South Carolina State

Cooper veto power still intact as NC GOP gains limited

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans appeared to fall just short of gaining a large enough majority in the state’s General Assembly elections to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes on their own. But, their seat gains eroded further the Democrats’ ability to block bills on abortion and other highly contested legislation in the governor’s final two years in office.
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
400-member New Hampshire House splits almost evenly

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The stage is set for either unprecedented bipartisanship or major gridlock in New Hampshire, where unofficial election results show an almost even divide in the 400-member House. Republicans appear to have retained control of the chamber, but will have the slimmest majority of either party...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Election provides mixed results for cannabis legalization efforts | Here Weed Go! podcast

Here Weed Go! host Eddie Celaya has an extra episode this week focusing exclusively on what just played out on Election Day 2022. Five state’s voters considered legalizing recreational adult-use cannabis on their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with two — Maryland and Missouri — passing. They now become the 20th and 21st members of the “Green Club,” also known as cannabis-legal states.
MISSOURI STATE
Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hurricane bears down on Florida: Trump estate advised to evacuate

A Florida-bound storm has strengthened into Hurricane Nicole after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee...
FLORIDA STATE
Wineke: Evers is an underestimated winner

MADISON, Wis. — If Tuesday’s election showed nothing else, it demonstrated that Gov. Tony Evers is one of the most underestimated politicians in the state. I think the reason is that he looks and acts like a school superintendent. Maybe that’s because he was a school superintendent, serving...
WISCONSIN STATE

