ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

How just 50,000 votes yet to be counted could decide who controls the Senate

More than 50,000 mail-in ballots still need to be counted in Nevada's most populous county, delaying election results for at least another day, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Friday. Of the 50,030 mail ballots, an estimated 15,900 will be sent for tabulation Friday. More than 12,000 were...
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up

PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans reeling after Democrats poised to sweep control in Michigan

(The Center Square) – Matt Maddock's Facebook timeline photo is of him speaking while standing next to Donald Trump. Maddock, a GOP state representative from Michigan whose wife, Meshawn Maddock, is the co-chair of the state Republican party, had posted numerous times on social media about the Nov. 8 midterms.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Colorado becomes second state to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

Colorado has voted to decriminalize the possession and use of some hallucinogenic plants and fungi, including "magic" mushrooms, becoming the second state to do so. The personal use, possession, growth, and transportation of certain plants and fungi in the state, including psilocybin, psilocyn, and ibogaine, which naturally have hallucinogenic effects when consumed, will be decriminalized for adults 21 and older.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Washington Examiner

How deep-blue New York became a GOP bright spot amid tough midterm results

If Republicans recapture the House, as is widely expected, they may have an unexpected group to thank: the voters of deep-blue New York. Even as Democrats' blue wall held sturdy, preventing the GOP from making inroads in several close contests across the country, Republican candidates in New York outperformed most prognostications, flipping or nearly flipping a handful of House seats and nearly capturing the governor's mansion.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois

Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Hooked on a feeling: How John Fetterman won Pennsylvania

BRADDOCK, Pennsylvania — It didn’t matter to voters John Fetterman had exaggerated his claims of rebuilding the borough Braddock, held an innocent man at gunpoint for jogging while black, barely showed up for his current job as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, and has not been transparent about his heart health before or after his stroke. In the end, the York native won big in Pennsylvania on three things: the relationships he had built before his stroke in Republican areas of Pennsylvania, his smack talk against his opponent's carpetbagging, and Donald J. Trump.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Residents in Idaho have until Dec. 31 to apply to receive up to $600

The deadline to apply for an Idaho tax rebate totaling up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers is swiftly approaching. Those who are eligible have until Dec. 31 to file the 2020 and 2021 individual income taxes that are required to claim the rebate. Recipients can then expect to get the money in March 2023. Filers must have been full-year residents of Idaho in both 2020 and 2021 in order to qualify. Exact payments will vary based on the applicant's financial circumstances.
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

Washington schools using stimulus funds for Dolly Parton's free books program

(The Center Square) – At a Thursday afternoon press conference from Olympia, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal shared his office’s plans for expanding the state’s Imagination Library, eliminating out-of-pocket school supply costs for families, and enhancing the Transitional Kindergarten program. IMAGINATION LIBRARY. Reykdal touted...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax Rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania eligible to receive property tax rebate up to $650

People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is up. Eligible state residents approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive the one-time bonus rebates later this year. Residents who have already filed their 2021 claims do not have to do anything else to receive this rebate, while those who have not filed have until the end of 2022 to do so.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy