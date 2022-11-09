Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Cooper veto power still intact as NC GOP gains limited
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans appeared to fall just short of gaining a large enough majority in the state’s General Assembly elections to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes on their own. But, their seat gains eroded further the Democrats’ ability to block bills on abortion and other highly contested legislation in the governor’s final two years in office.
Channel 3000
Arizona county still seeks to count votes by hand despite court order and concerns of chaos in certifying the winner
After suffering setbacks in court, Arizona officials who have sought to conduct a hand count audit of a rural county’s election results are considering a scaled down version of their plan that could still inject chaos and delay into the process of certifying the state’s results. The confrontation...
Channel 3000
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session...
Channel 3000
400-member New Hampshire House splits almost evenly
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The stage is set for either unprecedented bipartisanship or major gridlock in New Hampshire, where unofficial election results show an almost even divide in the 400-member House. Republicans appear to have retained control of the chamber, but will have the slimmest majority of either party...
Channel 3000
Election provides mixed results for cannabis legalization efforts | Here Weed Go! podcast
Here Weed Go! host Eddie Celaya has an extra episode this week focusing exclusively on what just played out on Election Day 2022. Five state’s voters considered legalizing recreational adult-use cannabis on their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with two — Maryland and Missouri — passing. They now become the 20th and 21st members of the “Green Club,” also known as cannabis-legal states.
Channel 3000
Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting...
Channel 3000
Hurricane bears down on Florida: Trump estate advised to evacuate
A Florida-bound storm has strengthened into Hurricane Nicole after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee...
Channel 3000
Florida picks up after Nicole kills at least 5 and leaves ‘unprecedented’ damage to Daytona-area coastline
As Nicole threatens the Carolinas and Virginia on Friday with tornadoes and flooding, Floridians — many still recovering from Hurricane Ian — are picking up the pieces after this week’s storm killed at least five people and ripped apart buildings with its dangerous storm surge and powerful winds.
Channel 3000
Wineke: Evers is an underestimated winner
MADISON, Wis. — If Tuesday’s election showed nothing else, it demonstrated that Gov. Tony Evers is one of the most underestimated politicians in the state. I think the reason is that he looks and acts like a school superintendent. Maybe that’s because he was a school superintendent, serving...
Channel 3000
Thousands of turkeys affected after bird flu hits popular farm
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A popular Lehigh Valley turkey farm had to destroy thousands of turkeys after the bird flu disease was detected in a flock. David Jaindl of Jaindl Farms in Orefield, Pa. says 14,000 turkeys were affected. According to the USDA, the agency that tracks...
Comments / 0