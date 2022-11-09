VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The candidate who was left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts says he will not contest the election results. On Tuesday, we told you that the Independent candidate for Indiana House District 45, Cody Alsman, did not appear on the ballots in Linton, Prairie Creek and Prairieton townships.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO