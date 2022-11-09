Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Clerk recaps Election Day
Election day is over and we’re getting a closer look at how the process went in Knox County. First City News spoke with Knox County Clerk David Shelton. He declared voter turnout a major success with nearly 47 percent of the county’s registered voters casting their ballots. This...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results
The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
WTHI
Two Vigo County council races finish with razor-thin margins, 3 of 4 candidates stay silent
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council races in districts two and three were decided by a razor-thin margin. In District 2, the race was decided by just over 200 votes. Republican incumbent Brenda Wilson lost to Nancy Alssup, her Democratic challenger. Allsup didn't want to go on...
Update: Independent candidate left off Vigo ballot won’t contest results
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Representatives with the Vigo County Board of Elections confirmed reports that Cody Alsman, an independent candidate, was left off the ballot in the race for 45th State Representative. Alsman is facing incumbent Bruce Borders in the race. This impacts three precincts in Southern Vigo County: Linton, Prairie Creek, and Prairieton. The […]
Election 2022: Plasse wins re-election as Vigo Sheriff
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a long election day for Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse as he was up early in the morning moving inmates into the county’s new jail. By the evening he was at the Fraternal Order of Police building celebrating his re-election as the Vigo County Sheriff. Plasse expressed gratitude […]
wbiw.com
Greg Day voted in as the next Sheriff of Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY – As the last ballots were cast, and the crowds began to die down, Greg Day, along with members of the Lawrence County Republican Party, made his way to Court Room Sports Grill to wait for election results. After campaigning endlessly for what felt like a decade,...
wevv.com
Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County
The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
14news.com
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
The race for Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff continues as voters head to polls. Kentucky’s U.S. Senate candidates make last efforts before Election Day.
WTHI
The candidate incorrectly left off of the ballot in three Vigo Co. precincts won't contest the election
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The candidate who was left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts says he will not contest the election results. On Tuesday, we told you that the Independent candidate for Indiana House District 45, Cody Alsman, did not appear on the ballots in Linton, Prairie Creek and Prairieton townships.
Following General Election results in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Gibson County on this page. You can find more results in Indiana on our results page.
vincennespbs.org
Bench dedicated to Vincennes Veterans
Today is Veteran’s Day, a day to honor all military veterans from every branch of service who have served, are serving, and are living or deceased. The Vincennes City Council’s Veterans Recognition Committee did something special to honor all Veterans in Vincennes. A bench with the words “To...
WTHI
Candidate left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts - here's what both candidates said about the problem as the clerk is yet to respond
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local race is drawing attention because of this ballot issue. That race is for Indiana House District 45. Independent candidate Cody Alsman was not listed. That race is against Republican incumbent Bruce Borders. This is only the case in three precincts that are in...
Effingham Radio
2022 Wayne County Election Results
TERRI BRYANT (R) 6677. RETAIN ILLINOIS FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT SEATS. ILLINOIS FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT WHARTON’S SEAT-OVERSTREET VACANCY. Illinois Amendment 1, Right to Collective Bargaining Measure. YES 1814. NO 5254. CONGRESS. 12TH CONGRESSIONAL REPRESENTATIVE. HOMER “CHIP” MARKEL (D) 963. MIKE BOST (R) 6302. US SENATE ILLINOIS.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/11)
Daelean Skaggs, 38, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Alice Flax, 36, of Washington, was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Christopher Stone, 31, of Shoals, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of...
INDOT addresses a busy Vincennes intersection
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Reduced Conflict Intersection is expected to reduce the number of serious crashes at US-41 northbound and Elkhorn Rd. in Vincennes. INDOT Southwest held an open house Thursday to educate drivers on what to expect from the incoming changes. This will be what is referred to as a Median U-Turn. […]
vincennespbs.org
Mental Health America of Knox County receives Knox Gives donation
The Knox Gives Program has given its monthly contribution to Mental Health America of Knox County. The organization works to promote mental health and treat prevent mental illness by raising standards of care for those affected and dispelling the stigma attached to mental illness. The Knox Give Program has donated...
WTHI
Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
vincennespbs.org
It’s Veteran’s Day
Today is Veteran’s Day, a day to honor all military veterans from every branch of service who have served, are serving and those who are living or deceased. The Indiana Military Museum is offering free admission to vets today from 10 to 4 in appreciation for their service. Vincennes...
14news.com
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
wevv.com
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana
Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
