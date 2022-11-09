ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

vincennespbs.org

Clerk recaps Election Day

Election day is over and we’re getting a closer look at how the process went in Knox County. First City News spoke with Knox County Clerk David Shelton. He declared voter turnout a major success with nearly 47 percent of the county’s registered voters casting their ballots. This...
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results

The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Independent candidate left off Vigo ballot won’t contest results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Representatives with the Vigo County Board of Elections confirmed reports that Cody Alsman, an independent candidate, was left off the ballot in the race for 45th State Representative. Alsman is facing incumbent Bruce Borders in the race. This impacts three precincts in Southern Vigo County: Linton, Prairie Creek, and Prairieton. The […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Election 2022: Plasse wins re-election as Vigo Sheriff

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a long election day for Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse as he was up early in the morning moving inmates into the county’s new jail. By the evening he was at the Fraternal Order of Police building celebrating his re-election as the Vigo County Sheriff. Plasse expressed gratitude […]
wbiw.com

Greg Day voted in as the next Sheriff of Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY – As the last ballots were cast, and the crowds began to die down, Greg Day, along with members of the Lawrence County Republican Party, made his way to Court Room Sports Grill to wait for election results. After campaigning endlessly for what felt like a decade,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County

The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Bench dedicated to Vincennes Veterans

Today is Veteran’s Day, a day to honor all military veterans from every branch of service who have served, are serving, and are living or deceased. The Vincennes City Council’s Veterans Recognition Committee did something special to honor all Veterans in Vincennes. A bench with the words “To...
VINCENNES, IN
Effingham Radio

2022 Wayne County Election Results

TERRI BRYANT (R) 6677. RETAIN ILLINOIS FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT SEATS. ILLINOIS FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT WHARTON’S SEAT-OVERSTREET VACANCY. Illinois Amendment 1, Right to Collective Bargaining Measure. YES 1814. NO 5254. CONGRESS. 12TH CONGRESSIONAL REPRESENTATIVE. HOMER “CHIP” MARKEL (D) 963. MIKE BOST (R) 6302. US SENATE ILLINOIS.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/11)

Daelean Skaggs, 38, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Alice Flax, 36, of Washington, was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Christopher Stone, 31, of Shoals, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

INDOT addresses a busy Vincennes intersection

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Reduced Conflict Intersection is expected to reduce the number of serious crashes at US-41 northbound and Elkhorn Rd. in Vincennes. INDOT Southwest held an open house Thursday to educate drivers on what to expect from the incoming changes. This will be what is referred to as a Median U-Turn. […]
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Mental Health America of Knox County receives Knox Gives donation

The Knox Gives Program has given its monthly contribution to Mental Health America of Knox County. The organization works to promote mental health and treat prevent mental illness by raising standards of care for those affected and dispelling the stigma attached to mental illness. The Knox Give Program has donated...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

It’s Veteran’s Day

Today is Veteran’s Day, a day to honor all military veterans from every branch of service who have served, are serving and those who are living or deceased. The Indiana Military Museum is offering free admission to vets today from 10 to 4 in appreciation for their service. Vincennes...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.

ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
ALBION, IL
wevv.com

Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana

Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

