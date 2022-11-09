Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Maricopa County official blasts Kari Lake's 'offensive' questioning of vote count
Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates took a swipe at Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's "offensive" comments after she said votes should be counted faster. Gates was speaking Friday amid outrage over the pace at which Arizona was counting its midterm election ballots, which were held on Tuesday. “Quite frankly it’s...
Washington Examiner
How just 50,000 votes yet to be counted could decide who controls the Senate
More than 50,000 mail-in ballots still need to be counted in Nevada's most populous county, delaying election results for at least another day, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Friday. Of the 50,030 mail ballots, an estimated 15,900 will be sent for tabulation Friday. More than 12,000 were...
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Maricopa drop puts Kari Lake further behind in Arizona
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Washington Examiner
Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up
PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: New Arizona votes incoming; thousands of Maricopa ballots go in Box 3
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Washington Examiner
Republicans reeling after Democrats poised to sweep control in Michigan
(The Center Square) – Matt Maddock's Facebook timeline photo is of him speaking while standing next to Donald Trump. Maddock, a GOP state representative from Michigan whose wife, Meshawn Maddock, is the co-chair of the state Republican party, had posted numerous times on social media about the Nov. 8 midterms.
Washington Examiner
Colorado becomes second state to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
Colorado has voted to decriminalize the possession and use of some hallucinogenic plants and fungi, including "magic" mushrooms, becoming the second state to do so. The personal use, possession, growth, and transportation of certain plants and fungi in the state, including psilocybin, psilocyn, and ibogaine, which naturally have hallucinogenic effects when consumed, will be decriminalized for adults 21 and older.
Washington Examiner
South Dakota voter turnout not a factor in outcome, expert says
(The Center Square) - Just a little over half of South Dakota's voters turned out to cast their ballot to reelect Republican Gov. Kristi Noem for a second term but one expert believes that voter turnout had little to do with her win. Noem's victory over Democrat Jamie Smith and...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
Washington Examiner
How deep-blue New York became a GOP bright spot amid tough midterm results
If Republicans recapture the House, as is widely expected, they may have an unexpected group to thank: the voters of deep-blue New York. Even as Democrats' blue wall held sturdy, preventing the GOP from making inroads in several close contests across the country, Republican candidates in New York outperformed most prognostications, flipping or nearly flipping a handful of House seats and nearly capturing the governor's mansion.
Washington Examiner
Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois
Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities. Measure 114, which bans the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds, passed by a slim margin this week, and many law enforcement officials are not pleased. "I want...
Washington Examiner
Four states approve measures to prohibit slavery as punishment — but one rejects
Voters in four states approved ballot measures to prohibit slavery as a punishment for crimes in amendments to their state constitutions. , and Vermont constituents voted on measures that would curtail the use of prison labor. However, voters in Louisiana, who also faced a similar question on the ballot, rejected...
Washington Examiner
Hooked on a feeling: How John Fetterman won Pennsylvania
BRADDOCK, Pennsylvania — It didn’t matter to voters John Fetterman had exaggerated his claims of rebuilding the borough Braddock, held an innocent man at gunpoint for jogging while black, barely showed up for his current job as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, and has not been transparent about his heart health before or after his stroke. In the end, the York native won big in Pennsylvania on three things: the relationships he had built before his stroke in Republican areas of Pennsylvania, his smack talk against his opponent's carpetbagging, and Donald J. Trump.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Residents in Idaho have until Dec. 31 to apply to receive up to $600
The deadline to apply for an Idaho tax rebate totaling up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers is swiftly approaching. Those who are eligible have until Dec. 31 to file the 2020 and 2021 individual income taxes that are required to claim the rebate. Recipients can then expect to get the money in March 2023. Filers must have been full-year residents of Idaho in both 2020 and 2021 in order to qualify. Exact payments will vary based on the applicant's financial circumstances.
Washington Examiner
Washington schools using stimulus funds for Dolly Parton's free books program
(The Center Square) – At a Thursday afternoon press conference from Olympia, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal shared his office’s plans for expanding the state’s Imagination Library, eliminating out-of-pocket school supply costs for families, and enhancing the Transitional Kindergarten program. IMAGINATION LIBRARY. Reykdal touted...
Washington Examiner
Missing California teenager left home without shoes and hasn't been seen since
A missing California teenager left home without shoes on Thursday night and has not returned since, her family said. Trinity Backus, 16, was last seen wearing pajamas and a maroon robe without any shoes on, according to a Facebook post from her aunt, Ashley Bjorklund. Backus is described as 5...
Washington Examiner
Tax Rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania eligible to receive property tax rebate up to $650
People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is up. Eligible state residents approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive the one-time bonus rebates later this year. Residents who have already filed their 2021 claims do not have to do anything else to receive this rebate, while those who have not filed have until the end of 2022 to do so.
