of the Northville Community Foundation and Maybury Farm and a committee member for the tour. “We did it virtually last year, but people really want to see the homes in person. People are ready to go out and get back into the holiday spirit.”
HometownLife.com
Lights, Santa, Action: Six merry November events to jump start your holiday spirit
Why wait until December to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year?. There are plenty of area holiday happenings in November to kick off a joyous season. We picked a few for you to check out that look particularly merry. Wayne County Lightfest. More than 100,000 lights and 50...
metrodetroitmommy.com
2022 Detroit Urban Craft Fair: Amazing Maker-Driven Holiday Fair
Are you looking for a new holiday tradition? Maybe the perfect shopping tradition for your family? When it comes to holiday shopping events in Metro Detroit, only one has become a tried and true tradition for those looking to support local artists and makers. Handmade Detroit established the Detroit Urban Craft Fair in 2005 and it remains the premiere maker-driven holiday market in the city 17 years later.
Metro Detroit restaurants dealing with nationwide lettuce shortage, price spike
A nationwide lettuce shortage has caused the price to soar. You may have noticed at the grocery store. Metro Detroit restaurants report feeling the pinch.
candgnews.com
Novi Pet Expo set for this weekend
NOVI — The 17th annual Novi Pet Expo, presented by Pet Supplies Plus, will be held Nov. 11-13 at the Suburban Collection Showplace. The 2022 Novi Pet Expo will feature new attractions and training workshops with Sara Carson from “America’s Got Talent.” A special feature stage, wiener dog races and national traveling acts will be among the new features and attractions.
Tanger Outlets Howell Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Howell gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Columbia Sportswear, Under Armour and Levi’s– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
ClickOnDetroit.com
8 places to eat walking distance from the Monroe Street Midway
Opening today, the winter Monroe Street Midway in downtown Detroit has transformed into a Winter Wonderland. There are rides, games, snacks, and more. I thought I would give you a sneak peek at where you can go out to eat before or after enjoying all the festivities. Keep in mind Cadillac Square with its pop-up shops, and Campus Martius with its giant Christmas tree and ice skating rink will be just a short walk away too. There is a lot of fun to be had in downtown Detroit this holiday season!
MetroTimes
This Detroit ‘castle’ is for sale – let’s take a look
Sometimes when we see historic Detroit homes for sale, a lot of the home's character has been replaced with white or gray paint and subway tile. That's not the case in this Indian Village home located at 1089 Iroquois St. The home was designed by architect Louis Kamper, who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower, and Broderick Tower. The seven-bedroom house has four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a three bedroom carriage house.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit church to remember sailors lost on the Great Lakes -- more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Mariners’ Church to remember sailors lost on the Great Lakes during ceremony along Detroit River. Sailors who lost their lives in shipwrecks on the...
Oh snap: Ann Arbor detective helps snapping turtle cross the road
ANN ARBOR, MI – A large and incredibly slow snapping turtle is happily living its best turtle life today after an Ann Arbor police detective spotted the wayward beast crossing a road and decided to stop and give it a hand. Well actually two hands to be specific. While...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get a view beneath the surface of a pond at this Metropark
When it comes to Metroparks, you probably know of all the big ones - Kensington Metropark in Milford, Stony Creek in Shelby Township, or Lower Huron in Belleville. Well, one park that doesn’t get much attention is Indian Springs Metropark in White Lake, and it has one of the coolest views around!
dbusiness.com
Metro Detroit Home Sales Take Largest Hit Since May 2020
Home sales across southeast Michigan took the largest year-over-year hit in October since May 2020, falling 28.3 percent, according to the regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy. Last month’s sales fell from 4,149 units to 2,973 unit year-over-year, and dropping from 3,431 from September 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
The ‘queen of couponing’ has some tips to save you money on groceries as prices rise
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – The price of everything seems to be going up, and that includes groceries. For some, soaring prices may cause you to scale back the big traditional Thanksgiving Day feast. So how can you save?. The turkey, the potatoes, the pies, and all the fixing of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Co-owner of well-known Miller’s Bar in Dearborn died on Thursday
DEARBORN, Mich. – Dennis Miller, the co-owner of Miller’s Bar in Dearborn, died on Thursday. The bar, known for its award-winning burgers, announced the death of its co-owner on Facebook Friday morning. “We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff...
